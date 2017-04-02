28th GLAAD Media Awards 2017 Roundup

Sherri Saum is so gorgeous Reply

Tom Payne is really hot to me and I don't normally go for short guys (I'm pretty tall). But his eyes are startling. Reply

He's so cute and really nice so that makes him even more attractive imo Reply

i didn't realise he was quite short. i thought the angle was just making him look shorter or something lol. Reply

Star Trek Beyond vs Moonlight



lmfao what even

Reply

was there really only two nominations? there is like 472 comics but only two movies? that's sad af hollywood. Reply

Outstanding Film (Wide Release)

Moonlight (A24) (WINNER)

Star Trek Beyond (Paramount Pictures)



I mean it would have been a real shame if Beyond's thirty seconds beat out two hours of a film about a gay man.



I guess next year is PR vs. BATB??? Reply

pretty sure i saw troye sivan at my grocery store the other day. kiersey is great and i want victoria's dress. Reply

I thought Judith Light was Paris for sec Reply

Will DeRay ever get rid of that hoodie



Also , so many comics! What is The Woods? are any of these good + have actually great queer portrayals? Reply

Yes. I've read a lot of Tynion's stuff, he's bi and his works always have great portrayals of lgbt characters. I don't think that any title should have won over the Love Is Love anthology that DC/IDW created to benefit victims of the Orlando shooting - they brought together top-dollar names from across the industry and raised $165000 for the Orlando Pulse victims.



The rest of them -



Black Panther, written by Ta-Nehisi Coates (Marvel Comics) - I haven't read this yet but it's had a lot of buzz and great reviews.



DC Comics Bombshells, written by Marguerite Bennett (DC Comics) - queer ladies fight Hitler in an alternative reality version of WW2. Bennett is a bi lady.



Kim & Kim, written by Magdalene Visaggio (Black Mask Studios) - trans ladies cause mayhem. Visaggio is a trans lady.



Lumberjanes, written by Shannon Watters, Kat Leyh (BOOM! Studios) - haven't read it, this is on my list, but everyone says it's amazing.



Midnighter / Midnighter and Apollo, written by Steve Orlando (DC Comics) - Midnighter and Apollo are basically gay Batman and gay Superman and they're in love. Orlando is a gay man.



Patsy Walker, A.K.A Hellcat!, written by Kate Leth (Marvel Comics) - Patsy Walker ("Hellcat") fights crime and tackles real life dilemmas. Kate Leth is a bi lady.



Saga, written by Brian K. Vaughan (Image Comics) - Saga is a sci-fi Romeo and Juliet. I'm not sure how Brian Vaughan identifies, though I think he's straight? Question mark?? Reply

Other People was probably the best movies that combined really funny comedy with intense drama and did a good job with gay representation (which is hard to in most LGBT films as is). Both Molly Shannon and Jesse Plemons were really good. Reply

it's unfortunate that i thought other people was so boring, i literally fell asleep halfway through. maybe i should give it another shot Reply

i loved that movie sfm. i sobbed for an hour straight after watching it. it was clearly so autobiographical, my heart bled for chris kelly. he's so fucking talented. Reply

didn't see tatiana! still bummed she wasn't cast in rogue one. Reply

She would've been so much better Reply

san junipero <3 Reply

honestly I'm so thankful this episode exists honestly I'm so thankful this episode exists Reply

where is this from? Reply

Seriously my favorite episode of the series. Reply

i don't understand the love for that episode. it wasn't even good. like i'm glad y'all got some les action, but you need to stop acting like that episode wasn't shit. Reply

Troye Sivan looks cute.

Victoria Justice's dress would be great if it weren't for those hideous tassles. It should just be a floor length gown.



I kind of feel like the men are dressed better than the women for the most part (except for DeRay's vest - wtf?) Reply

Congrats on your first post, OP!



Lots of good contenders in the comics category, I was glad Midnighter and Apollo got some recognition (and Saga ♥). I've only heard a bit about The Woods, and how Syfy is working on a series based on it. I may have to give it a look sometime. Reply

I keep meaning to watch Shadowhunters for the gayness but i never get around to it. Reply

Carly looks late 30s and ready to talk to the manager!

Reply

i was told by apple care chic! Reply

Her hair looked good for like 2 weeks and she somehow made it look terrible again. I don't understand her. Reply

