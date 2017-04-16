Celebrities tweet about the Cleveland shooting that was livestreamed on Facebook Live
A manhunt is currently underway for a gunman who fatally shot a man in Ohio while broadcasting the murder on Facebook Live on Easter Sunday. The man in the video claims to have killed several other people today, and people in Cleveland are being urged to stay inside.
Sources: 1 2 3 4 5
The video u posted is so disturbing. Be safe in CLEVELAND today everyone. He just killed this old man live on social media. Jesus have mercy https://t.co/mYmpPvBBXl— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) April 16, 2017
Crazy how it took 2 seconds for media to call Cleveland shooting an act of Islam or BLM. Stay safe, stay inside.— h (@halsey) April 16, 2017
So heartbroken for Mr Goodwin, his family and friends. May God bless them and heal their pain! May God bless us all! God bless Cleveland— Khloé (@khloekardashian) April 17, 2017
Oh my god guys I'm sorry about the bad timing with my earlier tweet. I literally just saw the news about Cleveland. I'm sorry.— Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) April 16, 2017
Yo!!! I just watched this guy kill this old man in Cleveland for no reason,you guys gotta hurry up and find this guy,SMH— Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) April 17, 2017
Sources: 1 2 3 4 5
I hope they get this asshole before he hurts anyone else.
if you mean what happens in the video where he kills the older man -
[warning about gruesome video]the killer is in a car and points the camera to an old man walking on the sidewalk with a grocery bag. he tells the camera he will be his next victim. he goes up to the man and tells him to say a womans name (his ex gf). the old man (mr.goodwin) is confused and says something, then the killer says something like "shes the reason why this is about to happen to you". he pulls up his gun, mr. goodwin says something and holds his hands up to defend his face, then the killer shoots him in the head. he points the camera at mr.goodwin's body on the ground and goes back to his car.
Edited at 2017-04-17 03:43 am (UTC)
it's a sickness and a public health crisis
this is so disgusting and awful :(
I am sick and tired of these domestic terrorists not taking responsibility for their actions. YOU MADE THE CHOICE TO KILL PEOPLE. NOBODYS FINGER WAS ON THE TRIGGERS BUT YOURS AND YOUR ALONE.
exactly. so tired of men who think that because they're suffering eveyone else must suffer too.
He did? Ugh
I swear to God 'Black Mirror' is just going to start doing dramatisations of things that have actually happened. What the actual fuck? Also Facebook should have shut this down immediately. Someone filming themselves committing murder is obviously feeding off people watching it.
Edited at 2017-04-17 02:57 am (UTC)
Two months ago, a guy in my country started a live stream on FB at 2am after he violently beat up another guy, and in the stream he just taunts and smacks the unconscious guy... the police found the body at 4am because of so many reports. The public video stayed on this guys page until 6pm that same day, so it took FB more than 16 hours of countless reports to take it down. The victim died due to injuries a day later.
Stay safe Cleveland.
tbh she's bitch-eating-crackers to me @ this point after the whole thing with her rapist brother. She's scum.
paying for the lawyer who is trying to trash and tear a little girl apart? there aren't enough swear words or ways to tell her to fuck off. it legit bothers me that young girls look up to her or want to emulate her. when there is a child, a fucking baby whose been dragged through the mud for having the courage to speak up. makes me sick.
tl:dr: IA bb, IA.
She needs to reflect on her own damn life.
My heart goes to the family of the victims.