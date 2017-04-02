FOX - BOB'S BURGERS 7x16 Promo "Eggs for Days" + Cast Interviews & New Lyric Vids
The hunt begins Sunday at 7:30/6:30c. 🐣 #BobsBurgers pic.twitter.com/wQzYpN1BSH— Bob's Burgers (@BobsBurgersFOX) March 31, 2017
Promo for tonight's new episode, Eggs for Days : After the Belcher parents have a little too much fun hiding Easter eggs, the entire family gets enlisted to find the lone egg quickly rotting in its hiding place.
Highlights :
- Discussed the new season of Archer : Dreamland and showed a spoilerish clip, so bit of warning
- Stephen asked about the unfortunate former name of Archer's spy agency
- Discussed the subtle differences between Bob's voice and Archer's voice "Bob sounds like Archer sad."
- H. Jon recorded a jazz record (no joke) : JAZZ DAREDEVIL - Well I Should Have* (*learned to play piano)
- Stephen, having no skills at playing the trumpet, joins H. Jon for a performance
While not Bob's Burgers related, wanted to share this funny clip of Kristen on a recent episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers. She shares the story of how her co-star on Last Man on Earth, January Jones, shared a beauty secret with her that she was eager to try. Worth it for the photos she took of the ordeal.
Boo Boo (Max Greenfield) of Boyz4Now, wants details, he wants to know details.
Cheating a bit since this was uploaded a while ago, but it's probably my favorite song of theirs to date, and they've got quite an impressive discography. I was reading how folks felt this song for their 100th episode seemed perfect for a series finale, and while I'm thankful that's not the case, I totally agree.
---
According to the schedule I saw online, next episode isn't until April 23rd...why FOX? And while Netflix mercifully spared Seasons 1 and 2 from cutting out of their lineup, I'm going to need them to bring back the rest and Season 6 in the near future.
Also, just read that last week's "Aint Miss Debatin'" episode didn't air for Canada, is this true? I hope you guys get a chance to watch it since it was pretty damn good, especially with the guest stars : Rhys Darby, Jon Daly, Jim Gaffigan, Keegan-Michael Key, and Nick Kroll.
Also a lot about BB doesn't make sense like every joke/reference Tina and Gene have ever made. No kids would/should know half of what they say.
Another thing maybe Firefly ended a different year for them than it did us.
damn at least I actually finished it
What happened to Tina happened to me when I was a teenager... tho my boyfriend i had no attraction to was way more upset when i broke up with him to date a hot guy i rly wanted. ...sorry not sorry tho
"Aren't we the Waggies?" Rhys ♥
And damn, haha! But yeah gotta be true to your heart.
I def recommend Flight of the Conchords if you enjoyed him.
I also hated that Firefly joke; it's soo stale that it took me out of the ep for minute.
Some have pointed to a lack of improv from the cast in these newer eps and I'm beginning to think there's something to that
I hope it lives forever like the Simpsons.
Love this show so much. I want more episodes.
I'm sick of the irregular airing of this show. There are too many long stretches of time where I don't get to watch it.
Same, I'm hoping the schedule I saw online is wrong but it's not uncommon for FOX =\
Cute gif!!
I hope so too.