15 Awesomely Crazy ’80s Horror Movies Every Horror Buff Needs To See

14. SLEEPAWAY CAMP

: Angela Baker, a traumatized and very shy young girl, is sent to summer camp with her cousin. Shortly after her arrival, anyone with sinister or less than honorable intentions gets their comeuppance.





PUMPKINHEAD

: After a group of bikers accidentally murder a young boy named Billy Harley his father Ed harley is devastated and the only thing he wants is revenge and goes to an old woman who is said to be a witch and conjures a demonic creature known as pumpkin head and with Revenge on his Mind unleashes him upon the bikers.





8. THEY LIVE

: Nada, a down-on-his-luck construction worker, discovers a pair of special sunglasses. Wearing them, he is able to see the world as it really is: people being bombarded by media and government with messages like "Stay Asleep", "No Imagination", "Submit to Authority". Even scarier is that he is able to see that some usually normal-looking people are in fact ugly aliens in charge of the massive campaign to keep humans subdued.





4. RE-ANIMATOR

: A medical student and his girlfriend become involved in a bizarre experiment into reanimating the dead conducted by the student's incorrigible housemate in this campy sendup of an H.P. Lovecraft story. The emphasis is on humour but once the dead walk, there is gore aplenty.





1. THE RETURN OF THE LIVING DEAD