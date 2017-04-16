Tyga Hanging Out w/ Brooklyn Beckham @ Coachella

He sure likes 'em young, eh? Reply

Lol my thought exactly.. do you think, he'll leave her for good when she reaches 25 and is not longer a girl? Reply

probably not if he doesn't another millionaire Reply

Well, we know he likes men sew.. Reply

Its really something wrong about adults who don't hang with people in their own age group IMO Reply

I always used to be the younger one, but there's one old gay in my friend group who is definitely trying to buy himself some youth with all the free drugs and alcohol he gives out. And he's also always throwing all kinds of shade at almost everyone, while he is easy to read himself, but no one does it to use him for his money Reply

ngl, you and your friend circle sound awesome. Using a shady old gay for money? Free drugs? You guys are living them dream, tbh. Reply

Depends on how wide the gaps and the ages, tho. Like, a 60 year old hanging out with 40 year olds is different than a 30 year old being around 15 year olds. Reply

When you're hanging out with people significantly younger than you at TWENTY SIX, you've got a fucking problem LOL.



It's not like all the other 26 year olds went to bed at 9 after senior aerobics and just don't want to live anymore, jfc. Reply

OMG he's such a leech! Reply

he is so painfully pathetic jesus Reply

I used to find Brooklyn hot, but not anymore tbh Reply

i hope you only thought this after he turned 18 Reply

Nope, he was way hotter around 15 Reply

jeff_koons i'm pretty sureis like 17/18 years old himself. we got a child in our midst Reply

Nick Robinson is the attractive version of him Reply

this is the worst. Reply

Did they really hang out or were they walking past each other and someone was like pose for a photo?



Please be the latter. Don't do this to me, Baby Becks. Reply

Run, Brooklyn, run Reply

Coachella really is where the worst comes together. Reply

What's he going to do now that Kylie isn't supporting the lifestyle he has grown so accustomed to?! Reply

Save yourself before he tries to groom you and you end up having to pay for his cars and child support. Reply

It must suck to have a Dad who is known to be hot and then you end up looking like Brooklyn, although he's so young he can grow into his looks I guess Reply

Well in his defense, he got hot after Victoria started dressing him Reply

I never hear of Beckham being included as one of those hot guys anymore but then again I live in the US and no one has given a fuck about him here since like 2007 so... Reply

I feel like boys take after their mothers and girls take after their fathers. Brooklyn looks way more like Victoria imo (all the boys do). Reese Whitherspoon's daughter has her chin but looks more like Ryan. Noel Gallagher's daughter is the spitting image of him. Reply

I could have sworn it was his younger brother who got most of the looks praise (which... even more icky). Reply

there's no hope for him Reply

Yeah, I always thought it was sad that he came out looking like his ugly ass mom. Sucks. Reply

Of course he's hanging out with younger people. People his age are aware that he ain't shit and don't want to be associated with his ass. Reply

this. he is a grown man with a child what could he possibly have in common with a high schooler. He needs to worry about his life and career and not what the kids are doing. Reply

Aside form Chris Brown, which explains a lot. And I think even that crackhead is done with him, which explains even more. Reply

