Kpop post: Oh My Girl,IU & More!
Oh My Girl's teaser for "Coloring Book"
IU's "Jam Jam" teaser (sounds like something from AOA tbh)
Red Velvet "Would U" (Zzzz...)
Dreamcatcher's teaser for "Good Night"
Who's comeback are you excited for?
Im looking out for EXID
Who's comeback are you excited for?
Im looking out for EXID
I am SO EXCITED for Dream Catcher's goodnight tho!!!
im so excited for exid!!!!! they always deliver and they're one of the only few ggroups left with that kind of concept and colour. yall better support them.
will colouring book be oh my girls "big break"?? i hope so these girls deserve it after all they've gone through.
also, who asked sm for a station 2? all their songs flopped from the first station why are they doing this mess to themselves again.
iu needs to ditch the basic coffee house background music and go full pop, her best song on her last album was that plagiarized ost from Producer
I'm most excited about EXID too, OP.