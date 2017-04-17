Girls Finale Recap
#Girls Finale Recap: So, Did Hannah Finally Grow Up? Grade the Episode! https://t.co/cFOJyLBsHF pic.twitter.com/ci57RChTCT— TVLine.com (@TVLine) 17. April 2017
It would be like people watching Always Sunny and saying they're such a Dennis or Dee or Frank when in reality the show is about how these people are all delusional narcissistic pieces of shit.
I am not a partisan of people having babies like other people get tattoos to seal a chapter of a life, mend a reltionship or fill a void
ffs i'm so annoyed but i never really liked this show anyways, so
And that's not to say that they're saying that having a baby is the one thing that makes you a real grown ass woman or anything. I think it's a lot more nuanced than that. I totally get why people disagree though.
was her baby daddy a poc? or what
like she could have at least attempted to get a remotely mixed race baby
did she think she could fool us into believing that baby was white-pakistani?!
also i was rewatching some season 1 and 2 eps and shes lost like 30 pounds which is insane
lmao sis pls
i also found that the moment with the teenager with the pants/homework dragged so much.
this is the cutest I've ever seen her tbh