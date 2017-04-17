Japanese boy band MeseMoa has fujoshis shook with their new MV "Shadow Kiss"

this takes me BACK!



It still boggles my mind to reconcile this adult mild looking masculine Miyavi vs. the one I remember from pre-parenthood LOL Reply

Well, At least they didn't cover the Problematic48 lol. Reply

LGBT Kings! Reply

1) Are any of them actually LGBTQ?

2) Is this considered progressive or 'shocking' in Japan?

3) Are they even big enough to get noticed on the radar for this? Reply

Japan is very conservative when it comes to gay issues. (see Persona 5 controversy - aka nonexistent in Japan). Reply

We could've had it all @ P5. We could've had it all...... Reply

what's going on w P5? Reply

it is conservative, but at the same time fanservice-y stuff like crossdressing and queerbaiting seems to be much more acceptable. you are free to smooch your bandmate or a fellow musician as long as both of you are publicly straight. Reply

I f-ing love P5 but its really ridiculous there are no male love interests, esp b/c Yusuke and Akechi openly flirt with Joker.



And don't get me started on the scenes w/ the gay guys chasing after Ryuji. He's horrified they flirt with him yet he spends half the game harassing Ann, like get the hell outta here Reply

Lol my bff JUST had a rant abot this Reply

Japan is mostly don't ask don't tell. Reply

They're kings and queens of teasing and baiting, lol! Is basically "if you're this or that way, good for you, I respect that but don't tell anybody, don't make a show about it" which is not just for homosexuality. Reply

There was a really interesting episode of Gaycation where they went to Vice. Coming out to your parents in Japan is apparently really hard -- not that it's necessarily easier in other parts of the world, US included -- and they actually have a service where you can rent a "friend" to be by your side while you come out. And there are lots of gay bars, but their pretty underground -- discreet signs, in basements, etc, and some of them won't even let foreigners in. Reply

i was reading up on being gay in japan. usually they are ok with it as long as youre not related to them



eg. its ok that your friend's son is gay, if it were your own...it wouldnt be.



Like the rest of the world, the young ppl are more openminded but im not sure how much Reply

I read somewhere that homosexuality is not that big deal in Japan only if it's seen as just a phase, like you do it in your teens but then you settle with someone from the opposite gender and have a "normal" family, idk how accurate or true that is tho. Reply

From my experience living in Japan, it's kind of accepted as long as it's on the DL. One of my friends is gay, and he was dating this Japanese guy, seeing him every weekend, and was really happy, until he found out the guy was married. The guy's excuse was "Well my wife knows about it, it's just my weekend hobby".



Basically there is an insane pressure in Japan to get married, have kids, have an office job, provide for your family, etc. A lot of people may be semi-openly gay, but they are still going to marry someone of the opposite sex and have a family, because that's the expectation. But there are a lot of clubs, bars, stores, etc. that cater to gay preferences, you just visit them at night and hope no one sees you, and if you're co-worker spots you, you'll both pretend forever that nobody saw anything. Reply

To answer 3, no. I've never even heard of these guys. SKE48 had a song where two girls kiss at the end and it didn't even create a fuss that I can remember because no one other than the hardcore fans were checking. And that was between a 15 year old girl and a 21 year old woman. These dudes won't even make a scratch in the media. Reply

From what I've read (correct me if wrong!):



Japan kawaii-fies everything while ignoring the irl perspective of what being LGBT+ is like in Japan. For example, in media you almost never see the hardships of being LGBT+, you always get the kawaii boys falling in love or the schoolgirl lesbians. Bisexuals/Pansexuals are perverts, the nonbinary characters are aliens. Also, there are your stereotypical drag queens, but no transgender characters in sight.



Just because Japan has Yaoi and Hentai doesn't mean they're open to LGBT+ ppl, rme. It's the same as here, just for the fetish. Reply

This is the only logical next step in fanservice progression. It's interesting considering certain female acts have be simulating lesbianism for attention for years /tattoo. Reply

This is the kind of baiting I can get behind. Mariah_loving_this_concept.gif Reply

they are probably not atractive enough for the gay fetishists Reply

Fujoshis are something else. Reply

This is so tame compared to the Visual Kei days lol Reply

heauxmeauxerotique fan service is



interesting Reply

Harry Styles who? fem kings! Reply

I'm amazed that they manage to make kissing look so... sterile, somehow. Reply

its coz theyre all straight Reply

Finally a post where I can use this gif: Reply

where is this from? Reply

It's from a K-drama called "K-POP The Ultimate Audition". A random moment between two fangirls and a male K-Pop idol. Reply

having travelled to japan and see first hand their beauty standards for pop groups i am amazed how different they are compared to groups from neighbouring countries, usually those sorts of things rub off on each other but here Japan stands, boygroups with overly plucked eyebrows, hairstyles that shouldve been left behind in 2005, people with beauty marks...like name one person who lets ppl see that sort of thing?



I am shook at how they have seem to keep their pop culture so...japanese, in the way that it hasnt really been influenced by anything in a long time and remained stagnant in sound Reply

Damn sis, you hit the nail on the head. Reply

exactly. Japan has a lot of interesting bands and singers, obviously, they are the 2nd largest music market in the world, but their mainstream pop/idol acts are all so similar and stagnant imo. Reply

That's cos the #1 boy band company is run by like a 90 yo man and his sister and her like 50 yo daughter. ida about the hair though it's definitely much improved from 2005. Reply

GOD johnny kitagawa is so...creepy :( Reply

