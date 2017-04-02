Stan Lee has filmed cameos for 'Avengers 3 & 4', 'Ant-man & the Wasp' and 'Captain Marvel'.



- Considering he might not have that much time left (gulp), Stan Lee (94) was on the Infinity War set to film cameos for four Marvel films in one day.
- People are guessing these movies are 'Avengers: Infinity War', 'Avengers 4', 'Ant-man & the Wasp' and 'Captain Marvel' since all the lead characters of those movies are in the IW set and those are the only phase three movies left to film. ('Spiderman: Homecoming', 'Thor: Ragnarok' and 'Black Panther' already wrapped filming).
- He took a picture with Karen Gillan, no word if his Infinity War cameo is with her...

so ONTD, do you think Stan Lee will be The Watcher after all?
