New Order and Kendrick Lamar Headlining Coachella Tonight - Livestream

yay I was hoping for some Coachella post. i'm so excited for kendrick



omg wtf is this intro Kendrick....i'm already cringing.



Edited at 2017-04-17 05:52 am (UTC)

Yeah I have no idea what's going on. Listening to New Order until he gets on because that intro was dragging.

im just switching back and forth btwn new order and justice



i saw kendrick live last year @ fyf and idk hes just....not my thing i guess. Reply

I love New Order's latest album so much. That was one of my favourite albums of 2015.

Omg How does his mouth not get dry

How does it feel to treat me like you do?

how come justice hasnt started u g h

Marshmello JUST finished. I think his set ran a bit long.

also any of the tidbits i was listening of his set while checking were.....terrible.

lorde's set was cute. she still can't sing tho.

I missed it!!!! :'(

https://youtu.be/gNVZy9kp6M0?t=2h38 m43s



ugh the link doesn't work. go to -1:22:00 in the video.



https://youtu.be/gNVZy9kp6M0?t=2h38 m43s

ugh the link doesn't work. go to -1:22:00 in the video.

Edited at 2017-04-17 06:17 am (UTC)

Lorde's set was so good. The 3 new songs are so good, i'll fight anyone who says otherwise.



YAS @ Kendrick opening with DNA

Yeah I really liked lorde set. Also Kendrick opening with DNA got me so amped....from my couch lol

shes so charming she did good! although her live voice sometimes sounds weird.

by weird u mean shitty lmao

I really liked Sober

It was cute when she was running around the crowd too Reply

I watched tove lo, hans zimmer, and lorde and they were all good! I love how hans zimmer opened with the inception theme and did a lion king medley. he closed with the dark knight.

Omg I missed him and I'm so fucking mad. I missed Kaytranada too! Ugh.

you can rewind and watch it!

hans zimmer was A M A Z I N G. after his set i switched to the edm channel and it was so jarring lmao. that shit barely qualifies as music.

omg yessss New Order is playing Tutti Fruitti <3 <3

the crowd for new order is so different its kinda hilarious.

I wish I was there. I'd be dancing like a maniac. I love New Order.

Omg I love Untitled 2 😭

Lorde was so cute, loved it



Yessss untitled 02!

For some reason I don't really like kendrick's features....

physically or guests?

Lol no I meant like when he features on other artists songs it always sounds kind of off. I actually think he's really handsome

