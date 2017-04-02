So is Jessa pregnant as well? Reply

I hope not... only reason I can summize why they had her vomit though Reply

yeah i thought that meant she was pregnant Reply

also, her walking into the bar was the exact same shot and sequence as when she found out she WASN'T pregnant is season one so...bitch is knocked up. Reply

I think she was just vomiting because she couldn't stand Adam leaving her to go help raise a baby with her ex best friend. Reply

Definitely... I especially thought so when she was yelling "HER baby" about Hannah in Laird's apartment. Reply

that kiss at the end, omg, i was CRYING.



EDIT: shit, just watched the after-episode commentary from lena, jenni, and judd -- ray and aidy's character legit end up together? he's really not ending up with shosh?!!??!?



also, based on what they said about doing the exact same tracking as when jessa finds out she's not pregnant is season 1, episode 2, she is definitely pregnant. and that must be how they find their way back to each other.



Edited at 2017-04-03 02:41 am (UTC)

jessa and hannah both pregnant is so fucking dumb lol i cant Reply

it's better than the hannah + adam scenario everyone had before tonight Reply

ya no wonder she cant get a hold of Marnie, she took responsibility for her narcissism finally and got the fuck out of the shitty storylines and never looked back. Reply

Don't think Adam and Hannah are done yet.



Loved the throwback to Jessa's entrance in season 1



what the hell is Ray doing? Reply

Yeah that throwback was nice. The bar hookup was also very similar to the one in season one Reply

The Inside the Episode seemed to imply that this was the last episode Lena did with Adam but maybe they're being misleading. IDK. Reply

Idk it seemed pretty final. Lena and Judd called it their last hurrah. Reply

I totally think they're done. Reply

according to showrunners, they're really done. and it made sense IMO. I think that happens with a lot of people. who have this crazy intense long relationship you never really got closure on...then much later it just hits you that YOU'RE MEANT TO BE TOGETHER and after the initial high of coming back...it dawns you're not the same people anymore, and you don't have the same chemistry or intimacy you used to.



anyway. his crazy matches Jessa's crazy better. Reply

So is Hannah getting back with Adam or not? I'm confused. Reply

no. this episode was their closure. Reply

Hence the title Reply

No they realized in the diner that there was nothing really there anymore and it was over over. Reply

im watching now and lol wtf is this episode Reply

Mte it's such a mess Reply

lol mte i enjoyed it but it was all over the place Reply

Tonight was actually kind of an intense episode. Probably one of the better ones in a long time imo.

At least we finally got some Soshana tonight, and yet Aidy Bryant still got more screen time than her. Reply

Adam driver looks like a tall glass of water with that long hair goddamn Reply

He did look really good this ep and I'm usually not into him. Reply

he was fucking buff in this episode. i feel bad for anyone who watches this episode and then watches his skinny ass in Silence shortly after. Reply

i know, I'm always like "god, he's super ugly.... but also... is he???" Reply

Yep. I feel dirty. Reply

Just starting this now but ugh, I want Jessa's robe. Reply

i really hope that adam and jessa don't end up together. his character should just move to LA or something. Reply

I can't believe Ray's ~soulmate~ is Aidy Bryant???? What?????? Reply

right!?!?!?! like i love aidy and i guess it's cute that his bitter ass found the most endlessly happy person to end up with, but it seemed really quick and out of left field. like it was clear they wanted to wrap up the dude storylines in this ep so they could focus on the "girls" in the final two eps. ray was always my fave character so i feel jipped a bit but whatev. i trust lena to make it work. Reply

I used to watch project runway with her in college. if they fuck before the end of this show, I can't even... Reply

i think that was the ending of their characters. i don't think they are coming back. Reply

Parent

OMG that's wild. Reply

I thought it was adorable. I was so happy that ended up like that. it was random but he needs someone that's positive and understands his needs and his outlook at shit. whose sentimental and sweet and all that. it seemed natural to me. some people just click you know. Reply

Parent

I loved them they're the couple I never knew I needed lol. Poor Shosh though it looked like she was gonna get her own storyline and even then it became the Ray and Abigail show, at this point the writers are trolling XD Reply

Parent

well that diner scene just made me cry my eyes out Reply

Lena was great in that scene Reply

she's impressed me this season Reply

Yeah she's actually a really good actress Reply

ia Reply

she was forcing that chin action WAY too much though. watching too much HOMELAND or something idk. Reply

Parent

Yeah I didn't expect to care but it was so raw. Reply

Parent

it really was good Reply

Parent

im actually so here for ray and Abigail lol Reply

yep they were cute af Reply

ugh, haven't hannah and jessa learned about condoms or birth control yet Reply

how does adam not have like 1000000000 kids? Reply

Did Zosia piss off Lena or something? It feels like they will give anyone screentime over her lol. I'm glad Ray didn't get back with Shoah though.



The Adam thing was weird and I didn't expect to be affected by it but I actually found it heartbreaking at the end when they realize it's not gonna work. I'm glad though that would've been way too corny.



Jesse in the bar bathroom killed me omg I couldn't handle it. :/



I hope Marnie doesn't stay total trash til the end but I don't have high hopes. Reply

we havent had a good sosh episode since when she was in japan last year Reply

I honestly think they just don't know what to write for Sosh anymore. After she came back from Japan it's been made pretty clear that she's matured and has been getting her life together and seems a lot calmer and happier now. I kind of feel like they just ran out of time to actually give her another arc but I guess we'll see. Reply

Parent

I normally can't with Jessa but that bathroom scene...that girl is so, so fucked up and I really felt for her. Reply

Parent

im just commenting to say that im loling @ every single comment in this thread misspelling shosh lmao and it's like clearly just typos or autocorrect lmao Reply

Parent

Lol yeah I pretty much only use my phone these days and autocorrect always fucks it up. It changed Jessa to Jesse too! Reply

Parent

