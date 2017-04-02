Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard talk about the violent scenes in Big Little Lies

Is there a livestream at all? Or else I'll have to watch tomorrow Reply

mtee

The finale starts in 35 minutes, so this could be our viewing post? Maybe?



Every time Perry pops up on screen I get so terrified for Celeste.

I was hoping this gets accepted on time so we can discuss here!

I can definitely believe they'd have a hard time acting through those scenes... there's never a time I'm not tense when Perry is around Celeste. They're both so good.

should i watch this or the cubs game?

this

i mean at 8 i'll watch big little lies down stairs and come up when it's over

Left out the best quote OP



"Alex would say, 'Are you sure you know exactly what your mark is that you're hitting," she says with a laugh. "I would say, 'Yeah, yeah, don't worry. But I was thinking, oops. I do play tennis so I knew that I'd be okay. Plus, I had a big target," she says, laughing.

I'll add it now!

Those scenes are so hard to watch, but Nicole and Alexander are doing such a good job. It must be incredibly difficult to act as someone as abusive as Perry is. That kind of energy is so toxic, even if it's just acting.

I don't think I've ever been part of a live viewing post!! I'm so excited.



I've only seen the show and haven't read book spoilers, and my best friend is almost done with the (audio)book that she just listened to on a drive this weekend. Based on what I've read on here, I didn't think the book was worth reading, but she says it's great. Now we are waiting til she watches the show and I read (or listen to) the book to discuss. haha



Edited at 2017-04-03 12:41 am (UTC)

i usually wait until tomorrow after work to watch the episode, but i dont want to not be able to discuss at work tomorrow.

alex and nicole have blown me out of the water in this.





alex and nicole have blown me out of the water in this.

Something really eerie about the design of this show is that she always has these bruises that we get glimpses of but go basically unexplained. Of course we know whee these from but the show doesn't acknowledge them, they're just present. It adds another level to the show I haven't seen before.

The worst one was the scene where they had sex and there was a mark on her arm I think? Or thigh?

The scene in the kitchen? Yea I think it was on her thigh. Just awful.

I'm pissed it's not coming on until 10p MT. Probably so PT can have a 9p slot. Lame.

NICOLE KIDMAN FOR AN EMMY NOM

I usually wait to watch the episode with my mom but she's at work and I'm kinda impatient so I gotta watch it tonight

We have improv shows to go to tonight but I already told my husband we are staying up to watch this when we get home, I want to be able to talk about it tomorrow!!

I cannot wait!!! I need to know how this ends. As a book reader, I'm anxious to see if they change anything about who died/who kills them.

sameeeeee

neeeeeeed that [ Spoiler (click to open) ] balcony scene I said it in the last post but Ithatin my life right nowwwwwww.

i def think they are gonna keep it. they might add some other twist but i don't see how it could play out any other way and have the pay off it does.

i thought we're not finding out tonight??

never seen this, but is it as good as Feud: Bette vs Joan?

I haven't watched Feud yet but this show is better

