i watched the first episode of season one and though i didn't hate it, i didn't much care for it. i love other dramas like the americans and rectify etc etc so this show should be right up my alley. is the pilot indicative of the rest of the series? should i keep going? thank u ontd Reply

Season two was the best (so far) imo. I was unsure when I started too but it starts really pulling you in towards the end of season one and ends strong. Then season two is just fully incredible.



Season three is the last anyway so it's not a huge commitment to get through it lol.



I was about to write the exact same comment. should we continue ontd? Reply

I thought the first season was aggressively mediocre, but there was something about it that made me keep watching. I'm so happy for that because the second season is truly a masterpiece. I loved it. Reply

i really disliked season 1 except from 2 episodes. i thought season 2 was a solid season of tv in general. Reply

the first season was a slog for me, can't lie. however, the second season is well worth pushing through s1 because it is truly amazing television. Reply

I kept watching the first season but didn't really know why and then at a certain point I realized it had become my favorite show on television without me even really noticing? It sucks you in for sure. And then Season 2 was just phenomenal. Reply

Season 1 was a struggle at times but a rewarding one in the end. And Season 2 is one of the best seasons of television I've ever seen, completely wrenching and absorbing, so I'd say it's worth it. Reply

season 1 was an uncomfortable struggle.



season 2 was balls to the walls amazing.



from the first episode of this season, it seems more of what was good in season 2 thank god. Reply

Season 2 was honestly the best television that I had ever seen. No joke. You need to watch past the pilot. Reply

it really fucking was Reply

keep on watching



when you are int this show is legit a religious experience Reply

It's the last season so let's start it by killing off people lol when I saw the drone/plane, my first thought was good, Evie's gonna die tbh I had a weird deja vu when he woke up and got clothes from the wardrobe. It looked like the clothes from International Assassin. So for the rest of the ep, I was leery about everything that was happening.



No Regina King or will she pop up during the season when she gets some free time from her other show? And that was Nora at the end, right?



p.s. Justin Theroux should keep the beard, he looks so hot.



Regina's character is in the preview. She's jumping on a trampoline with Nora. Reply

Wow, I have to watch the preview again; I missed a lot I think. Reply

I think you're supposed to get flashes back toward International Assassin when he is grabbing his clothes for the day, because its exactly where my mind went too. especially since it had dress clothes and police uniforms all lined up together. Reply

My first thought was wait, are they killing off liv Tyler? What was the point of her having weird kidnap sex with Kevin's son & all that? Reply

In a previous post I asked where Liv Tyler was (it was some sort of red carpet event for the first episode) and wow did yesterday's episode answer that question.



I really wanted character development from the GR girls but them being bombed out of fear is exactly how much power the GR has over the people in Miracle. lmao. I am super excited.



Also when Justin was putting on clothes and did his morning ritual, I did think he was dreaming or in another reality Reply

is this the discussion post? ok.



wtf kevin?! why are you this way. i'd be worried about the numerous ways he's yet to try and kill himself but i guess the point is that he can't, and he knows it? i'm glad he didn't burn the gospel of kevin too, i need to know what matt & co were planning to do with it.



didn't see meg's fate coming, but based on what happened with patti i'm assuming we haven't seen the last of her (or evie, i bet)



didn't see john/laurie coming. makes sense in a twisted way though.



where is lily :/ did nora beat whoever is responsible for her absence thus the injury :/



also, that ending!! why are you lying about your name nora and why have you aged decades. how am i going to get through the next two months? Reply

I don't think we've seen the last of Meg and Evie either either via flashback or what they think happened isn't really what happened. Or they pull a Patti lol. I certainly hope it's not the last we see!



God I just have so many questions! Damn I love this show. Reply

just when i think one question is answered (like for a min. i was thinking "hey, where's jill why isn't she at her brother's birthday" and then she shows up), 10 more are posed. i'd really like to know about kevin's mindset...is he genuinely wanting to kill himself, but chickening out, successfully killing himself but resurrecting each time, or does he have some goal we know fuck all about yet?



won't even bother thinking too hard about the opening scene and what its relevance might be for the overarching plot. Reply

john and lori makes 100% sense once i thought about it lol Reply

WHERE IS LILY???????????????? Reply

This show ... I know we aren't going to get all the answers, but there are so many random little things. I guess I should just appreciate that it's good TV.



Lindelof better not fuck us over with an unsatisfying finale, though! Reply

ubdvvcusvv @ the ending

is his scene from the future? what the effing fuck

where the fuck is lily? my guess she is with her real family? and they took her away?

what is with this injury????

i am sure this isn't the last of evie and meg Reply

I was not ready for The Greatest Television Series of Our Time to return, fuuuuck. Was gonna do a full rewatch before it came back, but I may have to watch 3x01 then do my rewatch, then binge the new season when it's done.



S3 Wishlist: Happy ending for Nora, more iconic moments by Liv Tyler, less Kevin Garvey weirdness unless it involves Patti then MORE WEIRDNESS, and more focus on the family's teen characters (and Tom and ESPECIALLY Regina King's daughter) Reply

All I have to say is what the fuck. Reply

I enjoy this show, but I'm really confused by television critics who think it's like the most deep, amazing glorious thing ever. It relies too much on the faux-religious/spiritual stuff just like Lost did.



The year hiatus for a show this new kind of hurt it in some ways. It seems like a lot of people stopped talking about it. Reply

it was 18 months, not a year, actually. and IA it was brutal. Reply

Its been so long I pretty much forgot what happened last season aside from Kevin singing Simon and Garfunkel. Reply

i feel like no one was talking about it last year tho Reply

Hmmm, last season I learned to be patient with this show because it does a neat job at answering most of our questions--except for the big one ofc. BUT i NEED to know what happened to Lily!!



Also, I can't wait to find out what is going on with Nora--especially that end scene.



And here's praying for more Evie and Jill-- I like the teens on this show. Reply

I like this show a lot, and consider it something of a spiritual successor to "Lost." But I'm not as in love with it as everyone else seems to be.



The first season was hard to make it through, because it was so depressing and nihilistic. The episode with Matt trying to save his church is emotionally torturous.



Season two was far better. But the twist about the disappearing girls was kind of a letdown.



The main problem with the show is the Guilty Remnant. No matter how hard Damon tries, he cannot make that subplot interesting. The idea is good, but the execution constantly stumbles. And he keeps going back to it, as if he's trying to force it to work.



I am looking forward to this final season. Season two's ending, though, would have been a solid ending to the series. Reply

I saw the first 2 episodes of the last season last week and people in audience were laughing a lot, which was a bit disconcerting Reply

OMG so happy we got another season of this show. And that ending??!! JFC Reply

God I love this show. It makes me sad it doesn't get any recognition. Reply

I gave up in the middle of last season, but my mom is utterly obsessed with this show.

I don't know about the show, but the promos for this were sf corny. Reply

