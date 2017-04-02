28th GLAAD Media Awards 2017 Roundup
The award ceremony was Saturday, April 1. Celebs and winners under the cut!
Judith Light
Jeffrey Tambor
Teri Polo
Patricia Arquette
Troye Sivan
Harry Shum Jr.
Kiersey Clemons
Sherri Saum
Floriana Lima
Trevante Rhodes
Wilson Cruz
Detox
Arielle Kebbel
Jennifer Ackerman
Tom Payne
Garcelle Beauvais
Emily Robinson
EJ Johnson
Tichina Arnold
Chyler Leigh
idk her
Gigi Gorgeous
Victoria Justice
Isis King
Candis Cayne
DeRay Mckesson
Tatiana Maslany
Matthew Daddario
Paris Jackson
NOMINEES + WINNERS
Outstanding Film (Wide Release)
Moonlight (A24) (WINNER)
Star Trek Beyond (Paramount Pictures)
Outstanding Film (Limited Release)
Other People (Vertical Entertainment) (WINNER)
The Handmaiden (Amazon Studios/Magnolia Pictures)
Naz & Maalik (Wolfe Releasing)
Spa Night (Strand Releasing)
Those People (Wolfe Releasing)
Outstanding Comedy Series
Transparent (Amazon) (WINNER)
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (FOX)
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)
Grace and Frankie (Netflix)
Modern Family (ABC)
One Mississippi (Amazon)
The Real O'Neals (ABC)
Steven Universe (Cartoon Network)
Survivor's Remorse (Starz)
Take My Wife (Seeso)
Outstanding Drama Series
Shadowhunters (Freeform) (WINNER)
The Fosters (Freeform)
Grey's Anatomy (ABC)
Hap and Leonard (SundanceTV)
How to Get Away with Murder (ABC)
The OA (Netflix)
Orphan Black (BBC America)
Shameless (Showtime)
Supergirl (The CW)
Wynonna Earp (Syfy)
Outstanding Individual Episode
(in a series without a regular LGBTQ character)
"San Junipero" Black Mirror (Netflix) (WINNER)
"Attention Deficit" The Loud House (Nickelodeon)
"Bar Fights" Drunk History (Comedy Central)
"Johnson & Johnson" Black-ish (ABC)
"Vegan Cinderella" Easy (Netflix)
Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series
Eyewitness (USA Network) (WINNER)
London Spy (BBC America)
Looking: The Movie (HBO)
The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again (FOX)
Vicious: The Finale (PBS)
Outstanding Daily Drama
The Bold and The Beautiful (CBS) (WINNER)
Outstanding Comic Book
The Woods, written by James Tynion IV (BOOM! Studios) (WINNER)
All-New X-Men, written by Dennis Hopeless (Marvel Comics)
Black Panther, written by Ta-Nehisi Coates (Marvel Comics)
DC Comics Bombshells, written by Marguerite Bennett (DC Comics)
Kim & Kim, written by Magdalene Visaggio (Black Mask Studios)
Love is Love, anthology originated by Marc Andreyko (IDW Publishing, DC Comics)
Lumberjanes, written by Shannon Watters, Kat Leyh (BOOM! Studios)
Midnighter / Midnighter and Apollo, written by Steve Orlando (DC Comics)
Patsy Walker, A.K.A Hellcat!, written by Kate Leth (Marvel Comics)
Saga, written by Brian K. Vaughan (Image Comics)
Spanish-Language Winners
Outstanding Music Artist — Kany Garcia, Limonada (Sony Music Latin)
Outstanding Local TV Journalism — "A la calle por quien soy" Noticias 34 (KMEX-Univision 34 [Los Angles])
Outstanding Newspaper Article — "Las discretas batallas LGBTI ganadas en Guatemala" by Sonia Perez D. (Associated Press)
Outstanding Digital Journalism Article — "6 mujeres transgenero exitosas que rompen moldes en America Latina" by Leire Ventas (BBCMundo.com)
Special Recognition
Her Story (HerStoryShow.com) (WINNER)
We've Been Around (WeveBeenAround.com) (WINNER)
Sin Ir Mas Lejos by Gema Corredera (WINNER)
The event will air Thursday, April 6th on Logo.
WATCH: @PattyArquette remembers late sister Alexis, gets political in #glaadawards speech https://t.co/UmNvu9cbyK https://t.co/NlBKjyUWW8— GLAAD (@glaad) April 2, 2017
.@troyesivan with @justtranter and @carlyraejepsen, who helped honor him at the #glaadawards pic.twitter.com/hrj1oD2sZJ— GLAAD (@glaad) April 2, 2017
I thought Rhea looked cute too
/yay for San Junipero
lmfao what even
Moonlight (A24) (WINNER)
Star Trek Beyond (Paramount Pictures)
I mean it would have been a real shame if Beyond's thirty seconds beat out two hours of a film about a gay man.
I guess next year is PR vs. BATB???
Also , so many comics! What is The Woods? are any of these good + have actually great queer portrayals?
The rest of them -
Black Panther, written by Ta-Nehisi Coates (Marvel Comics) - I haven't read this yet but it's had a lot of buzz and great reviews.
DC Comics Bombshells, written by Marguerite Bennett (DC Comics) - queer ladies fight Hitler in an alternative reality version of WW2. Bennett is a bi lady.
Kim & Kim, written by Magdalene Visaggio (Black Mask Studios) - trans ladies cause mayhem. Visaggio is a trans lady.
Lumberjanes, written by Shannon Watters, Kat Leyh (BOOM! Studios) - haven't read it, this is on my list, but everyone says it's amazing.
Midnighter / Midnighter and Apollo, written by Steve Orlando (DC Comics) - Midnighter and Apollo are basically gay Batman and gay Superman and they're in love. Orlando is a gay man.
Patsy Walker, A.K.A Hellcat!, written by Kate Leth (Marvel Comics) - Patsy Walker ("Hellcat") fights crime and tackles real life dilemmas. Kate Leth is a bi lady.
Saga, written by Brian K. Vaughan (Image Comics) - Saga is a sci-fi Romeo and Juliet. I'm not sure how Brian Vaughan identifies, though I think he's straight? Question mark??
honestly I'm so thankful this episode exists
Victoria Justice's dress would be great if it weren't for those hideous tassles. It should just be a floor length gown.
I kind of feel like the men are dressed better than the women for the most part (except for DeRay's vest - wtf?)
Lots of good contenders in the comics category, I was glad Midnighter and Apollo got some recognition (and Saga ♥). I've only heard a bit about The Woods, and how Syfy is working on a series based on it. I may have to give it a look sometime.