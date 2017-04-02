New 'Alien: Covenant' Previews

what's anna friel been up to? after pushing dasies she kind of fell off my radar. Reply

She had a recent tv series Marcella in 2016. I didn't entirely like the directions the writing went but she was fantastic.

I believe she stayed in London so she could continue shared custody. Reply

I hope this is good. I love the Alien movies Reply

Ana Friel? Haver heard that name in a while. Reply

Why is her name coming up? Is it because Noomi looks like her? Reply

Nvm, I see that there are more than one Aliens being discussed here. Reply

the closer we get to this the more worried I become. The original Alien is one of my Top 10 favorite films of all time, and the inspiration I've gotten from it has sustained lukewarm acceptance of all subsequent iterations in this franchise.



Still, I'm pretty uninterested in this idea they keep pushing that humans & xenomorphs have some sort of shared evolutionary lineage, or that these are even the questions on our minds. I truly don't care where the xenomorph comes from, and I think that's part of what makes it terrifying. An attempt to explain it will most likely result in disappointment, or at the very least a dispassionate "meh". Reply

Yeah, I'm mostly just having trouble imagining what there's possibly left to tell of this story. Haven't they covered EVERYTHING possible about the Xenomorphs? Fuck, even another Alien vs. Predator movie would be more interesting. Reply

ia with everything you said. I find the attempts to explain the background of the xenomorphs to be disappointing because it's always been creepier having to wonder at where they came from and how they became what they are. Knowing that we'd never know added to their unsettling nature imo.



idk I find prequels and related media that delves into backstories to be pretty hit or miss. More often than not it just feels like a magician revealing how his tricks work- once you know the magic is gone. Reply

I've never understood the urge to make them 'greater,' or maybe more significant, than they are. They are essentially semi intelligent parasitic beings with the ability to reproduce quickly and overwhelm ecosystems. That's terrifying (and significant) enough. Let them be a message about the dangers of thoughtlessly trying to control or manipulate nature and/or natural forces out of greed or ignorance while the androids present the 'deeper' questions about humanity and its purpose. The androids are almost as iconic to the series as the xenomorphs themselves, let them do the heavy lifting.



Man, I really liked the first two movies. I sort of hate that the franchise, like the Terminator films, is really eroded by unnecessary, uninspired sequels. Reply

ngl i'm definitely interested in where the space jockeys (i refuse to call them engineers) and aliens originated from, as are many i'm sure, but i wish they would have let the original writer dan o'bannon continue telling his story. it's his mind's doing and i would have preferred him exploring the universe he created instead having hacks like damon lindelof butcher it beyond any reason or logic.



Edited at 2017-04-03 01:39 pm (UTC)

I firmly believe that comedians can make some of the best dramatic actors. But lawd Danny McBride has such a punchable fucking face. Reply

Same with James Franco tbh. Any time I see one of their ~crew~ in a movie, I groan audibly. Reply

From what I've heard -- and some of it's from friends and acquaintances -- he's a really nice guy Reply

Paul Reiser was so good. Reply

Looks promising Reply

hope it's good Reply

I'm excited, but I can't help but go "lol stupid..." whenever they show someone leaning over and putting their face right next to some weird alien life form. You don't know what it is! And we have plenty of weird things on Earth that have taught us not to put our faces right next to them if we don't know what they are! What is wrong with these scientists, good lord. Reply

I was initially looking forward to this but the spoilers I read were pretty uninspiring Reply

not keen on these countless and unnecessary origin tales but i hope they bring newt's story to big screen someday. Reply

ridley scott movies are tired as hell, but i stay interested in this franchise. a lot of is just nasty but i enjoy the jump-scare scenes lol. Reply

ehhhh this looks so bad imo Reply

I'm trying to avoid watching too much promo for this since I can go in fresh. I want it to be good so badly though. Reply

