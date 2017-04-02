Sam Hunt Serenades His Fiancee at the Academy of Country Music Awards
Sam Hunt performed his No. 1 Country smash "Body Like a Back Road" at tonight's Academy of Country Music Awards, leaving the stage to sing the last part of the song seated in the audience next to his fiancee, Hannah Lee Fowler.
Before the show, Sam hit the red carpet in an all black ensemble.
Earlier this week, Sam released the lyric video for "Body Like a Back Road," which has remained near the top of the US iTunes charts since its release 2 months ago.
Source 1
Source 2
Source 3
All hail the new King of Country!
.@SamHuntMusic singing to Hannah Lee Fowler, the song he wrote about her after they got engaged. 😍 #ACMs #wwobackstage -@michrod pic.twitter.com/fa8hYAdg1h— 96.3 KSCS (@963kscs) April 3, 2017
Before the show, Sam hit the red carpet in an all black ensemble.
Currently: Swooning over @SamHuntMusic at the #ACMs! Pics: https://t.co/qpMhDUVdxc pic.twitter.com/o9Fiyfr7Kh— ExtraTV (@extratv) April 2, 2017
Earlier this week, Sam released the lyric video for "Body Like a Back Road," which has remained near the top of the US iTunes charts since its release 2 months ago.
Source 1
Source 2
Source 3
All hail the new King of Country!
i'd hit it so hard like the fist of an angry God.
And what a ridiculous song.
country music stays trash.
Father, forgive me, for I will sin.
My response would be...
Re: My response would be...
I was sitting near some hard core fans and when he mentioned his fiancé one of them dead ass cried
and her dad is a pastor like can you not sing to her about fucking her on national tv dumbass
Edited at 2017-04-03 04:44 am (UTC)
i can't believe this kind of talk singing macklemore with twang shit passes for country.