Shamir drops a new album: Hope

Enjoy my new Album 'Hope' (free download in soundcloud description)https://t.co/anJ5HbpCPs — Shamir (@ShamirBailey) April 17, 2017

I was gonna quit music this weekend. From day 1 it was clear i was an accidental pop star. I loved the idea of it, i mean who doesn't? Still the wear of staying polished with how im presented and how my music was presented took a huge toll on me mentally.



I started to hate music, the thing i loved the most! When i would listen to immaculate recordings with my friends their praise over the quality of the art as opposed to the art itself made me feel really sad for music as a medium in general.



My music only feels exciting for me if its in the moment, and thats what this album is. I made this album this past weekend stuck in my room with just a 4 track feeling hopeless about my love for music. Im not gonna lie, this album is hard to listen to, but it was even harder for me to share. I love pop music, i love outsider music, and i love lofi music, this is my way of combining all 3.



Anyway I played, wrote, produced, and mixed everything and big thanks to Kieran Ferris for Mastering an album with an hours notice! its free! Enjoy! Love Yall! Still more 2 come!!!!!!!





Tracklist:



Hope

What Else

Ignore Everything

Tom Kelly

Easier

Like A Bird

One More Time Won't Kill You

I Fucking Hate You

Rain (Blake Babies Cover)

Bleed It Out





