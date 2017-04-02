Camila Cabello responds to a fan on Tumblr: "Its not rape if u like it"

I'd let him hit it with the lights on. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Everything about her seems terrible. Reply

Thread

Link

Because it is. Lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yikes Reply

Thread

Link

i hate her too but this is like... so old lol Reply

Thread

Link

so is everything 90% of problematic celebs ppl hate on here did/said in the past Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol it's a toss up with ontd tbh, either shit they did eons ago will keep being brought up, or stuff they did two weeks ago will be swept under the rug if they're ontd teflon Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i don't mean old as in it was a long time ago when it happened i mean people have known about all these gross things she's said for a long time so it's kinda weird it's just now a post (even tho i don't really think people should be dragged for things they said when they were teens but she is a repeat offender with these types of things)



Edited at 2017-04-02 09:06 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right after I commented on the 13 Reasons Why post... she can go fuck herself Reply

Thread

Link

lmao mte, after just finishing talking about that show I'm not in the mood for this bs Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jesus Christ. Reply

Thread

Link

seems like just a dumb, thoughtless answer to a dumb question. Reply

Thread

Link

That was my take. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah what I was thinking too... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

edit: oops replied to the wrong comment, sorry!



Edited at 2017-04-03 02:06 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Dolphins rape people? what? Reply

Thread

Link

There is rape amongst dolphins, not towards humans lol.

Also dolphins are known to decapitate fish and masturbate with them. Don't google that. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol jfc at the decapitation masturbation bit.



Edited at 2017-04-02 09:29 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol ummm D: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i knew about the rape, which is horrifying enough, but wtf at that second thing. no. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same w monkey's and decapitated frogs. i'm like so not into hearing that shit and a terrible friend sent me a worldstar vid of that happening it ruined my whole week Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Male dolphins will also fuck other dolphins in the blowhole. For real. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dolphins are fucked up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seals also rape penguins, so Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

are you guys this bored? Reply

Thread

Link

I have no words for this level of idiocy Reply

Thread

Link

"stanning her is amazing" lmaoooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the only reason i remember this comment is that line lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im SCREAMING Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



lmao, ily <3

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Is stanning anyone really "amazing" though? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That second one was the strangest comment I've read in awhile.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nnnn at stanning her is amazing...how sway?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That commenter basically uses a script when they're capping for that racist thumb Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoooo that user always does the fucking most Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao that user mysteriously disappears on posts with receipts about their fave, yikes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ehh, this site stans politicians that have made way way way worse shit than her, so tbh this seems like such a non issue.



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

her voice is amazing



Such low standards, I can't even. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That gif, I'm screaming. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

semi-related but there's a member of my extended friend group who is a known uber creep and everyone knows it and acknowledges it but beyond "oh yeah _____ is a creep" they don't make much effort to exclude from things or avoid him and like I don't feel comfortable telling them what he did to me but honestly I don't think I should have to? Shouldn't telling them he's a creep and he's been specifically a creep to me be enough? All my closest friend will tell others who try to get me to hang out with him is "no rubie_dubidoux hates him" but when he turns up at social gatherings unexpectedly and I'm upset they don't get it but I just really really don't want to share what happened between us. All I've told them is he tried fingering me while I was crashing at a friend's place after a party. That alone should REALLY be sufficient. Reply

Thread

Link

this happened to me, they all knew what happened (a similar thing happened to a girl at the same party w/ the same guy but he apologised to her so apparently she was fine after). for a year they kept inviting him to parties and stuff and i got more and more stressed out and felt unloved by my friends. eventually i got drunk and told 1 girl how i really felt about it and she told everyone else and now he doesn't come around any more. it is better but ngl, idk that i will ever be 10)% with that friend group again. i don't think people really think about things like that unless you make them realise and empathise. it is awful and shitty though i'm sorry <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Your friends sound inconsiderate and insensitive as fuck, tbh. I know I'm not offering any solutions, but they sound like a bag of dicks. I mean, you told them that he tried to sexually assault you, so... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What kills me is 2 of my friends are or have very recently been actively hooking up with him since I hinted him doing it to me. At this point I feel like sharing the whole story just comes off as petty, which I know is ridiculous but it really does. But I also feel like they should be 100% informed... But also I definitely know that if they bring it up to him he'll probably paint it in a totally different light and I'll look really bad and I don't know what side they'll come down on. We're friends but we've only been friends for less than a year so it's not like we're ride-or-die and also they've already started being shifty about a semi-related incident that just went down so I'm not sure if I can rely on them in that way :/ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

dude those people aren't your friends. friends don't just go, "oh yeah [x] hates that person WONDER WHY" and shuffle on w their lives. even if they ask and you decline to provide details your word that you don't like him and don't want to be around him should be more than enough bc it /is/ enough. you shouldn't have to tell them anything. not ever. and you already told them something!!! and yet????? ugh ditch them bb throw them in a lake Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bb true friends will drag you out of the party as soon as that pos enters the door



If he did that to any of my friends I will glare at him all the way to the door in disgust as I exit and never let go of my friend's hand



Friends protect each other. Not casually dismiss assault. They are inadequate human beings and you deserve better Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I went through this sort of thing with a specific friend in a group of friends. Everyone else saw how badly he treated me and I asked them to do something about it, but they never did. Eventually they phased me out of the group. As far as I can tell they're all still friends and that specific friend hasn't changed a bit. He also talks shit about me on social media and we haven't even spoken in over 10 years. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My husband has a cousin on his mom's side that creeps me out. I've never liked him. His aunt will use the "Oh he has mental problems" as an excuse for his behavior but he knows what he's doing. He's in his 40's and still lives with his mom. A few years ago we were at my husband's aunts house and this guy was there. They're a big "hugging" family. Everybody hugs. I went to give this guy a hug and he grabbed my ass, then acted like nothing happened. I spoke to my SIL and she said he did the same thing to her. I avoid him at all costs when we're at family gatherings. I told my MIL, it's her nephew, and she just said "Oh you should have slapped him!" I was like "Maybe you should talk to your sister about her creep son?"



I have two kids now and I do not let them out of my sight or around him when we are at family events. Everybody knows he's a creep and it's like a running joke with the family and I just feel so uncomfortable when he's around. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh, I can relate to this. Like, a lot. My best friend's ex-husband assaulted me when they were still together and I ended up just cutting them both out of my life entirely, but after they separated I told her and we began hanging out again. What fucks me up is that after I opened up to her about how he ruined an entire year of my life (and my ability to enjoy new year's eve ever again lol petty as that is) she still fucking talks to him on a daily basis. She even talks to me about him, what's going on with him, sends me pictures of his new girlfriends to pick them apart etc and I'm just like ???? because it's so fucking inconsiderate. She enjoys the attention she gets from her ex more than she hates what he did to me and I feel like that's borderline sociopathic tbh. I'm still friends with her because... frankly she's my only friend LOL - funny thing, PTSD doesn't make you very fun to hang out with or very good at talking to people or making friends or putting yourself out there. So she's all I have and I guess I feel like sitting around wanting to die because I have no friends is worse than only wanting to die when she brings him up once a week. =/ I don't know what the right thing to do is but I absolutely feel you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she may still be gross but this reads to me like a teenager trying to be edgy, ot someone who would question the victim in an actual rape.



people aren't all good and all bad, good people have said shitty things in their lives and bad people can say one good thing and get glorified for it. Reply

Thread

Link

if she feels the need to make those kind of comments to feel "edgy" then she should permanently shut up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She was super young at the time. It's not like she's saying this now Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

What 16/17 year old doesn't say stupid shit to appear cool / edgy?

That's not said in any way to defend her because her comment is wrong, but you're basically saying all teenagers should shut up, and I don't entirely disagree. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I hope she's matured since then because...yikes. idk much about her. Reply

Thread

Link