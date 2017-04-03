April 3rd, 2017, 01:29 am evillemmons Joe Manganiello Saved Every Text From Sofia Vergara -He made a book out of their texts and pictures and vowssourceWhat's the most romantic thing anyone's ever done for you, ONTD? Tagged: conan o'brien, sofia vergara Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 5656 comments Add comment
not asking me out and making me reject them i guess. /forever alone
I suppose something that was intended as being the most romantic thing was my ex writing songs about me/us and performing them for me. I hated it though. I never knew how to act during it or what to say. It was so fucking awkward.
One time I was out of town for over a week and my boyfriend who is allergic to cat/doesn't like them much came to my apartment several times a day to feed them, clean their litter box, brush them etc... Also one was sick and needed to take medicine, which was quite a struggle every time but he did it. And sent me cute pictures of them every day.
Anyway, maybe not so much romantic but it definitely did more for me than any grand gesture I ever got.
Edited at 2017-04-03 12:38 am (UTC)
Same
like i dont want my ex knowing i saved his texts even if it was to show he aint shit...
and i guess most romantic idk...me and my bf are long distance and he writes me old fashioned love letters~ and i find it cute specially since hes very cynical and serious.
What's the most romantic thing anyone's ever done for you, ONTD? one time the waiter at a mexican restaurant wiped my hand off when i accidentally spilled a little margarita on me while day drinking alone what's up
Most romantic thing... not eat my leftovers?