April 2nd, 2017, 07:31 pm cecilia_tallis Girls 6x09 Promo - "Goodbye Tour" After an important meeting, Hannah reaches out to friends for advice, but has trouble reaching Marnie. (airs April 9, 2017)source Tagged: girls (hbo), lena dunham, television - hbo, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 172172 comments Add comment
EDIT: shit, just watched the after-episode commentary from lena, jenni, and judd -- ray and aidy's character legit end up together? he's really not ending up with shosh?!!??!?
also, based on what they said about doing the exact same tracking as when jessa finds out she's not pregnant is season 1, episode 2, she is definitely pregnant. and that must be how they find their way back to each other.
Edited at 2017-04-03 02:41 am (UTC)
Loved the throwback to Jessa's entrance in season 1
what the hell is Ray doing?
anyway. his crazy matches Jessa's crazy better.
At least we finally got some Soshana tonight, and yet Aidy Bryant still got more screen time than her.
The Adam thing was weird and I didn't expect to be affected by it but I actually found it heartbreaking at the end when they realize it's not gonna work. I'm glad though that would've been way too corny.
Jesse in the bar bathroom killed me omg I couldn't handle it. :/
I hope Marnie doesn't stay total trash til the end but I don't have high hopes.