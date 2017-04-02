FOX - BOB'S BURGERS 7x16 Promo "Eggs for Days" + Cast Interviews & New Lyric Vids

Bob's Burgers is such a fun show but damn these Firefly cancellation jokes are old af by now. Reply

I kind of enjoyed the Bob's Burger's one because unless I'm mistaken someone in Tina's grade would have been either a fetus or unborn when Firefly was canceled. Reply

I started watching Firefly years after it got cancelled and I'm still annoyed it got cancelled. I haven't watched the episode yet but going by the gifs I'm assuming he's speaking as a basic fan not as someone who watched when it was on.





Also a lot about BB doesn't make sense like every joke/reference Tina and Gene have ever made. No kids would/should know half of what they say.





Another thing maybe Firefly ended a different year for them than it did us. Reply

Lol mte Reply

The Firefly joke was especially terrible coming from a character who would have probably been a toddler AT THE MOST when the show was canceled! (like, how old is Tina supposed to be???? She's like 13 or 14 right? meaning he's the same age. They were literally just born or freshly conceived) Reply

this is one of my favorite episodes (all my favs feature Louise milestones, I love her!) Reply

Lol I love this episode so much. I just wanna slap him! Reply

BOO BOOOOOOO! Reply

I don't understand wtf Netflix is doing. I still have all the seasons available. Like Jesus, enough people want it so just keep it up. Reply

We in Canada never had BB on Netflix but we were hoping we'd get it soon and seeing this happen to you doesn't bode well for us :( Reply

it's a license renewal thing Reply

i fucking love this show. Reply

seriously WHEN is netflix getting season 6 tho?! it's bad enough they removed all the past seasons but i can't get s6 on ANY of the streaming services. ugh. Reply

Try fmovies.se Reply

wait shit they removed bobs burgers this month too???????



damn at least I actually finished it Reply

I LOVED the last episode!



What happened to Tina happened to me when I was a teenager... tho my boyfriend i had no attraction to was way more upset when i broke up with him to date a hot guy i rly wanted. ...sorry not sorry tho Reply

"Aren't we the Waggies?" Rhys ♥



And damn, haha! But yeah gotta be true to your heart.



It was really good! Not to say Aquaticism wasn't entertaining, but this episode had me in stitches.Rhys ♥And damn, haha! But yeah gotta be true to your heart. Reply

I still have season 1 and 2 on Netflix. wtf? I thought they were getting rid of them all Reply

Originally it said all of the seasons were going away. It that was a glitch because then last week it changed to everything except seasons 1&2 were being removed . Reply

now i love boyz 4 now even more knowing that my mole-covered bae max greenfield plays boo boo Reply

He's great in this role, I hope he keeps popping up. Reply

So where did seasons 3-6 go? You can see seasons 1+2 on Netflix and season 7 on Hulu. What about the rest? Reply

That new Zealander guy in the latest episode was the funniest part. Everything he said had me cackling Reply

LOL he cracked me up, I was in tears at some of his lines. Reply

Oh man same, I love Rhys Darby Reply

Same. I kept having to pause the show to laugh so I wouldn't miss what else he said. Reply

Rhys Darby is fantastic, I didn't realize he was going to be in the episode but as soon as he spoke I recognized him immediately.



I def recommend Flight of the Conchords if you enjoyed him. Reply

Still love the show but I haven't found it to be as funny this year. Great plots with potential, but I feel like something has been missing from a lot of the episodes, like I would've loved to see Louise gather evidence or something more with the librarian for the trial episode.



I also hated that Firefly joke; it's soo stale that it took me out of the ep for minute. Reply

Some have pointed to a lack of improv from the cast in these newer eps and I'm beginning to think there's something to that Reply

This is honestly one of my favorite shows right now, waiting for a new ep is so painful. It's just such a joy to watch.



I hope it lives forever like the Simpsons. Reply

Love this show so much. I want more episodes. Reply

'Bad Stuff Happens in the Bathroom' is fucking amazing, what the hell. I completely forgot about it when I read the title, but about 30 seconds into the video I just burst out laughing. It was a hilarious situation. And the song is genuinely good, idk, I love it sm. It was cute how guilty Louise felt too.



I'm sick of the irregular airing of this show. There are too many long stretches of time where I don't get to watch it. Reply

Same, I'm hoping the schedule I saw online is wrong but it's not uncommon for FOX =\ Right? Loved all their musical numbers on this show, but something about this one really resonated with me. And agreed, I really liked that it exposed Louise's more vulnerable side. I have to admit early seasons, she kinda grated on me, but as the show went on and we saw glimpses of how much of a softy she really is (her protectiveness of her family, of regular-sized rudy, etc) I really started liking her.Same, I'm hoping the schedule I saw online is wrong but it's not uncommon for FOX =\ Reply

Same! I could totally see how she'd be unlikable in the beginning and she could have easily been turned into one of those "evil little sister" tropes I hate - but thankfully, she's actually sweet-hearted. I almost feel like she's more caring than her siblings in a way lol, but just because of the sort of storylines they have. I feel like more storylines are about her going out of her way to help one of them, and not the other way around. As she's the youngest, it'd be nice to see more protective older siblings scenes. But maybe I'm just forgetting when it has happened.



Cute gif!!

I hope so too. Reply

