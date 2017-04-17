13 cliffhangers that #13ReasonsWhy left unresolved at the end of season 1
13 cliffhangers that #13ReasonsWhy left unresolved at the end of season 1. https://t.co/tkjzblfOiq— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) April 11, 2017
The article points out some of the cliffhangers on the show and if it will be enough to make a season 2.
1. What happened to Alex? Did he attempt suicide? Did someone else shoot him?
6. Why did Hannah trust Tony?
7. Is Clay's tape enough to convict Bryce?
9. To whom did Hannah mail the second set of tapes?
11. What will happen after the Bakers listen to the tapes?
The rest of the list at the source
Should they make a season 2? What did you think about the show? What do you think should have been done differently? What did you like?
Edited at 2017-04-17 08:44 pm (UTC)
I agree !
Edited at 2017-04-17 06:16 pm (UTC)
lol, he's there with two casts
Re: lol, he's there with two casts
Re: lol, he's there with two casts
Re: lol, he's there with two casts
Re: lol, he's there with two casts
Re: lol, he's there with two casts
now i can safely call him DADDY!!
Re: lol, he's there with two casts
I loved him on K.C.Undercover
Re: lol, he's there with two casts
I call bullshit.
Edited at 2017-04-17 04:40 pm (UTC)
And yet these are the same people saying that Hannah deserved better...Jessica went through so much, and honestly on top of that seemed to struggle with more than Hannah because of the tapes (like heavily starting to drink/smoke and moving around all the time/having a father out at sea). The fact that she got dragged into it legally now too because she said that there were no tapes (now that her parents have found them, if they do a season 2 she technically lied on tape, which could have many repercussions). Sorry for rambling, I just really liked her character and am mad that people would rather feel more sympathetic to someone that let their girlfriend get raped/lied to it than a rape victim.
[Spoiler (click to open)]I mean it was probably because he was gay, but still.
Aren't there just two set of tapes? The one that Tony has and the one that Clay was listening to.
it was very odd
Of course, there were times where he was a dick and he bought into some of the rumours etc but there was nothing to the point where it felt necessary for him to be on the tapes. Then that whole "she died because I was afraid to love her" BS, idk, the inclusion of his character on the tapes felt so out of place.
And it made sense, too - all the 'cool kids' going like 'oh no, he's going to get to *his* tape, he'll bring us all down!!' which read as he'll realise what a shitty thing he did and feel guilty enough to come clean, and therefore expose everyone else as well.
But then he just ended up being another Perks Wallflower dude who at times played the role well of being a typical teenager who sometimes believed the rumours and who sometimes said the wrong thing (forever lols at him thinking her being on the best ass list was a compliment ffs), but he was just...boring. And so not a reason.
Considering he didn't really end up doing anything (other than being a teen who is unsure of what to do due to inexperience in life), I'd consider it an even harsher punishment that he had to listen to the tapes, and listen to the voice of someone who might've ended up being a first love.
@6) that is something I wanted to know
@7) I think that barely there confession wouldn't be enough in the real world but maybe enough to get expelled from school?
I really liked the series but my only issue was that Hannah should've called out Clay for not defending her on his side of the tape. Being intimidated, scared or even thinking its not your battle doesn't make you a villain but we should acknowledged that silent bystanders can be hurtful to people being bullied. Clay beats himself up for not stepping in but I would've liked it if Hannah had called him out on it too instead of saying he played no part in her death and was the perfect guy who would've fixed everything in her life if only they had gotten together. That was too much.
Edited at 2017-04-17 03:14 pm (UTC)
That's really what his tape/guilt should have been better focused on, not how it played out and how heavily the featured him imagining how things could have been if only he didn't [mostly] listen to her telling him to get out.