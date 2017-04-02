April 2nd, 2017, 07:01 pm rakugaking AMC - PREACHER S2 Teaser ---!! [Spoiler (click to open)]Guys...Fiore is on his own in these clips :(SOURCE 1GIF 1 Tagged: british celebrities, dominic cooper, preacher (amc), ruth negga, seth rogen, television - amc, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3939 comments Add comment
I've missed Dom and his hair. And Ruth's flawlessness.
I REFUSE TO ACCEPT THAT SPOILER!
This can't be the end of their story ;_;
[Spoiler (click to open)]I have a theory on what might have happen, but it's only a bit better than DeBlanc possibly not surviving.
Seth, please don't do this to us ;_;
Nice to see Eugene's lovely mug again too.
I can't wait for the new season! It looks good and wild!
Agreed on Donnie!! I didn't expect to love him by the end, but ofc I ended up there anyway.
Did they even develop his character more?
all i can say is
DAMN that man has some good fucking taste. every time i see ruth negga anywhere i go into girl crush mode. then she opens her mouth and that irish accent comes out and im just done for.
yup. that's my contribution here. that and i started watching season 1, got about 2 episodes in then i was evicted and lost my tv accessibility for a long time. is it worthwhile?? (my fave shows: orphan black, UnReal, greys anatomy yesitsstillon, rick and morty, the royals *love that trash*, i loved jessica jones... anyone think i'd be interested long enough to finish and then go to s2?)
