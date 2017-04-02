mags

28th GLAAD Media Awards 2017 Roundup

The award ceremony was Saturday, April 1. Celebs and winners under the cut!











Judith Light


Jeffrey Tambor



Teri Polo


Patricia Arquette


Troye Sivan


Harry Shum Jr.


Kiersey Clemons


Sherri Saum


Floriana Lima


Trevante Rhodes


Wilson Cruz


Detox


Arielle Kebbel


Jennifer Ackerman


Tom Payne


Garcelle Beauvais


Emily Robinson


EJ Johnson


Tichina Arnold


Chyler Leigh


Gigi Gorgeous


Victoria Justice


Isis King


Candis Cayne


DeRay Mckesson


Tatiana Maslany


Matthew Daddario


Paris Jackson

NOMINEES + WINNERS
Outstanding Film (Wide Release)
Moonlight (A24) (WINNER)
Star Trek Beyond (Paramount Pictures)

Outstanding Film (Limited Release)
Other People (Vertical Entertainment) (WINNER)
The Handmaiden (Amazon Studios/Magnolia Pictures)
Naz & Maalik (Wolfe Releasing)
Spa Night (Strand Releasing)
Those People (Wolfe Releasing)

Outstanding Comedy Series
Transparent (Amazon) (WINNER)
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (FOX)
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)
Grace and Frankie (Netflix)
Modern Family (ABC)
One Mississippi (Amazon)
The Real O'Neals (ABC)
Steven Universe (Cartoon Network)
Survivor's Remorse (Starz)
Take My Wife (Seeso)

Outstanding Drama Series
Shadowhunters (Freeform) (WINNER)
The Fosters (Freeform)
Grey's Anatomy (ABC)
Hap and Leonard (SundanceTV)
How to Get Away with Murder (ABC)
The OA (Netflix)
Orphan Black (BBC America)
Shameless (Showtime)
Supergirl (The CW)
Wynonna Earp (Syfy)

Outstanding Individual Episode
(in a series without a regular LGBTQ character)
"San Junipero" Black Mirror (Netflix) (WINNER)
"Attention Deficit" The Loud House (Nickelodeon)
"Bar Fights" Drunk History (Comedy Central)
"Johnson & Johnson" Black-ish (ABC)
"Vegan Cinderella" Easy (Netflix)

Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series
Eyewitness (USA Network) (WINNER)
London Spy (BBC America)
Looking: The Movie (HBO)
The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again (FOX)
Vicious: The Finale (PBS)

Outstanding Daily Drama
The Bold and The Beautiful (CBS) (WINNER)

Outstanding Comic Book
The Woods, written by James Tynion IV (BOOM! Studios) (WINNER)
All-New X-Men, written by Dennis Hopeless (Marvel Comics)
Black Panther, written by Ta-Nehisi Coates (Marvel Comics)
DC Comics Bombshells, written by Marguerite Bennett (DC Comics)
Kim & Kim, written by Magdalene Visaggio (Black Mask Studios)
Love is Love, anthology originated by Marc Andreyko (IDW Publishing, DC Comics)
Lumberjanes, written by Shannon Watters, Kat Leyh (BOOM! Studios)
Midnighter / Midnighter and Apollo, written by Steve Orlando (DC Comics)
Patsy Walker, A.K.A Hellcat!, written by Kate Leth (Marvel Comics)
Saga, written by Brian K. Vaughan (Image Comics)

Spanish-Language Winners
Outstanding Music Artist — Kany Garcia, Limonada (Sony Music Latin)
Outstanding Local TV Journalism — "A la calle por quien soy" Noticias 34 (KMEX-Univision 34 [Los Angles])
Outstanding Newspaper Article — "Las discretas batallas LGBTI ganadas en Guatemala" by Sonia Perez D. (Associated Press)
Outstanding Digital Journalism Article — "6 mujeres transgenero exitosas que rompen moldes en America Latina" by Leire Ventas (BBCMundo.com)

Special Recognition
Her Story (HerStoryShow.com) (WINNER)
We've Been Around (WeveBeenAround.com) (WINNER)
Sin Ir Mas Lejos by Gema Corredera (WINNER)


The event will air Thursday, April 6th on Logo.

