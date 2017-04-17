Elementary 5x20 "The Art of Sleights and Deception" Promo

I'm always missing Elementary, if its not work its because they keep preempting it for something else. Reply

The next five episodes should air every week without any other preemption, which is sooo generous of CBS. Reply

I enjoyed tonight's episode! It was worth the wait. Reply

I heard there was no delay this time around and the Bee Gees concert was actually quite enjoyable, so that's nice.



Snobbish Sherlock is my new fave Sherlock lol. Reply

wait, there was a new ep tonight?? off to primewire Reply

Only if you didn't already watch 5x19 last week.



I did so as a reward from CBS I have to wait two weeks for the next one. Reply

ohhh that explains it. i don't have a tv/cable so i assumed 5x19 was last week's epi. tyvm! Reply

Me neither. Last week it was preempted by golf so TV-only folks got screwed.



Anyway looking at your username, since the title of that episode is High Heat I was waiting for a Nikki Heat reference but nope, it had nothing to do whatsoever with Castle. Reply

lol my first thought when i saw the ep title but overall too soon! Lol /still healing Reply

Good eps Reply

i was so confused by elementary bc i didn't realise it was last week's all over again. i couldn't figure out how i was seeing 5x19 as last week but it was showing as airing this week.



d'oh. looking forward to next week Reply

