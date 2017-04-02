April 2nd, 2017, 09:02 pm klutzy_girl Once Upon A Time - 6.16 - Mother's Little Helper - Promo Source Tagged: once upon a time (abc), television, television - abc, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1414 comments Add comment
Drunk!Snow was the best, though.
The man just completely fell apart a few weeks ago and this is how he handles this revelation? Bullshit.
There are NEVER consequences for Hook's shitty actions and it's such bullshit.
I HATE that they teased Jafar saying he has a score to settle with those who trapped him in the lamp...and then he gets turned into a fucking stick?! FFS, I WANT WILL AND ANASTASIA INFORMATION!
Edited at 2017-04-03 02:23 am (UTC)