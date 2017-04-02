henry

Sam Hunt Serenades His Fiancee at the Academy of Country Music Awards

Sam Hunt performed his No. 1 Country smash "Body Like a Back Road" at tonight's Academy of Country Music Awards, leaving the stage to sing the last part of the song seated in the audience next to his fiancee, Hannah Lee Fowler.




Before the show, Sam hit the red carpet in an all black ensemble.



Earlier this week, Sam released the lyric video for "Body Like a Back Road," which has remained near the top of the US iTunes charts since its release 2 months ago.


All hail the new King of Country!
