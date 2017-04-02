posfhsahasfjhasjkfhsf

New 'Alien: Covenant' Previews



Alien: Covenant comes out May 19, 2017








River of Pain takes place between Alien (1979) and Aliens (1985) and tells the story of the colonists of Acheron (LV-426) and the beginnings of character, Newt. The Drama also stars Colin Salmon, William Hope, Alexander Siddig and Philip Glenister. River of Pain premieres April 26, 2017.


Source: Twitter 1 2 | Audible
Tagged: , , , ,