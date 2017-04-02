New RIAA Data: For the 1st time, the majority of U.S. music industry's revenues came from streaming
NEW @RIAA DATA: For the 1st time, the majority of U.S. music industry's revenues came from streaming platforms ($3.9 billion or 51% in 2016) pic.twitter.com/UuNDTfUjhR— Brian A. Hernandez (@BAHjournalist) March 30, 2017
- Streaming is not only the biggest proportion of music consumption but now of revenue too
- "Unsurprisingly, streaming is pulling the business back to health"
- In the US, 3.93B of 7.65B revenue is from streaming
- Streaming revenue > downloads + CDs + vinyl revenues
- Music subscriptions were biggest driver of music business growth in 2016: Subscriptions + revenues more than doubled
- Read the rest of the data here (if you're interested in the music industry, it's honestly really interesting)
Billboard article here
U.S. music industry sees first double digit growth in almost 20 years as streaming takes over https://t.co/U4XPjpzflv pic.twitter.com/FG7SyVTpBR— billboard (@billboard) March 30, 2017
which ones of you were saying how streaming was killing the music industry?
sources 1 2 3
I use Spotify premium, but I've been listening to podcasts so much lately that I hardly listen to music much unless it's a new release from an artist I love.
i guess our universities are cheaper tho so
*cough cough* film and tv industries *cough cough*
Definitely don't mind paying premium for it
It actually lets you edit the track info and change the album artwork.
Spotify is better at curation and discovery if you use playlists fairly frequently and or have more unique tastes in music.
Apple has a bigger catalogue, but that only impacts me with some Kpop so idc.
Spotify has seamless handoff between devices.
Spotify desktop UX is better than whatever massive bloated beast itunes or whatever it's called now is.
apple? not so much. i'm scared of the decent things they're gonna take away with every update.
I get premium for free, thanks Starbucks!
but if i were poor i'd choose Spotify over Apple Music tbh. i only got Apple for the exclusives/ability to tell Siri to play any song.
I do get really fucking annoyed when I want to hear a song and it's not on Spotify tho
well worth it, though
I would pay for Craig Ferguson on Serius if I could only buy that for a few dollars a month, I don't want anything else on there...
Ugh, me too!