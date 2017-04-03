New Mary Poppins Returns Filming Pics & Videos

why are they doing a remake?

hollywood lacks creativity

it's a direct sequel/continuation of the first movie.

disney wants to keep their copyright.

Why do people do anything? Who knows?

i wouldn't have minded if they had cast this sequel with POC as the leads.

"But it's not realistic! POC didn't exist in London until 1994. What do you mean a woman flying with an umbrella isn't realistic either?"

i feel like lin counts as a lead

And Lin is?

Tbf, they said "leads" as in more than one lead. Lin is only one person. The rest is white.

...I didn't know Lin-Manuel Miranda was white. */the more you know.gif*

Lin isn't a POC?

nahhh I'm gonna pass on this, thanks tho.

she's so serious looking....just in general i mean. even though she's lovely.

Lin serving those Cody Shutton teas!





Edited at 2017-04-03 01:04 am (UTC)

LMAO

nothing more truthful...i can't even count how many cast parties with diet soda and other people's parents i had attended in my life. we also had "monologue parties". ha ha ha.

LOL omg

mte

ikr. Sequel or not, this just feels so pointless. Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke are excellent in the original. No one can come close to matching them.

lol mte

Lin as Bert, really? What a fail.

He's playing a new character named Jack. I don't think will be a Bert.

Everyone can fuck off because if you liked Beauty & The Beast with Emma Watson and Siri singing lead vocals, you can let me enjoy being excited about this movie!

Emily can sing better than Emma, hell, I'm excited too.

Tell it!

...except Lin and Emily have been proven to be able to sing but okay.

Lol I wasn't saying they couldn't. I am saying that everyone is groaning about a sequel, but also loved a shitty remake of a movie that's less than 30 years old

Lin tho? Really?



I'm mostly teasing. I kinda stan him. Reply

lmao in what world re: Lin

mte

I care because of Emily.

I want to ride my bicycle, I want to ride my bike

i never got mary poppins

Sound of Music >>>>>>>> Mary Poppins lbr

Nope. Both are movie musical masterpieces

Parent

100%%%%



they aren't even comparable tbh Reply

Excuse you, supercalifragilisticexpialidocious and spoon full of sugar make Mary Poppins at the very least equal to Sound of Music. Both are iconic touchstones in cinemia

amen

Good luck, Emily

Perfect in every way

How awkward do we think Lin's rapping will be in this?

On a scale of 1 - 10 I'm hoping for a 12!

He just seems so likable.

We can tell.

he's rapping in this? oh lord...

Hopefully it'll be better than what I heard at the oscars? His little bit before the girl started singing was... not good

Mary Poppins is so fucking annoying.

Muito chata cara 😂😂😂😂



Edited at 2017-04-03 01:36 am (UTC) Reply

Explains a lot about you Frank

Lmao

