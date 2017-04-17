New Order and Kendrick Lamar Headlining Coachella Tonight - Livestream






Livestream 1 for Kendrick: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tqhnzuWfYng

Livestream 2 for New Order: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Od54KxuQEd0

Livestream 3 for Justice: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V2mmL-Sk04Y




