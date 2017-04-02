April 2nd, 2017, 08:08 pm hisjulliet (Spoilers: Character Death) Farewell to the Fallen of The Walking Dead Season 7 Finale sourceHow did you like the finale, ontd? Tagged: spoilers, television - amc, television promo / stills, the walking dead (amc) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 116116 comments Add comment
The pacing is just awful at this point. And if I watch the finale I bet I could follow along, no problem.
I don't know how this show is still on.
[Spoiler (click to open)]i'm watching it rn, just got to the part where he opened the casket and i screeched. but this show is so bad about making it obvious when someone is about to die. hope that star trek show gets going for sonequa's sake
with that idk what i think of the ep yet but the scene with rick michonne and jadis killed me tho lmao
it just seems like this season really went nowhere. it set up some stuff, had a couple of shocks, and then no payoff.
And more importantly, it is AMC's ONLY ratings hit - none of their other shows are really earning money, so TWD pretty much supports the whole network. So the ratings would have to drop a whole lot more before it faces cancellation.
AMC is notoriously cheap. They don't pay the way the broadcast channels or even the other cable channels do. For the first six seasons of the show, the highest salary was Andrew Lincoln and he was only getting $90,000 an episode - that's about half of what the co-lead of the very low-rated The Americans, Matthew Rhys, was getting paid at the same time over on FX, even though The Americans makes much, much less money for its network than TWD does.
This is the same network whose executives once tried to demand that they not show zombies on The Walking Dead any more to save money on makeup and extras - they wanted viewers just to hear the zombies instead.
They just had to one-up Eugene's mullet
But, I'm so stoked for her and Star Trek : Discovery, I mean...her, Michelle Yeoh, Jason Isaacs, and Doug Jones? Sign me the hell up!