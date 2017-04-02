Is tonights episode worth it for an Ariel fan? Reply

Yes! JoAnna's in the episode a lot. Reply

She's in it a good amount. Reply

I'm pissed David wasn't more pissed and/or hurt about Hook killing his father. Josh said in an EW interview that David knows he's changed but ugh. DAVID HAD A FUCKING MELTDOWN A FEW WEEKS AGO. He has the right to be angry about this and no to the instant forgiveness.



Drunk!Snow was the best, though. Reply

More drunk!Snow and girl's night. Less Hook and his bullshit manpain Reply

I knew it was coming BUT I'M SO PISSED DAVID WASN'T PISSED AND HURT ABOUT WHAT HOOK DID AND IS JUST GOING TO APPARENTLY INSTANTLY FORGIVE HIM.



The man just completely fell apart a few weeks ago and this is how he handles this revelation? Bullshit. Reply

THANK YOU!!



There are NEVER consequences for Hook's shitty actions and it's such bullshit. Reply

Yeah, I think it was unfair that he didn't really get to react to it much and was put back to sleep. Emma didn't really react at all or understand why he would be upset and hurt. Reply

ABC should cut down the order of episodes per season to 10 or 5. Reply

Regina didn't give Ariel back her voice until the group was in Neverland, so what's with the necklace letting her speak and being able to transform?



I HATE that they teased Jafar saying he has a score to settle with those who trapped him in the lamp...and then he gets turned into a fucking stick?! FFS, I WANT WILL AND ANASTASIA INFORMATION!



Edited at 2017-04-03 02:23 am (UTC) Reply

Is this more likely to get canceled or renewed? Reply

It's really up in the air at this point but I hope cancelled because Josh and Ginny are leaving and I'm not here for a show without them (Snow and David are also my favorites). Reply

I think it's up in the air. It may depend on Jennifer. Reply

