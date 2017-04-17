Says Starz blocked it for me :( Reply

I put another link in the op

Maybe it will work for you

I stopped watching half way through s2. I only really like Frank/Claire, so I might tune in for them. Reply

Yes i am surprised to enjoy Frank and Claire as a couple.

I did not watch all episodes of season 1b and season 2 Reply

I'm glad I'm not the only one who likes Frank. ;_; Reply

You'll probably like this season then because it deals with the 20 years she goes back and lives with Frank. Reply

Oh good! Though I hope she's not so cold to him like when she returned. Reply

i did too cause i felt it fell into a lull, but then i went back one day while i was bored and was actually really glad i did. end of the season renewed my love. Reply

Am I wrong to hope there won't be raepy scenes this season? Reply

Gdi Reply

Do you want me to give you spoilers that are in the book so you've got a heads up? Reply

Please do. I feel like I should brace myself. Reply

1) Jaime is working on someone's property. The daughter threatens to reveal who he is if he doesn't have sex with her. When he's about to cum, she tells him to stop, to which he says "No."



2) When Claire goes back in time, she learns about something he'd kept from her. They get into a physical fight and he attempts to rape her. His sister hears this and stops him. Reply

Wow, and people still ship Jamie and Claire, so gross

I am so glad i dont care about this pairing Reply

this guy is so not cute



I stopped watching halfway through s1. Does it pick up at all in s2? Reply

Nope.season 1a was when the show was good



Yeah you are right, Jamie is so ugly now





Yeah you are right, Jamie is so ugly now

I find it hilarious that so many people stopped watching halfway through season 1. I think I made it to episode 5 and gave up.



The cast seems very sweet, tho. They always seem to be raising money for charity and good causes and stuff. Reply

i hope someone's finally gotten rdm's frank boner in check bc i'm ready for some claire/jamie angst



Edited at 2017-04-17 12:39 pm (UTC) Reply

w/e i'm keen i love this trashy guilty pleasure. wish the teasers would show us the new characters like lord john tho Reply

This teaser sucks. Way too much Jamie Reply

I'm not sure how they're going to handle this season because the corresponding book was pretty much all Jaime. Reply

this show is most enjoyable when binge watched tbh Reply

Claire and Frank better have a normal relationship. I absolutely hated the way she treated him when she came back Reply

CRYING. I need this back in my life already. Reply

he was so hottt S1 before that stupid break



that one gif when he's speaking French *_* Reply

In the first book, I never understood how Claire fell in love so quickly and so hard for Jaime only after a couple of months after showing us how in love she was with Frank and how good their marriage was for 7 years /sigh



I stopped reading the second book after a couple of chapters. Reply

I never thought she was IN love with Frank, although she did love him. She was her 'first love' and her only family so she relied on him a lot at a rly young age, and they also spent several years apart where it is implied by Claire he cheated on her.



I don't really think Claire/Jaime are completely perfect either, but it made sense. Plus she would have been the cheated on academic's wife no matter what; even if she didn't go back in time and have Jaime's child IMO.





Your comment made sense but maybe was the writer's weak writing that I felt the love between Claire and Jaime was too rushed and intense, a relationship based more in sex than anything else (and probably my own dislike for that trope) Reply

TV series is the same or even worse. I still don't see why Claire loves Jamie on the show. Reply

Is the sex, I'm telling you! Reply

I always had trouble with this too. I love Jamie/Claire, but I don't understand why she would choose to stay with Jamie over Frank in S1. And then in S2, I didn't feel the love between them until the very end. Reply

Ia, it didn't sound like something Claire would do? Something so illogical? Reading about her personality didn't look to me like she was secretly disappointed or unloved by her husband ? Idk... Reply

I really did love the ending scene of season 2. I got Scarlet O'Hara vibes, and so did some of my youtube brethren (my favorite comment is thus: As God is my witness, I'll never be horny again!)







Whatevs, I can't wait for this shit. Reply

The S2 finale is perfect. Reply

YAAAAAAAAAAAS



Book two was a trial, but I loved book three. Reply

book 5 is the worst though Reply

I still haven't finished four ... Reply

i mean it's not the worst~~ but it's not as fun as the others, and there's this clan gathering and it goes on for like 7 chapters and ughhhhh so boring. the rest is fine but still, my least favourite one Reply

oh my god i am taking so long to get through The Fiery Cross. It draaaaaags. It was like 100 pages for one day of preparing for a stupid wedding. Reply

I'm really excited for this!!! I love this show so much. Seems like people here can never be satisfied about anything. Everyone i know who watches this has loved it so far. Reply

This makes me so excited! I still think Jamie is hot so i'm good. I hope Frank remains in every season because Tobias Menzies is such a charismatic actor and steals every scene he's in! Also, it's so interesting how I find Frank so handsome but Black Jack so ugly when it's the same face. Reply

right? Jamie looks fine. Reply

Yaaaaaasss Reply

S2 finale was perfect. I'm very excited for the new season. Even if the show has flaws and can drag, for some reason I absolutely love it. Reply

eekkk fall, nope not thinking about it, we just finished fall/winter.

I am excited tho. Reply

