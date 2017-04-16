April 16th, 2017, 11:04 pm theactualworst The Leftovers is back! Preview of what's to come:Are you ready??SOURCE Tagged: television - hbo, television - premiere / finale, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 6161 comments Add comment
Season three is the last anyway so it's not a huge commitment to get through it lol.
Edited at 2017-04-17 03:18 am (UTC)
season 2 was balls to the walls amazing.
from the first episode of this season, it seems more of what was good in season 2 thank god.
when you are int this show is legit a religious experience
No Regina King or will she pop up during the season when she gets some free time from her other show? And that was Nora at the end, right?
p.s. Justin Theroux should keep the beard, he looks so hot.
Edited at 2017-04-17 04:09 am (UTC)
I really wanted character development from the GR girls but them being bombed out of fear is exactly how much power the GR has over the people in Miracle. lmao. I am super excited.
Also when Justin was putting on clothes and did his morning ritual, I did think he was dreaming or in another reality
wtf kevin?! why are you this way. i'd be worried about the numerous ways he's yet to try and kill himself but i guess the point is that he can't, and he knows it? i'm glad he didn't burn the gospel of kevin too, i need to know what matt & co were planning to do with it.
didn't see meg's fate coming, but based on what happened with patti i'm assuming we haven't seen the last of her (or evie, i bet)
didn't see john/laurie coming. makes sense in a twisted way though.
where is lily :/ did nora beat whoever is responsible for her absence thus the injury :/
also, that ending!! why are you lying about your name nora and why have you aged decades. how am i going to get through the next two months?
God I just have so many questions! Damn I love this show.
won't even bother thinking too hard about the opening scene and what its relevance might be for the overarching plot.
Lindelof better not fuck us over with an unsatisfying finale, though!
is his scene from the future? what the effing fuck
where the fuck is lily? my guess she is with her real family? and they took her away?
what is with this injury????
i am sure this isn't the last of evie and meg
S3 Wishlist: Happy ending for Nora, more iconic moments by Liv Tyler, less Kevin Garvey weirdness unless it involves Patti then MORE WEIRDNESS, and more focus on the family's teen characters (and Tom and ESPECIALLY Regina King's daughter)
Edited at 2017-04-17 04:32 am (UTC)
Also, I can't wait to find out what is going on with Nora--especially that end scene.
And here's praying for more Evie and Jill-- I like the teens on this show.
The first season was hard to make it through, because it was so depressing and nihilistic. The episode with Matt trying to save his church is emotionally torturous.
Season two was far better. But the twist about the disappearing girls was kind of a letdown.
The main problem with the show is the Guilty Remnant. No matter how hard Damon tries, he cannot make that subplot interesting. The idea is good, but the execution constantly stumbles. And he keeps going back to it, as if he's trying to force it to work.
I am looking forward to this final season. Season two's ending, though, would have been a solid ending to the series.
I also wondered in 1 how the hell the actress playing Jill ever got casted because she's so awful but then I read her wiki and she's the daughter of andi McDowell so of course