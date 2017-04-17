April 17th, 2017, 02:40 pm dynamite_state 2NE1's Minzy debuts with 'NiNaNo' SOURCE: YouTube Tagged: jpop / cpop / kpop, new music post Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 5757 comments Add comment
You'll mostly find hip hop boy bands and cutesy girl groups.
Twice, Red Velvet, BlackPink, and GFriend are easily the most successful out of the girls.
As for the boys, it's BTS, EXO, BigBang, and maybe Seventeen that stand out popularity-wise.
It depends on your taste what's worth checking out.
I'm gonna take this opportunity to promote BlackPink, NCT, and SHINee aka my faves.
[BlackPink]
[NCT]
[SHINee]
edit #4 Fixed the code!!
Edited at 2017-04-17 01:23 pm (UTC)
Thanks for taking the time anyway! I will take a look for sure, maybe something convinces me
I'd recommend Red Velvet, BlackPink, EXO and BTS. Highlight (formerly known as beast) released something good recently, it's definitely worth checking them out.
Edited at 2017-04-17 01:26 pm (UTC)
will never get over she named her stans Pieces Of Shit tho lmaooo
this was not good at all.