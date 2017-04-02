Marvel blames low sales on diversity, female characters
In an interview with ICv2, Marvel's exec David Gabriel talked about the downturn in Marvel's sales.
What we heard was that people didn't want any more diversity. They didn't want female characters out there. That's what we heard, whether we believe that or not. I don't know that that's really true, but that's what we saw in sales.
We saw the sales of any character that was diverse, any character that was new, our female characters, anything that was not a core Marvel character, people were turning their nose up against. That was difficult for us because we had a lot of fresh, new, exciting ideas that we were trying to get out and nothing new really worked.
It was the old things coming back in that time period, three books in particular, Spider-Man Renew Your Vows, that had Spider-Man and Mary Jane married, that worked. The Venom book worked and the Thanos book worked. You can take what you want out of who might be enjoying those three books, but it is definitely a specific type of comic book reader, comic book collector that really liked those three series.
After his comments attracted a lot of controversy, Gabriel released a new statement to ICv2.
"Discussed candidly by some of the retailers at the summit, we heard that some were not happy with the false abandonment of the core Marvel heroes and, contrary to what some said about characters “not working,” the sticking factor and popularity for a majority of these new titles and characters like Squirrel Girl, Ms. Marvel, The Mighty Thor, Spider-Gwen, Miles Morales, and Moon Girl, continue to prove that our fans and retailers ARE excited about these new heroes. And let me be clear, our new heroes are not going anywhere! We are proud and excited to keep introducing unique characters that reflect new voices and new experiences into the Marvel Universe and pair them with our iconic heroes.
"We have also been hearing from stores that welcome and champion our new characters and titles and want more! They've invigorated their own customer base and helped them grow their stores because of it. So we're getting both sides of the story and the only upcoming change we're making is to ensure we don't lose focus of our core heroes."
Why do they always blame women?
That's all you took away...
Yep....
and it's fucking disgusting as a justification.
#yesallmen are utter shit. Especially white men as they only give a fuck about other white men.
Right?! They made Steve Rodgers a damn Nazi and yet its women and poc at fault.
There's hardly any diversity or women in Marvel yet somehow that's the reason. O_o
its cause most of their books (cap steve rogers not included) are lackluster. do better.
Write better stories, you fools.
The frequent event/relaunches are the #1 reason why I stopped reading Marvel and most of my current pull list is DC & Image.
Like shit! What a white thing to say for their part!
like, god damn...before the 90s(80s?) these things used to be sold on newsstands. They were SO easy to get for anyone but they've hidden comics away in all these shitty specialty stores and shit to help the seem more ~grown up~ and ~collectable~...like, if you aren't already into comics it's super fucking hard to get into them on your own(ESPECIALLY if what you want is the currently releasing stuff and not the collections of super old classics you can find in real book stores)...
like, you actually have to hunt for comics if you want to start reading them, especially if you don't live in major cities. That's their biggest problem, almost exclusively I'd say. If people could just get them without all this nonsense, comic sales AND comic audiences would change drastically.