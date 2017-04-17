Japanese boy band MeseMoa has fujoshis shook with their new MV "Shadow Kiss"
After their schtick of doing Morning Musume cover songs as Morning Musumen didn't work, these nine dudes have reinvented their image with the least sensual erotica you've seen since accidentally coming across a Larry's photo manip tumblr!
American gay-baiting actors taking notes rn!
2) Is this considered progressive or 'shocking' in Japan?
3) Are they even big enough to get noticed on the radar for this?
And don't get me started on the scenes w/ the gay guys chasing after Ryuji. He's horrified they flirt with him yet he spends half the game harassing Ann, like get the hell outta here
eg. its ok that your friend's son is gay, if it were your own...it wouldnt be.
Like the rest of the world, the young ppl are more openminded but im not sure how much
Basically there is an insane pressure in Japan to get married, have kids, have an office job, provide for your family, etc. A lot of people may be semi-openly gay, but they are still going to marry someone of the opposite sex and have a family, because that's the expectation. But there are a lot of clubs, bars, stores, etc. that cater to gay preferences, you just visit them at night and hope no one sees you, and if you're co-worker spots you, you'll both pretend forever that nobody saw anything.
Japan kawaii-fies everything while ignoring the irl perspective of what being LGBT+ is like in Japan. For example, in media you almost never see the hardships of being LGBT+, you always get the kawaii boys falling in love or the schoolgirl lesbians. Bisexuals/Pansexuals are perverts, the nonbinary characters are aliens. Also, there are your stereotypical drag queens, but no transgender characters in sight.
Just because Japan has Yaoi and Hentai doesn't mean they're open to LGBT+ ppl, rme. It's the same as here, just for the fetish.
I am shook at how they have seem to keep their pop culture so...japanese, in the way that it hasnt really been influenced by anything in a long time and remained stagnant in sound