jisookimcandela

Japanese boy band MeseMoa has fujoshis shook with their new MV "Shadow Kiss"



After their schtick of doing Morning Musume cover songs as Morning Musumen didn't work, these nine dudes have reinvented their image with the least sensual erotica you've seen since accidentally coming across a Larry's photo manip tumblr!

-----
Source

American gay-baiting actors taking notes rn!
