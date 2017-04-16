Tyga Hanging Out w/ Brooklyn Beckham @ Coachella
Saturdays are for the boys https://t.co/93vrHGyI8P— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 16, 2017
The deadbeat father 26, was seen at Coachella hanging out with 18 yr old Brooklyn Beckham this past weekend. Kylipkit Jenner's ex-boyfriend was not there to perform obvi. Tuna was drinking
Meanwhile, Kylie could not be bothered and threw her own exclusive event.
Source
It's not like all the other 26 year olds went to bed at 9 after senior aerobics and just don't want to live anymore, jfc.
Please be the latter. Don't do this to me, Baby Becks.