I once cleaned my dads closet and found a gigantic box filled with every receipt hes ever gotten since he was 21. He really thought you needed to save them all.

omg bless

why did people think this relationship / now marriage is fake?



because they met and went public really quickly and then got married quickly after she had come out of a long term relationship without being married after like 7 years or some shit.

they were really public and showy when they first started dating and then got engaged super quickly and married. I don't think anyone really cares enough to think that now. I think they're a lot quieter with their relationship now

I follow neither of them but I very vaguely remember whispers of him relapsing not too long after the wedding, which clearly is no one's business but ever since then they've been super low key.

Even the wru's and the cya's?

What's the most romantic thing anyone's ever done for you, ONTD?



not asking me out and making me reject them i guess. /forever alone

lmao literally me

lol that sounds creepy to me...

i mean, i've saved nearly all of my bfs texts too (except the really boring ones) but i keep that to myself, i wouldnt make a book out of them

I save every text I receive and send.

Most romantic thing... Idk I'm not too into that, it makes me feel itchy all over.

I suppose something that was intended as being the most romantic thing was my ex writing songs about me/us and performing them for me. I hated it though. I never knew how to act during it or what to say. It was so fucking awkward.



One time I was out of town for over a week and my boyfriend who is allergic to cat/doesn't like them much came to my apartment several times a day to feed them, clean their litter box, brush them etc... Also one was sick and needed to take medicine, which was quite a struggle every time but he did it. And sent me cute pictures of them every day.

Anyway, maybe not so much romantic but it definitely did more for me than any grand gesture I ever got.



Edited at 2017-04-03 12:38 am (UTC) Reply

I think actions like that are more romantic than the big gestures. Show that your bf really cares for you and is considerate

Yeah, I don't delete texts so I guess I save everyone's texts. I don't think this is that romantic tbh.

Same

nty

i just dont delete texts. i do have to delete numbers/texts if it ends badly and i know im going to be desperate and weak later.

i delete messages if i don't talk to them everyday. i need to clear out those archives tho.

I keep my text messages in case I ever need to provide #receipts

same

lol same

i did until i realized there's no way to show them without looking crazy

like i dont want my ex knowing i saved his texts even if it was to show he aint shit...

my life!! having the self-awareness & sense of shame to not want to appear so salty, thirsty, etc., but not having enough awareness & shame to not keep a detailed ledger on that motherfucker in the first place

me too

That dick and balls gotta be da bomb. I'm jelly tbh

i keep me and my bfs text although i have terrible luck with phones and im on my third since weve started dating lol



and i guess most romantic idk...me and my bf are long distance and he writes me old fashioned love letters~ and i find it cute specially since hes very cynical and serious.

idk that's a creepy move to me but whatever works



What's the most romantic thing anyone's ever done for you, ONTD? one time the waiter at a mexican restaurant wiped my hand off when i accidentally spilled a little margarita on me while day drinking alone what's up

Lol aw

