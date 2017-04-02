Why do they always blame women? Reply

Thread

Link

Marvel blames low sales on diversity, female characters



That's all you took away... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Female characters are women, yo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

because it's still a subculture largely dominated by men. so blaming women is "easy".



and it's fucking disgusting as a justification. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It couldn't possibly have anything to do with the complete shit new stories like making Captain America a fucking Nazi and other garbage. Nope. Can't be that. It MUST be the fault of women and minorities!



#yesallmen are utter shit. Especially white men as they only give a fuck about other white men.



Edited at 2017-04-03 12:22 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Right?! They made Steve Rodgers a damn Nazi and yet its women and poc at fault.

There's hardly any diversity or women in Marvel yet somehow that's the reason. O_o Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Maybe its shitty writing. Why is the go to always to blame women and POC. like damn. Some people dont like seeing the same white insert in every single thing they read. Reply

Thread

Link

i honestly dont even know what to say. fuck everything Reply

Thread

Link

If it's not women getting blamed, it's POC. In this case, it's both. Reply

Thread

Link

or seeing as some poc are women...it's always both. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol ok



its cause most of their books (cap steve rogers not included) are lackluster. do better. Reply

Thread

Link

Wow, this is utterly idiotic. What a complete lapse in logic and critical thinking skills.



Write better stories, you fools. Reply

Thread

Link

or you just suck.... Reply

Thread

Link

shitty writing, bad events, trying to single white female the x-men = diversity's fault Reply

Thread

Link

This is almost exactly what I said on twitter. Trash writers, these stupid events, etc. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL exactly! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

SCREAMING. Fuck y'all!! You got NOTHING but yourself to blame for. Quit projectin and get yo shit together. Geez Reply

Thread

Link

I'm also cackling at how they think they are such a revolutionary genius when come to really shitty writing and call it a Oscar worthy masterpiece. Fuck them so hard Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao let them keep fucking trying it and let them keep tanking, dumbasses. Reply

Thread

Link

Well fuck these bastards, I'll keep buying my new issues of Saga instead. Reply

Thread

Link

So when he runs out of real women and PoC to blame for his failures, he turns to fictional characters? Or...? Reply

Thread

Link

uuuuuuuuuuuuuugh Reply

Thread

Link

Really? It's the diversity that's killing ur company and not the fact that you don't promote most of your books, write the exact same fucking "life changing end game event" every four months, force said events into every one of your books even if it does nothing for said book in the long run and reboot every so often it becomes pointless to even stick with the small books? Or the fact that you have writers that care more about generating controversy with shitty plot twists? This is why the big name comic book companies are dying off lmao Reply

Thread

Link

Real talk.



The frequent event/relaunches are the #1 reason why I stopped reading Marvel and most of my current pull list is DC & Image. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE. Someone should send your comment just as it is.



Like shit! What a white thing to say for their part! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Please tweet them that. They need to hear it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

All of this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I honestly think all those problems(which ARE problems, don't get me wrong...I hate that shit too but I'm just saying...) wouldn't even be that big of problems anymore if they just started making it so comics were more accessible.



like, god damn...before the 90s(80s?) these things used to be sold on newsstands. They were SO easy to get for anyone but they've hidden comics away in all these shitty specialty stores and shit to help the seem more ~grown up~ and ~collectable~...like, if you aren't already into comics it's super fucking hard to get into them on your own(ESPECIALLY if what you want is the currently releasing stuff and not the collections of super old classics you can find in real book stores)...



like, you actually have to hunt for comics if you want to start reading them, especially if you don't live in major cities. That's their biggest problem, almost exclusively I'd say. If people could just get them without all this nonsense, comic sales AND comic audiences would change drastically. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link