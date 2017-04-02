April 2nd, 2017, 04:57 pm hisjulliet The Walking Dead Season 7 Finale Sneak Peek + Viewing Post sourceAre you ready for [Spoiler (click to open)]TF to finally kick some ass after 84 years, ontd? Tagged: television - amc, television promo / stills, the walking dead (amc) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 752752 comments Add comment
really hope i'm wrong though
everyone else can kick it as far as i'm concerned!!! let's get this cast a bit more manageable!!!!!
1. Will Sasha commit suicide with the pills Eugene gave her?
Yes, she does actually take the pills and will ultimately attack Negan as a walker (but she doesn't bite him.) The episode will open with Sasha in a dark, confined space listening to music. She has taken the pills by this time and is floating in and out of consciousness or memory, having conversations with Abe and Maggie. There will be a lot of these flashbacks. It will be blended well between current and past actions as not to seem that confusing. It’s done this way because of Sasha’s reflection of what her life is up to this point. Is she ready to do what she has to do? Has she really lived and made something with her life, and going out doing something even when the situation has her trapped?
Sasha takes the pills while inside a coffin that she voluntarily chooses to stay inside during the ride to Alexandria. When they get to Alexandria, Negan threatens to kill Sasha if Rick doesn't hand over the guns. Rick demands to show him that she's still alive. So, Negan opens the coffin expecting Sasha to be alive when surprise! Walker Sasha emerges and tries to bite Negan. He gets caught up in a tarp as he is fighting her off and they fall on the back of the truck. It's a close call, but Negan does not get bit. At the end of the episode Maggie and Jesus find Sasha in the woods. Jesus holds Sasha down while Maggie ends it with a knife.
2. Will Jadis and the Scavengers turn on team family?
Yes. As suspected, Jadis is the "little birdie" who has been working for Negan all along. Tamiel may have been the one sent to do the
dirty work but as Jadis is the leader, she is responsible. When the Scavengers first arrive at Alexandria they appear to still be on Rick's side. There will be a funny moment where Jadis in her robot-speak will ask Michonne if she cares if she has sex with Rick. The ick factor will be high with this one. However, when Negan arrives they turn their guns on Team Family, acknowledging that they got a better deal with Negan
3. Where the hell is Judith?
She’s safe at the Hilltop. Enid/Jesus/Maggie (holding Judith) are talking and Maggie is deciding what to do to help Rick and ASZ. Presumably, since Judith is already there, Rick came to see Maggie and asked that they stay out of this one just in case they needed backup. Maggie is considering whether to respect his ask or say screw it and go and help. She figures since if Negan knows what they’re up to then he'll need her help. Jesus is pleased that she is making the decision instead of Gregory. (Aren’t we all?) Enid takes Judith from Maggie and gives her something and walks out. Maggie looks down in her hand- Hershel’s watch. Maggie/Jesus just look at each other-knowing. Maggie makes the decision and Hilltop shows up at the last second to push the battle in Team Family’s favor.
4. Does Eugene show signs of reverting back to supporting Team Family?
Unfortunately, no outward signs of it. He and Sasha exchange words as they get ready to leave the Sanctuary to ASZ, and refers to TF as “they” as in “what they’re planning”. Sasha picks up on this. He also tries to talk Rick and ASZ into surrendering when they arrive at ASZ.
5. Is there another “line-up” like in the first episode of the season?
This one is the mini line-up like what the graphic novel readers are already familiar with. But it’s only Rick and Carl. Negan says he’s going to kill Carl then let Lucille take Rick’s hands. Rick tells Negan that he can do it right in front of him and then take his hands, but the Saviors are still going to die. Negan takes that to be “permission” to kill Carl, so he raises the bat to crunch Carl (“you just said I could do it”) when Shiva shows up and pounces on a nearby Savior, turning him into tiger chow, causing Negan to immediately stop. Good kitty!!
Chaos erupts as a full-blown battle begins. The Kingdomers (including Carol and Morgan) storm in guns blazing, taking down Saviors and Scavengers. Maggie and the Hilltoppers also show up at the last second, much to Negan's disgust. He's quite surprised by the tiger and the fact that Maggie is alive.
[Spoiler (click to open)]
6. So is Dwight definitely helping Team Family?
Yes, there is a little bit of conflict. Daryl wants to kill Dwight and puts a knife to his face. Tara encourages it. Dwight explains that he can recruit the laborers and go outpost to outpost and clear out the Saviors. They eventually let him go. Dwight tries to stop the Saviors by cutting down the trees in the road. But it just slows them down as they use chainsaws to get rid of the trees. When Dwight returns to Alexandria with the Saviors, he is visibly shooting over Team Family's heads as not to hurt anyone. Also, he was not aware of the deal between the Saviors and Scavengers. We may see Daryl find a chess piece carving by the front gate with a “didn’t know” message on it.
7. Is anyone from Team Family hurt?
Rosita and Rick are both shot, but live. Rick is shot by Jadis.
8. Is there a close call for Michonne?
Michonne gets in a fight on a brownstone balcony while Rick and Carl are in the mini-lineup. (Comic book readers may see it as a nod to the Andrea tower fight and fall from the comics.) A woman falls from the balcony. The audience will know it wasn’t Michonne, but Rick won’t. It is Farron, a GPK woman. Rick later finds Michonne bruised and bloodied and they share a sweet moment together.
9. How does the episode end?
The Saviors and Scavengers retreat after a nice ass whooping from Team Family, Kingdom, and Hilltop. The episode ends with a bit of a nod to Glenn. In a small time jump, it has Maggie talking off-screen showing all the groups now together with the leaders of each group talking to the crowd, discussing the war they’re about to embark upon (we just see them talking, no sound but Maggie’s voice): To suffer and stand, to grieve, to give, to love, to live. To fight for each other. "Glenn made the decision, Rick. I was just following his lead." In the final shot of Maggie’s hand, we see Hershel’s watch with a glint of sunshine reflecting on it.
depending on what he takes, he could overload the beginning of his week. when I was in uni, there were 5 classes and i never had any on fridays so if thats the case, he could always come back and film on thursdays/fridays.
.. its not like they allow anyone to have big storylines now anyway that make the actor be on set all two weeks of an episode.
and its carl, I dont know if the show has balls enough to do that when they keep saying ultimately its his story, just as much as rick's
🙏 i hope it's all filled with action and fighting.