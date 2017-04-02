Stan Lee has filmed cameos for 'Avengers 3 & 4', 'Ant-man & the Wasp' and 'Captain Marvel'.

Stan Lee as the watcher would be kind of awesome tbh Reply

It really would. The very thought is making me all verklempt. Reply

That's the only way they'd get me to watch one of these pointless plotless Marvel films.



I'm only watching Black Panther because of the incredible cast. I don't expect much from the plot :/ Reply

T'challa is legit amazing too.

I have the highest of hopes for Black Panther, I can't even.



Since you don't like Marvel movies you should at least watch his scenes from Civil War, to get even more pumped tbh Reply

it would Reply

Who do you think was in charge of calling him and saying "Hey Stan, we think you're probably going to die soon so let's get as much in as we can now"



Who's The Watcher? Reply

he's this guy that lives in the moon and just watches from afar all kind of events through history and later becomes an Avengers enemy. Reply

Thanks Reply

this screams 'imma be dead soon so lemme get this over with asap' Reply

mte :/ Reply

You'd think avoiding Marvel stuff would be enough to avoid him, but I started my re-watch of Nikita on the weekend and he popped up in a cameo in the fifth episode. As someone named Hank Excelsior, of course.



Wait, Nikita is a SL character?! Reply

Nah, they just met at Comic Con and talked about him having a cameo. Reply

season 1 of nikita had me SHOOK, i watched the entire season in 1 day.



i was kind of meh on the other seasons... but s1 was legit good. Reply

I'm on episode 8! Loving it so far. Nikita is such a badass. Reply

I miss this show so much. Nikita, Alex, and Amanda were such compelling characters. Percy has NOTHING on Julie Cooper. Reply

Oh my God I remember that, I remember laughing when he fucking popped up back then. Reply

God damn that's depressing. Reply

Black Panther, tho? Reply

Lol as if. I won't be surprised if he doesn't tbh Reply

He already did the BP cameo - this is for the upcoming stuff that's still filming. Reply

Parent

Already filmed and wrapped. Reply

Maybe as a blip on a tv in the background or newspaper. Reply

Still pressed over ha comments on my (beautiful bisexual or gay) spidey. nhft homophobia and bi erasure!!! I need ha in my life. I would renew my stan membership but lol look like that ain't happenin so RIP dat beautiful dream I will never get. Reply

youdonthearthisfrommesoripspidey





There was a post! Reply

OMG RUSH HOUR! you're taking me back sis. Reply

94? And he's still up and going? Dam, good for him. Reply

I loved his cameo in Lucky Man :) Reply

Karen is looking so weird in this new GOTG movie, I can't pinpoint what it is. Reply

blue/purple face? metal eye? robot body? Reply

Bald cap? Reply

It could be, she shaved for the first one, didn't she? But there's something about her eye area too. Reply

at least he's thinking ahead Reply

If they could somehow work in Jack Kirby's likeness as The One Above All, I'd be happy. Reply

Stan Lee on that Tupac Shakur pre-insurance plan Reply

I think my favorite Stan cameos are The Winter Soldier and The Amazing Spider-man.



p.s. Also, Tony Stank. Reply

RDJ's laugh at the end gets me everytime.

Tony Stank is so hilarious. Reply

