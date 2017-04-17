Despacito ft. Justin Bieber
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee ruined the song of the year by adding Justin Bieber to it.
You should only listen if you wanna laugh at Justin's spanish.
Also the video for the original version is only 40k views away from 1 billion, which would make it the 2nd fastest video to reach 1 billion views after Adele's Hello.
who the fuck asked for this?
este remix es un asco, guacala. idk why they let bieber sing the chorus in spanish, it's horrible and he kills the vibe of the song, it also doesn't go well with their voices
BUUUT the original >>>>> this one.
The original is gonna be the song of the summer 2017 tbh 👩🏽⚖️ caso cerrado.
You'd still have to pay me.
¿Por qué tienen que arruinar esta canción? Ya me estaba cansando porque la repiten a cada rato, pero es buena y pegajosa, gringos de mierda, arruinando todo como siempre.
Luis Fonsi, why? Pendejo.
Most Spanish songs are awful when you release them in English later. Unless it's conceived as bilingual from the get go without featuring new people on the transition (a la most Shakira singles), it's just a big mess.
A mi me gusta demasiado Jajajaja am I trash?
No me gusta más que la original pero está bueno el remix. I'm glad Bieber is not on the video tho cause I don't need to see his ugly face, his voice is ok tho
Es demasiado cool, no puedo con mi vida!
Estoy segura q en Costa Rica está igual, pero cuando me vine apenas estaba levantando allá
La verdad que no he salido mucho últimamente entonces no sé si será un hit en Costa Rica lol pero mi vecina la pone todooos los días.
i lived for his eurotrash visits to latino tv shows in miami. he got to meet zuleyka in one of them and couldn't contain his drool and they danced together. i received about three lives. i regret nothing.
Gracias Papi