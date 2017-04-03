gyun

Kpop post: Oh My Girl,IU & More!

Oh My Girl's teaser for "Coloring Book"



IU's "Jam Jam" teaser (sounds like something from AOA tbh)


Red Velvet "Would U" (Zzzz...)


Dreamcatcher's teaser for "Good Night"




Source:https://www.youtube.com/embed/39G6v2HSIsM
S2:https://www.youtube.com/embed/XG-8USiviHQ
S3:https://www.youtube.com/embed/Nu7OmSqHVng
s4:https://www.youtube.com/embed/PdwYmoDaiVc

Who's comeback are you excited for?
Im looking out for EXID
