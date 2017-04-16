carly

Tyga Hanging Out w/ Brooklyn Beckham @ Coachella




The deadbeat father 26, was seen at Coachella hanging out with 18 yr old Brooklyn Beckham this past weekend. Kylipkit Jenner's ex-boyfriend was not there to perform obvi. Tuna was drinking and snorting it up at the Interscope House when he met up with his new teen friend. God knows what they talked about.

Meanwhile, Kylie could not be bothered and threw her own exclusive event.

