13 cliffhangers that #13ReasonsWhy left unresolved at the end of season 1

The story was wrapped up and concluded neatly, I don't think they should make a season two.

IA tbh. I get wanting to learn more, but it wasn't really a cliffhanger to me, if that makes sense. I'm okay with not knowing what happens next.



Edited at 2017-04-17 08:44 pm (UTC)

I agree !

A season 2 for what?!! Everything was wrapped up!

I'm on Tape 4, Side B. It's been interesting to see the reactions on Twitter to certain characters. Obviously I haven't finished it but I can't @ anyone make excuses for Justin.

It was good, but also dragged at some points. Like shit Clay, listen the tapes already.

a friend of mine told me that if you get frustrated with clay not listening to the tapes sooner you are missing the point of the story and i was like huh? he was like 'he has anxiety about listening to the tapes bc clay has anxiety induced depression and that him taking a long time to listen shows how he is different from everyone else on the tape bc he is actually listening to her and what she is saying and learning from it.' i get where he's coming from but when i told him in the book clay listens to it all in literally one night he goes 'well if they did that in the show there wouldn't be a show so'. i guess clay could have depression bc his mom wants him to take those pills again but who knows.

I know he binged the tapes in the book, but I haven't read it so I don't know if there was a mention of him taking pills? For the show, though, it felt very much that they were saying he had anxiety & depression.

ITA. i get that its annoying and not to prop up clay as a gary stu but obviously it would be hard for him to listen to the tapes super quickly. everyone else was just concerned about how they came off in their tape, and clay was actually in love? with hannah and obviously hearing all those things regardless of subject was upsetting because he felt like he didn't do enough or wasn't paying enough attention + he was anxious about getting to his own tape. i dont get why that's such a big deal lol

I literally screamed this at the TV like five times. Stop taking to fucking Toby and just listen dummy.



Edited at 2017-04-17 06:16 pm (UTC)

There were some things I wish they wrapped up better, but overall I don't think a season 2 is necessary. It wouldn't even be able to follow the same format since her tapes are done.

I love him, he's so charming imo.

camila is out there spilling the tea pic.twitter.com/U47f8GOZjR — best of ross (@hqrossbutler) April 16, 2017 aw their friendship is very cute

He is so hot

I found out he was born in 90 and now I'm like yaaasss come to me

!!!

now i can safely call him DADDY!!

he is very hot



I loved him on K.C.Undercover

I couldn't with the show painting him as the awkward virgin "geek" of his jock squad. Like, he's rich, talented, and clearly better looking than those other guys. Even the other characters said he was ultimately a really good guy despite some dickish actions. So he has everything going for him, and yet Bryce is somehow the big stud on campus? Justin? Marcus?



I call bullshit.

i really like jess and alex and i feel like jess especially was a victim of pretty much everything hannah went through? I'd like to know these things and for the cliffhangers to be wrapped up but also.. i feel like that's just me being inquisitive. leaving things on a cliffhanger can be for the best sometimes.

I am kinda bothered by the fact that Hannah even made a tape for her despite knowing everything that had happened to her

same i thought that was fucking awful of her

[ spoiler ] jess was a victim of rape just like hannah. jess was a victim of that stupid list that alex wrote (possibly even more directly as the list slated her). jess got broken up with by alex for seemingly no good reason. and then her new boyfriend allowed her to get raped. and hannah reveals all of that to her over a tape? whilst simultaneously having made jess a tape telling her she was one of the reasons that hannah killed herself? that's just shitty on hannah tbh. i get that it's more complex for this but.. she went to the teacher in the last episode asking for help and somewhat expecting it but.. she couldn't help jess?



Edited at 2017-04-17 04:40 pm (UTC) literally? i don't know if i'm missing something but -the whole show is frustrating in the best way lmao.

Yeah this bothered me too???

Nah I completely agree, and it makes me sf angry that people (and the fandom) really dislike her, and yet praise Alex and even Justin over her (there was this thread on twitter about rt'ing/faving if you like/hate a character, and Jessica got the most dislikes after Courtney and freaking Bryce, and that was after thousands of people did it. Wtf? People seem to like Justin more than her.)



And yet these are the same people saying that Hannah deserved better...Jessica went through so much, and honestly on top of that seemed to struggle with more than Hannah because of the tapes (like heavily starting to drink/smoke and moving around all the time/having a father out at sea). The fact that she got dragged into it legally now too because she said that there were no tapes (now that her parents have found them, if they do a season 2 she technically lied on tape, which could have many repercussions). Sorry for rambling, I just really liked her character and am mad that people would rather feel more sympathetic to someone that let their girlfriend get raped/lied to it than a rape victim.

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I mean it was probably because he was gay, but still. I thought they explained that Hannah trusted Tony because he never once commented on her ass or anything after the list came out?

yeah that's what i thought too. and that he didn't believe the rumours about her/was still nice to her?

He literally says "I'm the only guy who never grabbed or looked at her ass" so that's def not a cliffhanger.

I don't think it's necessary, it was great as is, but I'd watch it. I cried for days after finishing it, it took me back to my 1st gf's multiple attempts and was just a complete rollercoaster of emotions for me.

Also, can we talk about Bryce's smarmy, punchable face? He was like a Trump.

he was SO AWFUL god my fists are clenching just thinking of his smooth smarmy punchable face

i also thought he was like 30 irl because he looked OLD (i think it was the hair) but apparently he's only 23

I just wanted to see Bryce's life ruined but we never saw that

This shouldn't have been made.

Why

ida

I get where you're coming from. I think they romanticized her suicide too much. Or maybe that's not the right word for it, but she had these thirteen people that she felt had wronged her to a certain degree, and she was able to make all of them suffer. I can tell you from experience there are a lot of suicidal teenagers with revenge fantasies, and that kind of encouragement can be really dangerous.

i liked it, but i think my biggest problem is that they didn't really mention mental health at all? even though she seemed to show some symptoms of having anxiety and depression, it was kind of swept under the rug, and i think it would've been good for them to mention - especially for teenagers who may have been watching it.

ia it felt like a sick revenge fantasy, when i feel like the thought process of most suicide victims dont go to 'who can i make suffer the most with my death' at all

mte. like LITERALLY at the beginning of the episode she refers to the people on the tapes as being 'responsible for my death' which is absolutely disgusting

It should've been made a long time ago. And it should be shown in classrooms.

i agree

9. To whom did Hannah mail the second set of tapes?



Aren't there just two set of tapes? The one that Tony has and the one that Clay was listening to.

This is what I got out of it but I haven't read the article.

The second set of tapes are actually copies of the original tapes. They explain that in one of the episode maybe episode 10? It was the scene when tony played the beginning of tape 1 to let clay know he had made copies and he has the originals. Tony made copies of the tape just in case someone try to destroy them (which some of the characters wanted in the first few episodes).

No, tony was person number one. She dropped the original tapes off and he made copies and then gave them to Justin. We don't know that the package she mailed was even a set of tapes.

Did they say she dropped the tapes with justin? I assumed she was mailing the tapes to Justin.

did anyone else find hannah annoying lol

in the first few episodes yeah but then I started to see why she was the way she was, and they quit it with the try-hard teen dialog

I didn't, but my gf didn't like her

At times Reply

no Reply

Sometimes but the awful characters listening to the tapes and going "ugh, she's such drama, she's an attention whore, who cares?, etc." got me back on her side real quick Reply

At first, yes. But then the rest of the characters out annoyed her for the most part. Reply

most teenagers are annoying tho. Reply

Yes she was unbearable in each and every episode. Reply

lol mte tbh Reply

No Reply

yes. they all were though. Reply

yes. I sympathized with her, but I didn't like her Reply

idk how the show adapts it but clay's characterization in the books is such a fucking cop-out tbh. it felt like the author was too chickenshit to go there~ wrt why clay is included. Reply

yeah it felt like a cop-out in the show as well. Like there was this huge buildup over "what did he doo????" and then it was like, oh, nothing really, you're totally ok or w/e



it was very odd Reply

My friend and I disagreed about him on various points. Like my friend was saying when Clay/Hannah were making-out etc, and she told him to leave (but really wanted him to stay), that Clay was wrong for leaving... but he respected her wishes and left? I hate that narrative choice because it makes out like the guy doing as a girl asks for her comfort is somehow wrong on his part.



Of course, there were times where he was a dick and he bought into some of the rumours etc but there was nothing to the point where it felt necessary for him to be on the tapes. Then that whole "she died because I was afraid to love her" BS, idk, the inclusion of his character on the tapes felt so out of place. Reply

mte i was mad as hell she didn't call out clay granted he was nicer to her than everyone else but he stood by while she was being bullied and was def a dick to her at times i.e. the "maybe its better to wait" line comes to mind Reply

as the user below said i do wish hannah called him out for just standing by and not doing anything. she stopped kissing him at that party because she started remembering how he was laughing when guys were taking pics of her ass or when someone would bring up about her time with justin, clay would just stand there doing nothing or passive aggressivly tell her maybe she should wait. She had a moment where she thought maybe this guy is shit like everyone else? I wish she told him that his non-actions were shitty too and if he did care for her then why not speak up? i felt like thats where the story was going to go but then it turned into "your too good for me and i will just ruin you," which i hated because she was actually the best thing to happen to clay. Reply

I was...I knew there was a rape scene in the show before I started it, and I for sure thought it was gonna end up with Clay wiping his memory of having raped Hannah.



And it made sense, too - all the 'cool kids' going like 'oh no, he's going to get to *his* tape, he'll bring us all down!!' which read as he'll realise what a shitty thing he did and feel guilty enough to come clean, and therefore expose everyone else as well.



But then he just ended up being another Perks Wallflower dude who at times played the role well of being a typical teenager who sometimes believed the rumours and who sometimes said the wrong thing (forever lols at him thinking her being on the best ass list was a compliment ffs), but he was just...boring. And so not a reason.



Considering he didn't really end up doing anything (other than being a teen who is unsure of what to do due to inexperience in life), I'd consider it an even harsher punishment that he had to listen to the tapes, and listen to the voice of someone who might've ended up being a first love. Reply

I watched about 15 minutes of it and i couldn't stand the main kid so I turned it off. Maybe I'll get around to finishing it but idk. Maybe I'll just read the book? Reply

@ 1)I think Alex shot himself. He was erratic for the whole series, he was showing signs when he wouldn't take his foot off the gas pedal and he cleaned up his room the same way Hannah did before she killed herself. Plus Tyler's flashback of Alex coming to his defense tells me he won't be on his shooting hit list.



@6) that is something I wanted to know



@7) I think that barely there confession wouldn't be enough in the real world but maybe enough to get expelled from school?







I really liked the series but my only issue was that Hannah should've called out Clay for not defending her on his side of the tape. Being intimidated, scared or even thinking its not your battle doesn't make you a villain but we should acknowledged that silent bystanders can be hurtful to people being bullied. Clay beats himself up for not stepping in but I would've liked it if Hannah had called him out on it too instead of saying he played no part in her death and was the perfect guy who would've fixed everything in her life if only they had gotten together. That was too much.





Edited at 2017-04-17 03:14 pm (UTC) Reply

I completely agree, re: her calling Clay out on that.



That's really what his tape/guilt should have been better focused on, not how it played out and how heavily the featured him imagining how things could have been if only he didn't [mostly] listen to her telling him to get out. Reply

ia about clay. i think maybe he realised that (that doing nothing isn't a good idea) and alex realised it too. i'm glad that he at least became friends with skye again after, because he knew that she was struggling in the same way that hannah was. Reply

