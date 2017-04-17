Shamir drops a new album: Hope
Enjoy my new Album 'Hope' (free download in soundcloud description)https://t.co/anJ5HbpCPs— Shamir (@ShamirBailey) April 17, 2017
I was gonna quit music this weekend. From day 1 it was clear i was an accidental pop star. I loved the idea of it, i mean who doesn't? Still the wear of staying polished with how im presented and how my music was presented took a huge toll on me mentally.
I started to hate music, the thing i loved the most! When i would listen to immaculate recordings with my friends their praise over the quality of the art as opposed to the art itself made me feel really sad for music as a medium in general.
My music only feels exciting for me if its in the moment, and thats what this album is. I made this album this past weekend stuck in my room with just a 4 track feeling hopeless about my love for music. Im not gonna lie, this album is hard to listen to, but it was even harder for me to share. I love pop music, i love outsider music, and i love lofi music, this is my way of combining all 3.
Anyway I played, wrote, produced, and mixed everything and big thanks to Kieran Ferris for Mastering an album with an hours notice! its free! Enjoy! Love Yall! Still more 2 come!!!!!!!
Tracklist:
- Hope
- What Else
- Ignore Everything
- Tom Kelly
- Easier
- Like A Bird
- One More Time Won't Kill You
- I Fucking Hate You
- Rain (Blake Babies Cover)
- Bleed It Out
Mediafire doesn't work for me and VPN doesn't help. Don't want to give it a first listen with Soundcloud quality, so I will wait till someone rips it.
I'm so sad he's so depsessed, but I can relate rn.
Also it's sad he's not on XL anymore, because I though he had a great potential for being an A-list indie pop star. I'm afraid no one will notice this release without the label push.
I still constantly relisten both Northtown and Ratchet, perfect queer party music.
I mean, XL is the biggest indie label in the world, they got him gigs nobody could, like Colbert and Teen Vogue
I wish him luck with whatever he does next 💕
its heartbreaking, obviously this album is best compilation of what hes feeling best at the moment... despair and anger.... its very unfinished, even you can hear actual sadness in his voice. i dont think its an album to be enjoyed. its a diary album where he vocals out all of his feelings that has consumed him. hopefully he will get better soon <3