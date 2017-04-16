



I was very young when Selena died, but I'll always love this song.

YEssss. This is so beautiful.

I remember when this came out on the radio, I feel so old

I actually started humming this song when I saw the title of this post.

Same here. I heard this song and longed for someone to make me feel like this at some point in my life.

I used to fall asleep every night for probs a year to this song on repeat when I was little. So beautiful

I was pleasantly surprised when the DJ played this throwback one night at a bar/club I go to sometimes.



Comoooo la florrrrrrrrrr 🌹🌹🌹

con tanto amor~~~

Me diste tuuuuuuu

I love the gif so much!

Fuck Yolanda Saldívar, tbqh :(

AGREED

They had the movie playing while I was at the laundromat today. It was on a Spanish channel so it was dubbed, which was a little weird to hear, because I knew that wasn't JLo's voice

telemundo right? lmao i was at my tias house for easter lunch and this was playing. i still cry at the ending

Yep! I deliberately avoided watching the ending because I did not want to be the person crying at the laundromat because of the tv show again (last time it was masterchef jr.)

My beautiful queen.

We'll never know all that she could've become, and how different the world of the singing divas would've been if she hadn't been taken from us.



I'm gonna jam to La Llamada rn

She would have had a makeup line, clothes, etc, probably her own label tbh

IA it's not a stretch call her the Latina Michael Jackson and I feel her career would've followed a similar trajectory.



And its not one of those situations where she became bigger in death. She was always awesomely huge in life. Such an influential aspect of Latino culture.

Rip incredible woman! She was the total package 💕🌸

this is forever a jam

Reina 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹

Tan bonita 💜

Where are my fellow Si Una Ves stans at

fav song tbh

es cosa de ayeeeerrrrrrrrrr. <3

Lmao the spoiler tags.

lmaoooooooooooo

Perfecto

yaaaaas

That's one of my fave songs of all time ! ❤

My jaaaam

"i could fall in love" was everything to my 5th grade heart. It sounds so enchanting and romantic ;___;

That song still makes me cry. :(

hbd reina <3

