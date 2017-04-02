Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard talk about the violent scenes in Big Little Lies



- Nicole said there were days where she would go home and have a shower or bath and just weep. She went home one day and threw a rock through the glass door.
- Alex said the violent scenes were really tough to shoot especially with the directors style. Jean-Marc Vallee would shoot scenes from beginning to end with no breaks.
- Alex also stated that he got to know Nicole and build that trust. They would check in on one another after shooting such scenes.
- Nicole discusses the scene where her character hits Perry in the dick with a tennis racket and said she had a big target to work with.

