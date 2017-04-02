New 'Alien: Covenant' Previews
Alien: Covenant comes out May 19, 2017
River of Pain takes place between Alien (1979) and Aliens (1985) and tells the story of the colonists of Acheron (LV-426) and the beginnings of character, Newt. The Drama also stars Colin Salmon, William Hope, Alexander Siddig and Philip Glenister. River of Pain premieres April 26, 2017.
Source: Twitter 1 2 | Audible
Still, I'm pretty uninterested in this idea they keep pushing that humans & xenomorphs have some sort of shared evolutionary lineage, or that these are even the questions on our minds. I truly don't care where the xenomorph comes from, and I think that's part of what makes it terrifying. An attempt to explain it will most likely result in disappointment, or at the very least a dispassionate "meh".
idk I find prequels and related media that delves into backstories to be pretty hit or miss. More often than not it just feels like a magician revealing how his tricks work- once you know the magic is gone.
Man, I really liked the first two movies. I sort of hate that the franchise, like the Terminator films, is really eroded by unnecessary, uninspired sequels.
