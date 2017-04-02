



1. Will Sasha commit suicide with the pills Eugene gave her?



Yes, she does actually take the pills and will ultimately attack Negan as a walker (but she doesn't bite him.) The episode will open with Sasha in a dark, confined space listening to music. She has taken the pills by this time and is floating in and out of consciousness or memory, having conversations with Abe and Maggie. There will be a lot of these flashbacks. It will be blended well between current and past actions as not to seem that confusing. It’s done this way because of Sasha’s reflection of what her life is up to this point. Is she ready to do what she has to do? Has she really lived and made something with her life, and going out doing something even when the situation has her trapped?





Sasha takes the pills while inside a coffin that she voluntarily chooses to stay inside during the ride to Alexandria. When they get to Alexandria, Negan threatens to kill Sasha if Rick doesn't hand over the guns. Rick demands to show him that she's still alive. So, Negan opens the coffin expecting Sasha to be alive when surprise! Walker Sasha emerges and tries to bite Negan. He gets caught up in a tarp as he is fighting her off and they fall on the back of the truck. It's a close call, but Negan does not get bit. At the end of the episode Maggie and Jesus find Sasha in the woods. Jesus holds Sasha down while Maggie ends it with a knife.





2. Will Jadis and the Scavengers turn on team family?



Yes. As suspected, Jadis is the "little birdie" who has been working for Negan all along. Tamiel may have been the one sent to do the

dirty work but as Jadis is the leader, she is responsible. When the Scavengers first arrive at Alexandria they appear to still be on Rick's side. There will be a funny moment where Jadis in her robot-speak will ask Michonne if she cares if she has sex with Rick. The ick factor will be high with this one. However, when Negan arrives they turn their guns on Team Family, acknowledging that they got a better deal with Negan



3. Where the hell is Judith?



She’s safe at the Hilltop. Enid/Jesus/Maggie (holding Judith) are talking and Maggie is deciding what to do to help Rick and ASZ. Presumably, since Judith is already there, Rick came to see Maggie and asked that they stay out of this one just in case they needed backup. Maggie is considering whether to respect his ask or say screw it and go and help. She figures since if Negan knows what they’re up to then he'll need her help. Jesus is pleased that she is making the decision instead of Gregory. (Aren’t we all?) Enid takes Judith from Maggie and gives her something and walks out. Maggie looks down in her hand- Hershel’s watch. Maggie/Jesus just look at each other-knowing. Maggie makes the decision and Hilltop shows up at the last second to push the battle in Team Family’s favor.





4. Does Eugene show signs of reverting back to supporting Team Family?



Unfortunately, no outward signs of it. He and Sasha exchange words as they get ready to leave the Sanctuary to ASZ, and refers to TF as “they” as in “what they’re planning”. Sasha picks up on this. He also tries to talk Rick and ASZ into surrendering when they arrive at ASZ.



5. Is there another “line-up” like in the first episode of the season?



This one is the mini line-up like what the graphic novel readers are already familiar with. But it’s only Rick and Carl. Negan says he’s going to kill Carl then let Lucille take Rick’s hands. Rick tells Negan that he can do it right in front of him and then take his hands, but the Saviors are still going to die. Negan takes that to be “permission” to kill Carl, so he raises the bat to crunch Carl (“you just said I could do it”) when Shiva shows up and pounces on a nearby Savior, turning him into tiger chow, causing Negan to immediately stop. Good kitty!!



Chaos erupts as a full-blown battle begins. The Kingdomers (including Carol and Morgan) storm in guns blazing, taking down Saviors and Scavengers. Maggie and the Hilltoppers also show up at the last second, much to Negan's disgust. He's quite surprised by the tiger and the fact that Maggie is alive.



