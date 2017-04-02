WrestleMania post: John Cena and Nikki Bella engaged
"I have been waiting so long to ask you this...WILL YOU MARRY ME?" - @JohnCena to Nikki @BellaTwins! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Rmfvtp9biQ— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 3, 2017
Just happened: after winning their match, John Cena got on one knee and asked longtime girlfriend Nikki Bella to marry him. She, of course, said yes.
wm post!
(i don't watch wrestling, I KNOW NOTHING)
They are a real couple. I have seen them irl just grocery shopping and doing normal stuff without cameras. I'm hlad he finally came around and proposed. Like bruh...yall are practically married already. He is going to have an iron clad prenup tho.
lmao i don't trust anything from a show that is heavily fake to begin with (writing storylines and shit)
I figured she would have chosen marrying him over the option of ever having a child (I probably would if I were in that situation), but I think it's gonna be reallyyyy hard to deal with that once Brie gives birth and she's around Brie and Bryan and their new baby
I feel he should have just stayed quiet and got down on a knee. Also, Maryse/Miz deserved to win tonight. The crowd wasn't on Cena/Nikki's side.
miz was very entertaining ngl i was a little bummed when they lost
I found them hilarious but I wonder if Cena/Nikki were ok with them.
Who cares? The Hardy Boyz came back!
Also fuck Triple H for running his match long and making Randy-Bray and everything else run late. The Smackdown Women's match is in danger of being bumped.
AJ vs Shane was dope!
Holy shoit at Brock and Goldberg right now!
she was my hero growing up haha i loved her and the hardzy
also no lita no care
