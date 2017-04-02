Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard talk about the violent scenes in Big Little Lies
Alexander Skarsgard on #BigLittleLies' violent scenes: "Those days were horrible": https://t.co/epQZBFMK4C pic.twitter.com/O6B5D5TMBv— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) April 2, 2017
- Nicole said there were days where she would go home and have a shower or bath and just weep. She went home one day and threw a rock through the glass door.
- Alex said the violent scenes were really tough to shoot especially with the directors style. Jean-Marc Vallee would shoot scenes from beginning to end with no breaks.
- Alex also stated that he got to know Nicole and build that trust. They would check in on one another after shooting such scenes.
- Nicole discusses the scene where her character hits Perry in the dick with a tennis racket and said she had a big target to work with.
source
Shall we make this a viewing post?
Every time Perry pops up on screen I get so terrified for Celeste.
I've only seen the show and haven't read book spoilers, and my best friend is almost done with the (audio)book that she just listened to on a drive this weekend. Based on what I've read on here, I didn't think the book was worth reading, but she says it's great. Now we are waiting til she watches the show and I read (or listen to) the book to discuss. haha
Edited at 2017-04-03 12:41 am (UTC)
alex and nicole have blown me out of the water in this.