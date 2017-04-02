New RIAA Data: For the 1st time, the majority of U.S. music industry's revenues came from streaming

Apparently, taylor is trying to start her *own* streaming service to house her music and sell merchandise 😑🙄



I use Spotify premium, but I've been listening to podcasts so much lately that I hardly listen to music much unless it's a new release from an artist I love.

I think that was misleading, she wants to start a website that streams music lessons iirc

i wish i could stream podcasts on spotify

She's a greedy bitch, but her fans will eat that shit up and call her a visionary feminist.

Lmao what else is new with Miss I'll-copyright-everything?

I love Apple Music! I pay $5 (student discount) and have access to so much.

ugh, i wish the discount would come to Canada

mte, for spotify too



i guess our universities are cheaper tho so Reply

The Apple student discount is in Canada.

It is in Canada, I have been using it for a couple of months now

I have Spotify Premium, and honestly have no issue with putting out the money to get it all legally.

that's what i'm saying: i would pay money just to get the things i want when i want them



*cough cough* film and tv industries *cough cough* Reply

lol i havent bought a cd in maybe 12-13 years? there is just no purpose anymore.

I currently am using Spotify, because I had the 3 month trial than I decided just to stick with it, because I love it, but I liked that Apple Music(I used the trial) was like ~integrated~ with my music on my phone already. But I found Spotify must simpler to use, so idk

Apple music

i've used both and prefer spotify. it's a lot more user friendly and the curated playlists are such a plus.

spotify but currently using apple music for the student discount and it sucks. I want to go back to spotify lol

Spotify. I tried Apple Music when it first came out and then again like a year later and I hated it. idek how it's so much more confusing to use when it's literally integrated into the phone. I even deleted the stock music app. Also tried Tidal and that was terrible.

apple music. although their interface is absolutely terrible, it's a lot more convenient for me to use w/ itunes and my phone, and i like their playlists. the spotify desktop & phone app gave me so many issues with syncing

spotify, only because i'm already on a family plan and i don't care enough to try apple music

Both but i use Spotify more.

I've used both but ended up switching back to spotify primarily because I missed their playlists. The quantity and quality of the playlists are so superior on spotify.

I hate Apple Music but not enough to make the switch to spotify

spotify but if i had an iphone i'd use apple music just for siri controls while driving

I have Apple because their selection is better, but I miss Spotify so much. It's more user friendly, the playlists, especially Discover Weekly, are great, and I loved getting real time updates on what people I followed were listening to. I still use it when I'm on my laptop.

im a spotify premium thot

Spotify. I love their playlists more and the discover weekly.



Definitely don't mind paying premium for it Reply

Apple Music.



It actually lets you edit the track info and change the album artwork. Reply

Spotify actually gives a shit about UX design - Apple clearly doesn't at this point with music, unless they are designing for the reading glasses segment of the pop.



Spotify is better at curation and discovery if you use playlists fairly frequently and or have more unique tastes in music.



Apple has a bigger catalogue, but that only impacts me with some Kpop so idc.



Spotify has seamless handoff between devices.



Spotify desktop UX is better than whatever massive bloated beast itunes or whatever it's called now is. Reply

every time spotify has an update, i gladly restart it, because i know it's for the good of the ux



apple? not so much. i'm scared of the decent things they're gonna take away with every update. Reply

the only two reasons I'm salty about apple music are 1) shit UX, it makes me angry at how much they've butchered it after Jony Ive took over, and 2) JYP puts TWICE and Day6 on Apple Music but not Spotify :(

Spotify



I get premium for free, thanks Starbucks! Reply

i have both.



but if i were poor i'd choose Spotify over Apple Music tbh. i only got Apple for the exclusives/ability to tell Siri to play any song. Reply

AM

I use Spotify and have not used Apple Music. Does Apple Music give you the capability to sort by album or year or whatever like iTunes does? I really want to be able to select the artist then sort by year so it plays their albums in chronological order, but idk if any of these things have that capability anymore due to shuffle being so damn popular. I've gotten to the point where I just create a new playlist and add each album in chrono order so I can play it straight through, but this is annoying to do every time I want to listen to a different artist.

I am not surprised by this at all. I already have spotify premium & applemusic, why the hell would I buy more music when I already paid for them? It's the same thing with my friends and family. the only albums I bought last year where Lemonade, Blonde and 7/27 (I would've bought Anti, but Rih give it to me for free). No wonder most artists encourage their fans to stream their music.

of course its not surprising. its so much easier to download spotify (this is my streaming choice) and listen to music there than putting all your music to itunes.

Oh yea I remember having to add music to my iTunes library, and if I didn't back up and save everything, if I had to start over I had lost so many songs and had to do it all over. Those were fun times 😑 But yea with streaming that's not an issue really at all

also itunes is a nightmare to manage now like i straight up gave up

yeah I did too. I had an 80 gb ipod that died, then shortly thereafter my itunes pitched a fit and cleared out my library. luckily I don't have my folder sync with my library, so I still have all the files, but my organization is gone and I easily have 200 gb of music so I said fuck it and went with spotify. if I have something I really want to listen to I'll dig it out of my hard drive.

I like Spotify, Apple Music was so ugly



I do get really fucking annoyed when I want to hear a song and it's not on Spotify tho Reply

Yea I know Apple Music has a better selection, but Spotify just looks so much better on my phone.

it's so ugly and slow lmao but it's cheaper so you get what you pay, I guess.

I use spotify for both podcasts and music, I love it. miss the student discount tho lol

well worth it, though



well worth it, though Reply

i listen to like at least over 30 podcasts, on average, is it really easy to use spotify for that many? like can you make a similar 'new episode feed' can u teach me everythign

you can follow podcasts but I will say the podcast app on itunes probably has more selection, sometimes there are podcasts I can't find since I'm not even sure people know that spotify has access to podcasts. if you follow a podcast it'll go into your "podcast and video" folder whenever there's a new episode I think and then you can download it from there and delete the episodes you've already listened to

I miss that too. Held onto mine for years, even months when I couldn't really afford a subscription at all, just so I wouldn't lose it. Then my credit card was renewed and needed to be updated in Spotify and there was a "technical error" until the subscription ran out and that was that, poof, gone. I was so mad, and refuse to give them my money now. I can hold a grudge like no one. lol

I love apple music. its awesome because I need a lot of different music every week to curate music for my MC gig.

The only music I paid for before streaming was like Britney's and that's only because I wanted physical copies. I'm not surprised revenue is up. I pay to stream now. The last full album I illegally downloaded was 1989 back when it first came out and that's partially because it wasn't available on spotify like everything else.

I really do love streaming. I remember using youtubetomp3 converters all the time 5-7 years ago and now all I do is use Spotify for music, I definitely prefer it.

I stopped paying for Spotify, I just listen to podcasts downloads when not connected to wifi.



I would pay for Craig Ferguson on Serius if I could only buy that for a few dollars a month, I don't want anything else on there... Reply

I would pay for Craig Ferguson on Serius if I could only buy that for a few dollars a month, I don't want anything else on there...

Ugh, me too!



Ugh, me too! Reply

I use Spotify and Apple Music and love them both. I just wish AM was easier to use.

Im super interested in what this means for artists. At the end of the day, the execs are still getting their bonuses

I think artists are going to keep missing out until they're willing to hold their labels accountable for the money they aren't seeing. That or branch into their own thing like Frank Ocean.

Singers and writers make practically nothing from streaming. I'm sure the labels love it, the artists will be in debt to them forever...

