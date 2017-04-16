HAPPY BIRTHDAY SELENA! The Evolution of Selena
In celebration of Selena pic.twitter.com/MNujygttKM— NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 17, 2017
Today marks what would've been the Tejano singer's 46th birthday!
source
Selena party post!
In celebration of Selena pic.twitter.com/MNujygttKM— NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 17, 2017
I was very young when Selena died, but I'll always love this song.
We'll never know all that she could've become, and how different the world of the singing divas would've been if she hadn't been taken from us.
I'm gonna jam to La Llamada rn
And its not one of those situations where she became bigger in death. She was always awesomely huge in life. Such an influential aspect of Latino culture.
ANYTHING FOR SELENASSSS!!!
[Spoiler (click to open)]Ese error
[Spoiler (click to open)]Ese error .....
[Spoiler (click to open)]Es cosa de aye-eeeee eeeeee eeeeerrr
Edited at 2017-04-17 04:01 am (UTC)
"i could fall in love" was everything to my 5th grade heart. It sounds so enchanting and romantic ;_____;