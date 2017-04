Lol one of my clients loves Gordon Ramsey. Reply

lol that was literally my first thought, i think josh groban's was funnier tho Reply

I thought The Nightly Show was cancelled Reply

this is some British show that rudely took the name...can't Larry have anything?! Reply

I had a brief moment of confusion and hope, damn those Brits. Reply

that was funny, I didn't see JG's so I'll go look it up. Reply

i love john lmao he's a national treasure. his dad is on a campaign to sell his old black dad hats all over my hometown. Reply

"You put so much ginger in this, it's a Weasley"

LMAO Reply

I loved that one, and the bit about so much oil the U.S. wants to invade the plate. hahaha Reply

lol this is cute Reply

Lmaooo the second one Reply

LMAOOOO gordon's lines kill me Reply

