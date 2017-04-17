Veep 6x02 "Library" Promo
Selina (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) attends the opening of President Hughes' library. Jonah (Timothy Simons) gets advice on how to rise in the political ranks; Dan (Reid Scott) suffers through Jane's (Margaret Colin) whims; Amy (Anna Chlumsky) releases an attack ad.
smh Mike would have been fired and thrown under the bus by now.
icu!!!
Me, every day since January 20, 2017. Even on golf days.
I can't wait to laugh at politics again instead of just feeling a general sense of dread and impending doom.
"Who are you, Ronald Reagan?"
SCREAMING
It's so obvious
fresh on the brain
I did laugh at Buddy Calhoun wanting Amy to talk dirty to him (how long is THAT going to last?) and Kent not responding when Jonah said that his job was better than cleaning up jizz. But it still felt like a dark ep. And where is Sue??? :(
the jizz scene was my favorite
(*) Sufe Bradshaw had to take the season off due to a personal matter, so we don’t get to see where Sue landed. But I will assume she is, as usual, doing better than the rest of them combined.
http://uproxx.com/sepinwall/veep-om
buddy and amy is just not gonna work out
Selina the Terrible Mother is my favorite Selina, I think.