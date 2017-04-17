Despacito ft. Justin Bieber

lmao I just submitted this!! like what the hell... I know you wanna break the usa but por favor fonsi



este remix es un asco, guacala. idk why they let bieber sing the chorus in spanish, it's horrible and he kills the vibe of the song, it also doesn't go well with their voices



I can't deal with Fonsi's attempts to appeal to the youth or whatever. First, getting a Maluma makeover and now featuring Bieber for a subpar Despacito version? No, gracias. Don't fix it if it's not broken. Reply

How is it a Maluma makeover? He looks the same and has always worn sleeveless shirts and leather pants. Reply

Fonsi is a thirsty tool. This is some shit he would pull, lbr. Reply

Your note was my first thought OP ❤ Reply

Lmao i liked it 😂🙊.

BUUUT the original >>>>> this one.



The original is gonna be the song of the summer 2017 tbh 👩🏽‍⚖️ caso cerrado.



Sis... te estoy juzgando, si soy sincera.o Reply

perdón 😔 Reply

it's this years bailando lbr Reply

I think it will be burned out by the time summer arrives, at least for the Latin market. Last year's summer anthems (aka La Bicicleta and Duele el Corazón) came out in April/May. Despacito has already been killing it during the winter/spring, and although Spanish songs have longevity, I'm sure another songs will come up in summertime. Reply

You should only listen if you wanna laugh at Justin's spanish.



You'd still have to pay me. Reply

That spanish, yikes Selena taught ha



¿Por qué tienen que arruinar esta canción? Ya me estaba cansando porque la repiten a cada rato, pero es buena y pegajosa, gringos de mierda, arruinando todo como siempre.



Luis Fonsi, why? Pendejo. Reply

I guess it's bc of that... bc it was/has been overplayed and they needed a boost or something. Reply

Luis Fonsi is a certified douche so it only makes sense that he'd collaborate with Bieber.



Most Spanish songs are awful when you release them in English later. Unless it's conceived as bilingual from the get go without featuring new people on the transition (a la most Shakira singles), it's just a big mess. Reply

Flawless comment. Reply

My Zumba teacher better not play this shit in class. Reply

Whenever my Spinning instructor plays this I make a point of putting on my headphones which pisses him off. Reply

I see him trying to piggyback on Despacito's success. I don't mind the remix tbh but the original is way superior Reply

Pero que es este odio omg



A mi me gusta demasiado Jajajaja am I trash?

No me gusta más que la original pero está bueno el remix. I'm glad Bieber is not on the video tho cause I don't need to see his ugly face, his voice is ok tho Reply

Sis, even the gringo spanish of Bieber tho? Reply

No, that sucks but the English part is good! Reply

Parent

Chama, quiérete a ti misma porque esta versión no es necesaria. Reply

ugh, fuck Luis Fonsi. Reply

Also I'm working in Australia for a couple of months so I only hear this song when I play it on YouTube. Praying for y'all that are having it overplayed porque es deliciosa Reply

No sabía que estabas en Australia! Que cool! Y ya se, acá en México la ponen a cada rato lol. Reply

Es porque con este timezone nunca estoy en ONTD jajaja

Es demasiado cool, no puedo con mi vida!

Estoy segura q en Costa Rica está igual, pero cuando me vine apenas estaba levantando allá Reply

omg ustedes se conocen? Que raro y que cool lmao.



La verdad que no he salido mucho últimamente entonces no sé si será un hit en Costa Rica lol pero mi vecina la pone todooos los días. Reply

Parent

Also who is the girl on Luis Fonsi's video bc she is so stunning I crush on her Reply

zuleyka rivera Reply

you and gianluca vacchi



i lived for his eurotrash visits to latino tv shows in miami. he got to meet zuleyka in one of them and couldn't contain his drool and they danced together. i received about three lives. i regret nothing. Reply

Zuleyka Rivera, a former Miss Universe. She is stunning irl but dumb af. She's also just as thirsty as he is so they would actually make sense as a couple but his wife doesn't let him out of her sight because she knows better than that. Reply

His voice sounds good and i've heard worst pronunciations. Still, talk about unnecessary. Reply

🔥🔥🔥



Gracias Papi Reply

Lmao no really... Who asked for this. I love it! 😂 Reply

