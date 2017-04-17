Lady GaGa - The Cure // first solo female artist to reach #1 WW on Itunes + #1 in 60+ countires
'The Cure' becomes the first and ONLY female solo song released this year (2017) to top the iTunes WW charts.
It dethrones Shape Of You which has been #1 since its release (101 day, 97 days at the top).
The Cure
iTunes:
#1 United States
#1 United Kingdom
#1 Argentina
#1 Armenia
#1 Australia
#1 Azerbaijan
#1 Belarus
#1 Bolivia
#1 Brazil
#1 Bulgaria
#1 Cambodia
#1 Canada
#1 Cayman Islands
#1 Chile
#1 Colombia
#1 Costa Rica
#1 Cyprus
#1 Czech Republic
#1 Dominican Republic
#1 El Salvador
#1 Estonia
#1 Finland
#1 France
#1 Greece
#1 Guatemala
#1 Honduras
#1 Hong Kong
#1 Hungary
#1 Ireland
#1 Israel
#1 Kazakhstan
#1 Latvia
#1 Lebanon
#1 Lithuania
#1 Macau
#1 Malaysia
#1 Malta
#1 Mexico
#1 New Zealand
#1 Nicaragua
#1 Norway
#1 Paraguay
#1 Peru
#1 Philippines
#1 Poland
#1 Portugal
#1 Romania
#1 Saudi Arabia
#1 Singapore
#1 Slovakia
#1 Slovenia
#1 Spain
#1 Sri Lanka
#1 Sweden
#1 Taiwan
#1 Thailand
#1 The Bahamas
#1 Trinidad and Tobago
#1 Turkey
#1 Ukraine
#1 United Arab Emirates
#1 Vietnam
Source
Source
at this point
I do believe it's a new album. She said she would continue the "story" in her Joanne videos started during perfect illusion. And the John Wayne video ended with "The end" so that points to no more Joanne videos.
And SHAME!
if i can remember a song right away, that means it's basic and i'll get sick of it v fast
edit: i'm hella stupid and thought you were talking about the sun ra song "rocket number nine" lol
Edited at 2017-04-17 05:07 am (UTC)
bb, your icon <3 mads needs to be in moar things
praying for your flop tastes, humans