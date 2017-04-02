[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I wasn't a fan of this finale. I feel like they did all that work for nothing, cause Negan's still alive, so what's the point? like Sasha died for nothing. Reply

I feel like this too. Reply

well that either never gonna happen or not for a long ass time Reply

she did and its irritating. they used her character as some catalyst but what progress was made? Reply

I feel like this exact thing is said at the end of every season. Reply

Wow, really? Ugh. Good to know I made a solid choice giving up on this show midway through s5. Reply

I felt like her send off was at least respectful and wasn't a one and done event. We knew she was leaving and it wasn't a shock but at least we got some nice moments with her. Out of the deaths on this show that have been mishandled, I wouldn't say this one is one of them. Reply

I liked the last half hour. But the first hour was just like the whole season: unbearably slow plot pacing and needleesly long, slow conversations punctuated by slow, poignant music - in a word, SLOW. Reply

Link

it baffles me that they think this show is riviting with their shit eps this whole season, i was so obsessed w/ this show and now i dont even care to watch an ep until my mum makes me lmao they need to sort it the fuck out Reply

I stopped watching after the season premiere and tbh I don't miss it.



The pacing is just awful at this point. And if I watch the finale I bet I could follow along, no problem. Reply

I was the same way. I used to defend this show so hard but I hated this season so much. Reply

they better change this slow as shitty pacing or theyre gonna lose even more viewers Reply

During the first half I kept thinking, "can we just move on with it already?" Reply

thats the perfect word for this season SLOW!! everyone talking a lot and looking sad Reply

this season is the best example of why this show should never be watched as it airs lol next season i'll just marathon after the fact and skip 80% of the content which is filler Reply

I defended this show the past two seasons but this season was indefensible. Nothing freaking happened.

This is how I felt, too. I understand there's some drama in this show but they over saturate it at times and without any kind of action happening it just gets boring. Reply

honestly the episode was kind of worth it because I got such a good laugh out of those people arriving in garbage trucks and rick's slow backing away after she said she wanted to lay with him lmfao Reply

Omg. I loved that. It was also a mix of "This bitch thinks she's going to fuck Michonne's man" & "I can't blame her for trying." Reply

I need a gif of those garbage people showing up in the garbage trucks Reply

lmao his reaction was priceless Reply

I really like that lady from the garbage place. she is my favorite character this season Reply

Him slowly backing away was fantastic. Reply

This could be shocking if it didn't happen every season finale.



I don't know how this show is still on. Reply

I haven't watched this season at all. But this is not surprising. This person is going on to another show. Reply

After they bungled last year's finale, they think they're Teflon. They won't fix anything since people will still watch Daryl's smelly ass even if the storytelling is as rank as him. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] i'm watching it rn, just got to the part where he opened the casket and i screeched. but this show is so bad about making it obvious when someone is about to die. hope that star trek show gets going for sonequa's sake lmao fuck this show honestly Reply

i was asleep through the first hour and 10 mins im so mad at myself lmao but i did just finish watching the stream of first hour (well 41 mins without commercials) people are quick.



with that idk what i think of the ep yet but the scene with rick michonne and jadis killed me tho lmao Reply

If they don't do something, next season will be the last. the ratings keep going down.



it just seems like this season really went nowhere. it set up some stuff, had a couple of shocks, and then no payoff. Reply

The ratings are dropping, no doubt, but it's still one of the highest-rated shows on TV, with over 10 million viewers a week, and is the highest-rated scripted show in the all-important 18-49 age group that sets ad revenue.



And more importantly, it is AMC's ONLY ratings hit - none of their other shows are really earning money, so TWD pretty much supports the whole network. So the ratings would have to drop a whole lot more before it faces cancellation. Reply

I wish they'd make it BETTER then so it could go back to ratings giant and give me more seasons if Halt and Catch Fire with Lee Pace's fine ass. Reply

are the ratings actually getting low enough to consider cancelling it if it keeps up? Reply

I really, really dislike Negan as a villain. My only disappointment with this episode was that he's going to be the villain again for season 8. Ugh. He's so boring. Reply

i gave up on this show after the mid season finale. watched this video and didn't care at all. i dont actually care about any of these characters anymore. it really needs to end at this point. Reply

This was not shocking at all. Are they serious? Reply

amc needs to stop being cheap and fucking pay for the actors to be in every episode. this "spread the group" crap is bullshit. Reply

This. Being able to only show one or two main characters in each episode is the main reason the pacing is so damn slow and the number one reason the ratings are falling, imo.

The regular cast members are payed for every episode, even if they're not in them. They're not doing this to be cheap. Reply

Chandler Riggs said on reddit like a few weeks ago that actors are paid in episodea that they appear in only. Reply

No, they are not. People keep insisting that, but the cast has said they are only paid for episodes they appear in, main cast or not.



AMC is notoriously cheap. They don't pay the way the broadcast channels or even the other cable channels do. For the first six seasons of the show, the highest salary was Andrew Lincoln and he was only getting $90,000 an episode - that's about half of what the co-lead of the very low-rated The Americans, Matthew Rhys, was getting paid at the same time over on FX, even though The Americans makes much, much less money for its network than TWD does.



This is the same network whose executives once tried to demand that they not show zombies on The Walking Dead any more to save money on makeup and extras - they wanted viewers just to hear the zombies instead. Reply

Well the show just lost one of its better actors so sucks for them tbh Reply

they really did. Reply

I haven't watched this season but I'm gonna guess they killed a black character. Reply

Yeah, but that's irrelevant because she chose to leave for another show. Reply

yep Reply

Yes but she chose to leave to be the lead on the new Star Trek show where she'll probably get paid more money. Even for the episodes that she isn't in. Reply

But I am really glad she's getting a lead over on ST Discovery, it will be better for her tbh. Reply

This was terrible lol like they couldnt give the viewers ANY kind of satisfaction? After a horrible season not even the garbage lady? Ugh Reply

She should have died just for that haircut. Reply

Mfte Reply

i hope she burns herself with that expired drug store hair bleach tbh Reply

lmao so true Reply

LMAO whenever I watch with friends that is always something I mention

They just had to one-up Eugene's mullet Reply

were the garbage people Scandinavian or something? Reply

thats what pisses me off. so negan is still alive AND the trash bag traitor literally poofed away? Reply

Exactly my thoughts. Reply

I loved her character, and despite the show's quality dipping, I would have loved for her to stick around longer.



But, I'm so stoked for her and Star Trek : Discovery, I mean...her, Michelle Yeoh, Jason Isaacs, and Doug Jones? Sign me the hell up! Reply

