WrestleMania post: John Cena and Nikki Bella engaged

wait, like actually or is this like a plotline for the shows???



(i don't watch wrestling, I KNOW NOTHING)

it seemed real

real, they're both on hiatus from wrestling

it's pretty wild that he'd do it so publically if they're a real couple...?

theyre together irl so its probably real.

he probably asked privately and then they made it a plot for the show

They are a real couple. I have seen them irl just grocery shopping and doing normal stuff without cameras. I'm hlad he finally came around and proposed. Like bruh...yall are practically married already. He is going to have an iron clad prenup tho.

i spent my childhood watching this and Stephanie McMahon's antics believing it was all real ... I don't know what to believe anymore.

someone called this in the last post! wwe is so fuckin predictable...but I wish them luck

i had to text my bro (who's at wrestlemania now) if this was real or fake.



lmao i don't trust anything from a show that is heavily fake to begin with (writing storylines and shit)

I'm very happy for her but I am extremely interested in what the pre-nup looks like



I figured she would have chosen marrying him over the option of ever having a child (I probably would if I were in that situation), but I think it's gonna be reallyyyy hard to deal with that once Brie gives birth and she's around Brie and Bryan and their new baby Reply

I know nothing about john or his now fiancée but is there a reason they wouldn't have a baby?

He doesn't want kids

I keep thinking the same thing. When found out Brie was pregnat, I thought Nikki and John's relationship was gonna be on the rocks because she wants what Brie has. I don't think either of them are bad people for wanting what they want (her with marriage and kids, John against any of that). I just don't see how it would be sustainable without massive resentment building up eventually. Still think they're gonna break up over the kids issue.

this didnt just happen tho btw i made this post an hour ago alksdja

It was far too lame and stupid.



I feel he should have just stayed quiet and got down on a knee. Also, Maryse/Miz deserved to win tonight. The crowd wasn't on Cena/Nikki's side.

IA. I had so much second hand embarrassment watching it go down

yeah that would have been better rather than that speech and her faux omg where is this going



miz was very entertaining ngl i was a little bummed when they lost

I thought this was cute. They both had lipstick smeared over their faces when they walked out of the ring

THE HARDY BOYZ THO!!!!!!

RIIIIIIIIGHT?!?! today is my bday, I was there, this was quite possibly one of the best gifts ever

Edited at 2017-04-03 02:49 am (UTC) heres a livestream in case anyone wants one. lesnar/goldberg about to start: http://tv4klive.blogspot.com/p/wrestlem ania-33.html

I love the Bella twins even though their show is really lame but I legit thought John would never propose

I can't stand him and think she's better off not with him. The spoofs miz and maryse did of them were so spot on tbh. He comes off as such a controlling douche.

But congrats I guess

Lol even for storylines those spoofs were so hurtful.

I found them hilarious but I wonder if Cena/Nikki were ok with them.

Link







Also fuck Triple H for running his match long and making Randy-Bray and everything else run late. The Smackdown Women's match is in danger of being bumped.

AJ vs Shane was dope!



Holy shoit at Brock and Goldberg right now! Also fuck Triple H for running his match long and making Randy-Bray and everything else run late. The Smackdown Women's match is in danger of being bumped.AJ vs Shane was dope!Holy shoit at Brock and Goldberg right now! Reply

I knew they were coming back and I was still SO excited to see them again. I haven't watched since Jeff left. I was SUCH a fan of the Hardys when I was a teenager.

OMG, I would have freaked the fuck out. They were my faves back in the day.

Once upon a time I would have been stoked for this. But fuck what happened to Lita, forever bitter.

What happened to Lita? :(

Nah since they reinvented themselves with this broken hardyz gimmick they are funny as hell

i'll forever be bitter over that



she was my hero growing up haha i loved her and the hardzy

This video just ruined my childhood lol. Jeff used to be so hot. Now they are old and fat. And no Lita, gtfo!

I think Steph/HHH literally don't give an eff @ the Smackdown brand. Most of their matches were stacked at the front of the show, and then like you said, HHH's match took foreverrrr.

wtf happened to jeff





also no lita no care

I wish I was there in person to see their return, I so would have lost it.

Triple H has made everyone rush their match lol

I'm a total ignoramus about all things wrestling, but my roomie said this has been on since 5:00 PM???? Is that possible?! What is this, Shoah?

the pre-show started at 5 and had a few matches. the actual show started at 7 and is about to end as theres only one match left.

