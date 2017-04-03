15 Awesomely Crazy ’80s Horror Movies Every Horror Buff Needs To See
15 Awesomely Crazy '80s Horror Movies Every Horror Buff Needs To See - https://t.co/RV0vOO2iTe pic.twitter.com/HSFVkj6zrF— Screen Rant (@screenrant) 1 april 2017
14. SLEEPAWAY CAMP
About: Angela Baker, a traumatized and very shy young girl, is sent to summer camp with her cousin. Shortly after her arrival, anyone with sinister or less than honorable intentions gets their comeuppance.
PUMPKINHEAD
About: After a group of bikers accidentally murder a young boy named Billy Harley his father Ed harley is devastated and the only thing he wants is revenge and goes to an old woman who is said to be a witch and conjures a demonic creature known as pumpkin head and with Revenge on his Mind unleashes him upon the bikers.
8. THEY LIVE
About: Nada, a down-on-his-luck construction worker, discovers a pair of special sunglasses. Wearing them, he is able to see the world as it really is: people being bombarded by media and government with messages like "Stay Asleep", "No Imagination", "Submit to Authority". Even scarier is that he is able to see that some usually normal-looking people are in fact ugly aliens in charge of the massive campaign to keep humans subdued.
4. RE-ANIMATOR
About: A medical student and his girlfriend become involved in a bizarre experiment into reanimating the dead conducted by the student's incorrigible housemate in this campy sendup of an H.P. Lovecraft story. The emphasis is on humour but once the dead walk, there is gore aplenty.
1. THE RETURN OF THE LIVING DEAD
About: When a bumbling pair of employees at a medical supply warehouse accidentally release a deadly gas into the air, the vapors cause the dead to re-animate as they go on a rampage through Louisville, Kentucky seeking their favorite food, brains.
source 1 2 3 4 5
favorite 80's horror movie? and what's your favorite ''crazy/over-the-top'' horror movie?
That never gets old. The song at the end credits does not fit with the movies ending, but fuck if it doesn't fit, it's perfect.
Edited at 2017-04-03 01:09 am (UTC)
Nothing can top AAWIL transformation scene though.
Bless you for bringing this list into our lives OP
They Live is a classic and everyone should watch.
Yeah, Netflix and Amazon needs to do better with their selections. Hulu sucks too.
I think there's an app for horror films only but I can't remember the name.
Edited at 2017-04-03 01:12 am (UTC)
Omg, favorite 80s horror movie? My first thought is Fright Night. Kid!me was a total fangirl for William Ragsdale. And my mother let me watch it when I was, like, three. I was literally raised on vampire movies. But that one was my fave until Interview with the Vampire (thanks, Tom). I'm a NoES fangirl too though. DREAM WARRIORS REMAINS EVERYTHING! (Tho I'll never stop mourning ~what could have been~ between Jesse and Grady in Nightmare 2.) There are so many more I know I'm forgetting too. Ooh! Christine! Another lifelong fave. That's it, I'm camping out in this post.
I stan so hard for NOES 2, I don't care how many ppl think it's awful
I MEAN!! It's literally a gay coming of age teen horror movie. No one can convince me otherwise. And that's why I love it so much. No shame!
For the longest time I didn't believe Return of the Living Dead was a real movie, I first watched it when I had a high fever and it was three in the morning and it was so surreal I thought it was a dream. It wasn't until senior year high school when a friend put it on that i realized I hadn't dreamed it up.
As for favorites, of course I love the legends (Freddy, Jason, Michael, etc.), but I also have a special place in my heart for the little-known slashers like this one. The gore is so intense that it still kind of grosses me out.
Edited at 2017-04-03 12:38 am (UTC)
What's the name of this?
i fell asleep lol
The Gate as a child was okay, but not scary.