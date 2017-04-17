This was the only episode that I have watched in my entire life and her character was so insufferable. Reply

Hannah is awful. My ex friend once said she was such a Hannah and even then I was like 'girl no'. like jfc love urself

LOL my roommate said his cousin is like a Marnie and I was like, "are you serious? what an awful thing to say about someone"

Lmaooo I think it's so funny when ppl say "Oh, I'm a Marnie/Hannah/Jessa!!!" like this is Sex and the City when in reality all of these characters are literally written to be very clearly dysfunctional and narcissistic people...Lena has even talked about this. These characters aren't supposed to be likable, or aspirational, or anything other than very selfish woman-children. It's not celebrating them at all.



It would be like people watching Always Sunny and saying they're such a Dennis or Dee or Frank when in reality the show is about how these people are all delusional narcissistic pieces of shit.



Edited at 2017-04-17 07:25 pm (UTC)

Her character was awful but she also was dealing with some major mental illness and if you watch the show you'd know that. She was projecting.

If you're going to watch an episode of this show, the finale is definitely not the one to watch. I would pick literally any other episode.

Edited at 2017-04-17 05:24 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-04-17 05:24 pm (UTC)

this felt like a filler episode smh

That's what I thought. Last week felt like a finale, this felt like it should have been in the middle of the season.

yeah definitely, a filler episode of an entirely different show lmao

There are other ways to grow up than having a child. I'm not sure positioning motherhood as a mark of womanhood is groundbreaking, but then what the fuck was I expecting from Lena Dunham's brand of feminism lmao

Also Judd Apatow's "A Child Makes Your Life Complete" worldview

Disappointing that Judd Apatow's relentless moralizing about having children validating existence loomed so large in the GIRLS finale. — Richard Lawson (@rilaws) April 17, 2017

richard lawson went on a twitter rant about it and i felt like i could've written it myself lol.

Dunham said she wanted to end with Hannah as a mother from the start.

lmao a child makes yo life complete? Like, a child is born and suddenly, mission accomplished??? Life's all THAT peachy??? Cackling. You know that a damn lie!

Noooooo did her character become a mother? D:

If anything you need to grow up before having a child, otherwise that baby will have a weird hipster name and ablog to its name and will probably be pushed into some shady business to fulfill what the mom couldn't do.. or something.

I am not a partisan of people having babies like other people get tattoos to seal a chapter of a life, mend a reltionship or fill a void

I expected an entire in depth abortion episode tbqh. I think hannah keeping a baby she can't support emotionally and financially was very unlike lena's brand of feminism.

I didn't watch this and have only seen part of an episode of Girls, but I agree that there are other ways for women to grow up. Motherhood = adulthood/womanhood has been going on forever and plays out all the time IRL.

literally this! such a lazy plot device... nice brand of feminism, lena. (without a child, women are mature!!!! /s)



ffs i'm so annoyed but i never really liked this show anyways, so

Honestly I think it's bc Lena herself wants to settle down and have a family right fucking now, so for her, with Hannah being representative of herself and her own coming-of-age, it probably felt true to her to end it this way. And since Hannah is straight up Lena, I don't necessarily think it's a bad ending. idk. I think it was kind of a good way to end it, because it's not "all a woman needs is a baby to be happy!" but instead is really representative of the growth of the character who, for the first time in her entire life, is actually putting someone else before herself. She grows up.

And that's not to say that they're saying that having a baby is the one thing that makes you a real grown ass woman or anything. I think it's a lot more nuanced than that. I totally get why people disagree though.



And that's not to say that they're saying that having a baby is the one thing that makes you a real grown ass woman or anything. I think it's a lot more nuanced than that. I totally get why people disagree though.

It seems so odd to end it without the other girls.

mte. it's suddenly like it was the hannah show. and i know that she's the main girl obviously but like????? it's so bizarre and disappointing how everyone was put on the backburner this season for hannah's garbage pregnancy storyline

i don't watch girls but WHY WAS HER BABY BROWN

was her baby daddy a poc? or what

no she stole a brown baby

i wouldn't put it past her!

lmao

I mean, Dill wanted to buy a white one, so Hannah stealing a brown one could have actually been a thing.

lmfao

I don't actually watch this show, but AFAIK her bb daddy was Riz Ahmed's character. Girls singlehandedly ended racism, bless!!

the baby daddy was riz ahmed. watching this season, it was obvious they were trying to pack in as many POC characters as possible to make people stop talking about the criticism.

i was too distracted by that to really focus on the rest of the ep

like she could have at least attempted to get a remotely mixed race baby

did she think she could fool us into believing that baby was white-pakistani?!

The baby was half South Asian but Riz is pretty light skinned so having a baby that dark was jarring. I bet they did it to really emphasize that Lena Dunham is raising a non-white kid.

i gapsed when they showed Allison in her underwear

she is way too thin... she's always been slender, but its scary now

for me it was when they showed her arm over hannah while they were sleeping. yikes!!!



also i was rewatching some season 1 and 2 eps and shes lost like 30 pounds which is insane

ugh this. I just did a rewatch, and I'm kind of blown away by how thin she got. :/ I mean, it's a fairly common phenomenon (I think there's even a phrase for it--sophomore season weight loss?), but she has to have lost at least 15 or 20 lbs.

i stopped watching after season 2, thinking about getting back at it now

Why? Do you hate yourself?

I really liked that the episode didn't feel like a finale. It isn't some perfect happily ever after. Hannah continues to struggle.

sorry last week was the finale. idk what this is

AGREED

i love how this was his final line. andrew rannells needs to do more television work.

Lena did say that the last episode is gonna be an epilogue while the episode before it was the traditional finale. So technically ur not far off.

mte like thanks a lot lena smh

It was a decent episode but a terrible series finale. Reply

Maybe I'll binge watch this one day. I gave up after 3 episodes. Is it on Netflix? Reply

I could be wrong but I don't think HBO has ever put their shows on netflix streaming Reply

Ah. They don't iirc. I forgot this was on HBO. lol Reply

the first 2 seasons are on amazon prime Reply

it felt a little too convenient that her baby wasn't white. like that was her way of addressing the lack of POC on the show. it struck me weird. Reply

Yeah it was weird Reply

Weird? That ain't even cool at all and that a child. She brought in a child for dis Reply

she addressed the lack of POC by making her baby brown???



lmao sis pls Reply

lol mte. i legit think she just thought riz was cute and wanted him to be her baby daddy. he was barely ever around and they hardly addressed the baby's mixed raceness so it really wasn't of note Reply

??? how is that far fetched given lena dunham's past responses to criticisms of her show's lack of POC?? sounds pretty obtuse imo!! Reply

i wasn't a huge fan of how it ended, even though i understood the reasons why it ended like it did. i honestly hated hannah the ENTIRE episode and i know it was partially post-partum depression, but you know a good majority of it was hannah being hannah. i also get that she wasn't enthused about marnie wanting to help, but jeez. treat your surrogate mother friend a bit better.



i also found that the moment with the teenager with the pants/homework dragged so much. Reply

Yeah I actually kinda cringed at the teenager scene like it was so cliche Reply

I thought the girl playing the teen was giving a pretty poor performance tbh, so it kind of took me out of the scene. Reply

1000000000%. i understand the purpose it stood and hannah's speech to her was great, but the girl's acting was AWFUL. her whining voice sounded like a petulant child and not an annoying teen. Reply

it was the worst acting ive seen in a LONG time lol Reply

her fake crying was terrible Reply

the scene with the teenager was SO cliche and heavyhanded for girls, like i expected better from them? it was comically bad/obvious Reply

treat your surrogate mother friend better? lol marnie basically manipulated her into taking her in so marnie can control her life and avoid her own problems. marine was only looking for a way out of her mom's house and as soon as she realized it wasn't for her she checked out Reply

I'm mostly bummed they decided for Hannah to have the baby because I was hoping for an abortion arc. So many shows are afraid to touch the subject. I know Girls has gone there before but they wussed out with Jemma and then the other time it was a minor side character. Reply

http://cdn03.cdn.justjared.com/wp-conte nt/uploads/2017/04/dunham-wild/lena-dunh am-jokes-about-being-in-wild-coachella-c rowds-01.jpg



this is the cutest I've ever seen her tbh this is the cutest I've ever seen her tbh Reply

she looks good Reply

great gams Reply

She looks great here but it's for a short film with Travis Fimmel right? Se'll go back to looking ridiculous after. Reply

wow, she's lost so much weight Reply

that's what makes me kind of feel like a dick it's like oh she lost some weight now you finally think she's cute? But I also think the hair/styling plays a huge role... Reply

She looks the exact same to me? She's just super bottom heavy and is wearing a dress that doesn't show that. She also looks less like a slob than usual. Reply

she looks gr8 here. she's lost so much weight omg Reply

