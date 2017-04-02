GodMani

New RIAA Data: For the 1st time, the majority of U.S. music industry's revenues came from streaming


  • Streaming is not only the biggest proportion of music consumption but now of revenue too

  • "Unsurprisingly, streaming is pulling the business back to health"

  • In the US, 3.93B of 7.65B revenue is from streaming

  • Streaming revenue > downloads + CDs + vinyl revenues

  • Music subscriptions were biggest driver of music business growth in 2016: Subscriptions + revenues more than doubled

  • Read the rest of the data here (if you're interested in the music industry, it's honestly really interesting)


Billboard article here


which ones of you were saying how streaming was killing the music industry?


sources 1 2 3
Tagged: , ,