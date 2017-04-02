|| life partners ||

FOX - BOB'S BURGERS 7x16 Promo "Eggs for Days" + Cast Interviews & New Lyric Vids



Promo for tonight's new episode, Eggs for Days : After the Belcher parents have a little too much fun hiding Easter eggs, the entire family gets enlisted to find the lone egg quickly rotting in its hiding place.



Highlights :
- Discussed the new season of Archer : Dreamland and showed a spoilerish clip, so bit of warning
- Stephen asked about the unfortunate former name of Archer's spy agency
- Discussed the subtle differences between Bob's voice and Archer's voice "Bob sounds like Archer sad."
- H. Jon recorded a jazz record (no joke) : JAZZ DAREDEVIL - Well I Should Have* (*learned to play piano)
- Stephen, having no skills at playing the trumpet, joins H. Jon for a performance



While not Bob's Burgers related, wanted to share this funny clip of Kristen on a recent episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers. She shares the story of how her co-star on Last Man on Earth, January Jones, shared a beauty secret with her that she was eager to try. Worth it for the photos she took of the ordeal.



Boo Boo (Max Greenfield) of Boyz4Now, wants details, he wants to know details.




Cheating a bit since this was uploaded a while ago, but it's probably my favorite song of theirs to date, and they've got quite an impressive discography. I was reading how folks felt this song for their 100th episode seemed perfect for a series finale, and while I'm thankful that's not the case, I totally agree.
According to the schedule I saw online, next episode isn't until April 23rd...why FOX? And while Netflix mercifully spared Seasons 1 and 2 from cutting out of their lineup, I'm going to need them to bring back the rest and Season 6 in the near future.

Also, just read that last week's "Aint Miss Debatin'" episode didn't air for Canada, is this true? I hope you guys get a chance to watch it since it was pretty damn good, especially with the guest stars : Rhys Darby, Jon Daly, Jim Gaffigan, Keegan-Michael Key, and Nick Kroll.


