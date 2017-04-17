Visage

Lady GaGa - The Cure // first solo female artist to reach #1 WW on Itunes + #1 in 60+ countires



'The Cure' becomes the first and ONLY female solo song released this year (2017) to top the iTunes WW charts.

It dethrones Shape Of You which has been #1 since its release (101 day, 97 days at the top).




The Cure
iTunes:
#1 United States
#1 United Kingdom
#1 Argentina
#1 Armenia
#1 Australia
#1 Azerbaijan
#1 Belarus
#1 Bolivia
#1 Brazil
#1 Bulgaria
#1 Cambodia
#1 Canada
#1 Cayman Islands
#1 Chile
#1 Colombia
#1 Costa Rica
#1 Cyprus
#1 Czech Republic
#1 Dominican Republic
#1 El Salvador
#1 Estonia
#1 Finland
#1 France
#1 Greece
#1 Guatemala
#1 Honduras
#1 Hong Kong
#1 Hungary
#1 Ireland
#1 Israel
#1 Kazakhstan
#1 Latvia
#1 Lebanon
#1 Lithuania
#1 Macau
#1 Malaysia
#1 Malta
#1 Mexico
#1 New Zealand
#1 Nicaragua
#1 Norway
#1 Paraguay
#1 Peru
#1 Philippines
#1 Poland
#1 Portugal
#1 Romania
#1 Saudi Arabia
#1 Singapore
#1 Slovakia
#1 Slovenia
#1 Spain
#1 Sri Lanka
#1 Sweden
#1 Taiwan
#1 Thailand
#1 The Bahamas
#1 Trinidad and Tobago
#1 Turkey
#1 Ukraine
#1 United Arab Emirates
#1 Vietnam



