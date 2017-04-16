Celebrities tweet about the Cleveland shooting that was livestreamed on Facebook Live

I can't stop thinking about what the victim felt in his last moments. So awful. His poor family. I saw an interview with his family and my heart hurt so much for them.



I hope they get this asshole before he hurts anyone else. Reply

Can you summarize what happened, pls and tia Reply

if you mean what happens in the video where he kills the older man -



[ warning about gruesome video ] the killer is in a car and points the camera to an old man walking on the sidewalk with a grocery bag. he tells the camera he will be his next victim. he goes up to the man and tells him to say a womans name (his ex gf). the old man (mr.goodwin) is confused and says something, then the killer says something like "shes the reason why this is about to happen to you". he pulls up his gun, mr. goodwin says something and holds his hands up to defend his face, then the killer shoots him in the head. he points the camera at mr.goodwin's body on the ground and goes back to his car.



Edited at 2017-04-17 03:43 am (UTC) if you mean what happens in the video where he kills the older man - Reply

oh my Reply

I hate guns and gun culture and how many people get shot



it's a sickness and a public health crisis



this is so disgusting and awful :( Reply

I think you just helped me put something into words that I've been thinking for years. While I don't hate guns, I do hate gun culture. It truly is disgusting and toxic. Reply

Link

that poor man wasnt doing anything and was gunned down by this heartless psychopath. For him to blame his mother and his ex girlfriend for him going on a killing spree is just another level of disgusting. I feel horrible for that man's family to know their loved one was murdered in a violent act for no reason. This is just breaking my heart. Reply

Men are always blaming women for things but at the end of the day they're always the ones pulling the trigger and fucking shit up for everyone else. I'd love to see a man just take responsibility for his own shitty life for once instead of pushing the blame off on other people. It would be more groundbreaking than Harry Styles breaking all the gender norms and solving homophobia with his album cover. Reply

Its just so frustrating. Its like the shooter Elliot Rodgers who made those whiny ass youtube videos before he went off and killed a bunch of people saying that he was angry because he was a virgin and women didnt see him as the catch he was.



I am sick and tired of these domestic terrorists not taking responsibility for their actions. YOU MADE THE CHOICE TO KILL PEOPLE. NOBODYS FINGER WAS ON THE TRIGGERS BUT YOURS AND YOUR ALONE. Reply

Mfte Reply

I'd love to see a man just take responsibility for his own shitty life for once instead of pushing the blame off on other people.



exactly. so tired of men who think that because they're suffering eveyone else must suffer too. Reply

For him to blame his mother and his ex girlfriend for him going on a killing spree



He did? Ugh



He did? Ugh

'May God bless us all' Khloe what? Shut up.



I swear to God 'Black Mirror' is just going to start doing dramatisations of things that have actually happened. What the actual fuck? Also Facebook should have shut this down immediately. Someone filming themselves committing murder is obviously feeding off people watching it.



Edited at 2017-04-17 02:57 am (UTC) Reply

They need to just get rid of live video features or at least have a delay so the vieeo can be reviewed before posting like Amazon Reviews. Yall should have someone taking like 2 minutes to see that the shit being streamed isnt fucked up. Reply

It was up for THREE HOURS after. Reply

They've allowed gang rapes to be live streamed so..... Reply

Facebook live is a mess. A few people have commited suicide while live on FB, too. Reply

Facebook is literally SHIT at shutting down live video.



Two months ago, a guy in my country started a live stream on FB at 2am after he violently beat up another guy, and in the stream he just taunts and smacks the unconscious guy... the police found the body at 4am because of so many reports. The public video stayed on this guys page until 6pm that same day, so it took FB more than 16 hours of countless reports to take it down. The victim died due to injuries a day later. Reply

I really want to make a swipe at Nekci. But instead I'll just say i hope they find this damn shooter. I hope he's lying about his victim count. And i feel truly awful for the deceased and his family. He deserved better, and now his family and friends will spend the rest of their lives trying to make sense of something you can't make sense of.



Stay safe Cleveland. Reply

I really want to make a swipe at Nekci







tbh she's bitch-eating-crackers to me @ this point after the whole thing with her rapist brother. She's scum. tbh she's bitch-eating-crackers to me @ this point after the whole thing with her rapist brother. She's scum. Reply

yup. she just makes it so easy. and unlike most of those who ONTD hates for little to no reason, there is a real reason to hold her accountable. I've read some of the stuff in the news about what her bro did (allegedly *eyeroll) and my god. if she'd have said she loved her brother, and supported him but he needed to face what he did, that i could respect.



paying for the lawyer who is trying to trash and tear a little girl apart? there aren't enough swear words or ways to tell her to fuck off. it legit bothers me that young girls look up to her or want to emulate her. when there is a child, a fucking baby whose been dragged through the mud for having the courage to speak up. makes me sick.



tl:dr: IA bb, IA. Reply

Mte Reply

Yep, on Easter, of all days too. What the fuck.





She needs to reflect on her own damn life. Reply

Oh my God. That's so sad.. I'm gonna need to stay off Facebook because people always post images w/o regard. Reply

Yeah I watched the first five seconds and then noped out of it. Reply

I remember when that newscaster was murdered in live tv and someone posted a screen cap of the video.. like, some people don't want to see that. Reading this stuff is awful enough, I don't need visuals as well. Reply

One thing I don't miss about FB is all the gory videos people would share Reply

Yeah, people search for, watch, repost SNUFF like it's normal now. It makes it hard to navigate and just read the news (when the news do it with no warnings too!) Reply

Wut @ halsey?? Reply

Maybe she meant some people sharing it cuz I didn't see the media blaming either of them. :/ Reply

idk about media but the usual suspects online are trying to disparage BLM bc he supported it/the movement has been silent about this!!1!11!! Reply

I haven't seen that anywhere but...morons. Reply

Or that he "is a Muslim & visited the Islamic center several times". Typical herd mentality.

Early on, ppl were claiming that bc he trimmed his beard a certain way, it meant he was committing the crimes bc of Islam, even tho i haven't seen anything wrt his religion and pretty much was blatant about why he was committing the shootings. Reply

I can't even @ this. How could someone be so deranged? Reply

how senseless. jfc. I honestly don't know how they'd even stop things like this from happening anymore - you read news like this and it feels surreal. Reply

I can't believe they still haven't found him! I was listening to the police scanner in Cleveland for a bit but it must have been the wrong district cause people on twitter were talking about shots fired and all I was hearing was about athree year old stuck himself with an epipen. Then the whole thing went silent. Reply

...how the hell did a 3-yr-old get a hold of an epipen?? Reply

And manage to use it? It's in a case and you have to pop the cap off and then jam that thing properly into your thigh. Reply

I'm listening to the scanner rn. Another Ford Fusion sighting across from a church apparently. Hopefully one of these tips ends up credible. Reply

Well, now that literally anyone with metal problems can get a gun, this will become a (even more) recurrent situation.



My heart goes to the family of the victims. Reply

I mean not much has changed in terms of gun control (lack thereof) and sadly things like this have happened for a long time and will continue unless we employ stricter gun laws nationwide. Reply

Not the oc but what they're talking about is the recent rollback of obama era safeguard to make it harder for the mentally ill to get a gun. Agent Orange can of crazies stripped that completely, so, by all means mentally ill people, rush right out and get all the guns you want. Reply

I mean, serial and spree killers aren't usually mentally ill so I wouldn't connect the two tbh. Reply

This is so awful. That poor man who died for nothing. Reply

we live in a sick world Reply

i see this sick fuck got inspo from vester flanigan. Reply

That incident still terrifies me. Reply

the guy who shot the reporter and photojournalist in Virginia while they were live on air. Reply

He was the former reporter who killed two of his colleagues on live television and he wrote a manifesto, I think. Reply

