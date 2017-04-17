william &amp; noora

Despacito ft. Justin Bieber



Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee ruined the song of the year by adding Justin Bieber to it.
You should only listen if you wanna laugh at Justin's spanish.

Also the video for the original version is only 40k views away from 1 billion, which would make it the 2nd fastest video to reach 1 billion views after Adele's Hello.



SOURCE

who the fuck asked for this?
