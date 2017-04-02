carly

The Kardashians Successfully Block Blac Chyna From Using Kardashian Name




America's favourite family, the Kardashians, have successfully blocked Blac Chyna from trademarking the name Angela Kardashian. The Klan filed paperwork on behalf of their companies Khloemoney Inc., 2Die4Kourt and Kimsaprincess Inc. in Dec 2016.

They claimed giving the surname "Kardashian" to Blac Chyna would cause existing Kardashian businesses to "suffer damage, including irreparable injury, to their reputation and goodwill."


cackling. those company names
