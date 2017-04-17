How was tonights episode? I'm saving it for my work out tomorrow Reply

incredible Reply

it was so good. the queen has another emmy on lock tbh, and so does tim simons imo. Reply

I know people don't love that JLD wins the Emmy all the time, but like SHE DESERVES IT. I'm sorry. I know it's boring to have the same winners, but JLD is so flawless as Selina. Reply

she can't help it if no one rises to her level tbh! Reply

so true. she really deserves it. Reply

honestly, noone comes close to her. i dont mind it case she is that good Reply

I'm so glad this show is back!







smh Mike would have been fired and thrown under the bus by now. Reply

omfg this is incredible Reply

TRUMP MOMENT as @VeepHBO closing credit scene is 🤣😂😂

(Based on @Walldo tweet) pic.twitter.com/aZpKydSbkn — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) March 31, 2017 This one is funnier imo. You can truly see the staggering level of incompetence in this office. Reply

"staggering level of incompetence"



icu!!! Reply

Me, every day since January 20, 2017. Even on golf days. lolMe, every day since January 20, 2017. Even on golf days. Reply

Ashad. He can't even get the dictator's name right. Reply

-__- IKR? I keep hearing him say Bassad al-Ashar. That's not his name. Reply

omg Reply

Impatiently waiting for my torrent to finish!



I can't wait to laugh at politics again instead of just feeling a general sense of dread and impending doom. Reply

Tonight's episode was so good, I'm so glad it's back. Reply

OMG at Ben's job. The premiere was so fucking good! Goddamn I love this show. Reply

"We can't do anything about AIDS."



"Who are you, Ronald Reagan?"



SCREAMING Reply

Selena making fun of Catherine crying was the best. Just no fucks. Reply

She is the worst mother and I love it. Reply

Selina is so awful, i should hate her but i love her Reply

My brain is broken. How do I know the actress that plays Jane McCabe?



It's so obvious Reply

She played Blair's mom on Gossip Girl. Reply

YES!!! Thank you! I did a GG rewatch a few months back hahaa so she was

fresh on the brain Reply

thank u omg Reply

Glad its back. just need Silicon Valley now Reply

I love this show but it felt like such a nothing episode. IDK, last season took Selena to some dark places and it's sad to see her still so down and out. Recovering from a mental breakdown and having to beg her daughter for money? Yikes. Also Ben being racist and an Asian fetishist is like... a joke that was stale before it even started. I can't believe they're still going on with that.



I did laugh at Buddy Calhoun wanting Amy to talk dirty to him (how long is THAT going to last?) and Kent not responding when Jonah said that his job was better than cleaning up jizz. But it still felt like a dark ep. And where is Sue??? :( Reply

Yeah, Ben's racist comments just seemed really unnecessary... I'm going to miss Sue a lot if we don't see her :( I liked the episode well enough, but something felt kind of weird or off. I'm not going to worry yet though since it's just the premiere and they admittedly had a lot of catching up to do, especially since everyone's so separated now Reply

I agree. It felt over the top and way too dark and like they just went a bit too far with those jokes. I dunno, it just felt different to me. Reply

ya it was super ott i love how awful selina is but it's gotten too much it feels forced Reply

ever since ianucci left the jokes have gotten meaner, but not funnier imo it's not as smart a show anymore Reply

ia and i feel it's lost a lot of subtlety and is a bit too absurd now Reply

yup exactly Reply

well at least ben being racist got him fired from this job



the jizz scene was my favorite Reply

(*) Sufe Bradshaw had to take the season off due to a personal matter, so we don’t get to see where Sue landed. But I will assume she is, as usual, doing better than the rest of them combined.

http://uproxx.com/sepinwall/veep-om aha-season-premiere-recap-review/ I just read this:(*) Sufe Bradshaw had to take the season off due to a personal matter, so we don’t get to see where Sue landed. But I will assume she is, as usual, doing better than the rest of them combined. Reply

wow this episode really reminded me that everyone is the worst



buddy and amy is just not gonna work out Reply

EDIT: found it!







Edited at 2017-04-17 05:06 am (UTC) is there anywhere I could watch this online?EDIT: found it! http://www.onwatchseries.ac/episode/veep _s6_e1.html Reply

THANK YOU!!!!! OMG THANK YOU!!!!! Reply

Selina the Terrible Mother is my favorite Selina, I think. Reply

Omg I felt bad for Selina when **Spoiler** Ben crushed her dream of running for President again. Reply

dan was looking super old mb it was the bronzer Reply

I was fun and kinda depressing. Reply

The new haircuts look really good on all the women Reply

i need to rewatch this- i was on too much of a high from the leftovers to focus Reply

