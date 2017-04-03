Kpop post: Oh My Girl,IU & More!

The full Oh My Girl song is out and IDK....it just barrels forward? I feel like there needs to be more non singing beats where the song can catch up and have more overall musicality. I thought 'I'll be yours' went a little fast but at least there was distinction between chorus and verse much clearer. Hopefully they win tho!



I am SO EXCITED for Dream Catcher's goodnight tho!!! Reply

Thread

Link

Queen IU is back and has korea shaking!!! im ready for a more upbeat release from her so yassss



im so excited for exid!!!!! they always deliver and they're one of the only few ggroups left with that kind of concept and colour. yall better support them.



will colouring book be oh my girls "big break"?? i hope so these girls deserve it after all they've gone through.



also, who asked sm for a station 2? all their songs flopped from the first station why are they doing this mess to themselves again. Reply

Thread

Link

Omg should've hit it big with closer I'm still mad about it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hopefully sm station 2 follows the same pattern as last years. Boring first release before they put out the actual good songs Reply

Thread

Link

dreamcatcher videos are nice but their music is 🙊🙊🙊 I can get better quality tunes in the same vein from tokyo girls' style



iu needs to ditch the basic coffee house background music and go full pop, her best song on her last album was that plagiarized ost from Producer Reply

Thread

Link

Street was such a great album I'm ready for exid to come back Reply

Thread

Link

Dreamcatcher are about to blow up, @ me!



I'm most excited about EXID too, OP. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm looking forward to EXID's and that's basically it... always looking out for Soshi's but I guess I'm just desperate at this point :( Reply

Thread

Link