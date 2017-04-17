So that's why she never got a solo... Reply

Thread

Link

Ouch that gif. How did she not get a whiplash? Reply

Thread

Link





only doing what kpop does best, but this time taking the more ridic parts of our culture Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Dancing queen! Reply

Thread

Link

it's not bad but to me she was always a better dancer than singer *shrug* haven't listened to her album yet. I am so out of the loop when it comes to K-Pop. What's even out there? Who's even worth checking for? Reply

Thread

Link

What's even out there? Who's even worth checking for?



You'll mostly find hip hop boy bands and cutesy girl groups.



Twice, Red Velvet, BlackPink, and GFriend are easily the most successful out of the girls.

As for the boys, it's BTS, EXO, BigBang, and maybe Seventeen that stand out popularity-wise.



It depends on your taste what's worth checking out.

I'm gonna take this opportunity to promote BlackPink, NCT, and SHINee aka my faves.



[ BlackPink ]

[ NCT ]

[ SHINee ]



edit



Edited at 2017-04-17 01:23 pm (UTC) You'll mostly find hip hop boy bands and cutesy girl groups.Twice, Red Velvet, BlackPink, and GFriend are easily the most successful out of the girls.As for the boys, it's BTS, EXO, BigBang, and maybe Seventeen that stand out popularity-wise.It depends on your taste what's worth checking out.I'm gonna take this opportunity to promote BlackPink, NCT, and SHINee aka my faves.edit #4 Fixed the code!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

haha thanks. I mean I live in Seoul and i have heard of them and probably their songs but none stands out to me any more. I started listening to K-Pop when DBSK debuted and then became a Big Bang fan but after that all kind of sounds the same (SHINee were also one i used to regularly listen to but never was a huge fan as I was for DBSK and BB). As for girls, i'm checking for Lee Hi only. BlackPink really disappointed me. But I might also be getting too old for this. I look at those new bands and they're all just kids to me ^^;

Thanks for taking the time anyway! I will take a look for sure, maybe something convinces me Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

NCT is definitely not worth checking out. Their numbers are so bad even SM is shook because of how little they're making, while they keep spending money on their 20 sub units. kpop is mostly dead as many of the important "old" groups are either losing members or disbanding. it's so sad to see many of them go.



I'd recommend Red Velvet, BlackPink, EXO and BTS. Highlight (formerly known as beast) released something good recently, it's definitely worth checking them out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not sure how to feel about the actual song, but it's so damn good to see some sort of 2ne1 action, so you go girl. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't love it... but it's better than the jesus rock i expected Reply

Thread

Link

lol so true. I totally thought she was going for gospel singing or something like that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooo true, true Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right i was expecting some taeyeon - i shit honestly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They're keeping that on the side for her inevitable image change once a couple comebacks like this don't work out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Amused greatly that she has a full mini out less than a year from leaving YGE. It's a solid mini but I do think the track needs more oomph in the chorus. Like the 'nano ninano' needs to be spoken and the beginning of a rapped/sing chorus by her and flowsik should come in and replace her second verse instead?



Edited at 2017-04-17 01:26 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I hope she does well, just because YG fucked her over. I am not super into the song (I think there are better tracks on the album) but I'm excited to see what she does now. Reply

Thread

Link

I agree, I'm not that into it (I like it but I barely remember how it goes oop) but I still want to see her succeed just to rub it in. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte. I like the song, but it's not like... outstanding or mindblowing. But I quite like Minzy, and I hate how she was treated. So, I want her to find success. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

CL hew? Reply

Thread

Link

She changed so much it's so weird knowing that's the same person Reply

Thread

Link

this (and the entire album) sounds dated af but it's still better than the auditory garbage CL has served me so far so the joke's on me!

will never get over she named her stans Pieces Of Shit tho lmaooo Reply

Thread

Link

Lol Whaaaat???? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her stans are called POS lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Don't do Φως like that :/ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

No thanks Reply

Thread

Link





this was not good at all. this was not good at all. Reply

Thread

Link

Her face creeps me out Reply

Thread

Link

Mte. Idgi what was wrong with her nose in the first place to make her change it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link