Camila Cabello responds to a fan on Tumblr: "Its not rape if u like it"
Some fans have recently discovered Camila Cabello current tumblr account, where she occasinally answer some questions from fans. She made a very questionable remark regarding rape when a fan asked her: "camz did you know that dolphins rape people" to which she answered: "Its not rape if u like it". Cabello made the comment back in february 2013, when she was 16 years old, after her participation in "The X Factor".
It's not the first time Camila is caught making disregarding remarks.
FIFTH HARMONY'S CAMILA CABELLO: SHOCKING RACIST AND HOMOPHOBIC TWEETS EMERGE
ALLEGED VIDEO PROOF OF CAMILA USING THE N-WORD/SAYING SHE WANTS TO PUNCH ALLY + LAUREN RESPONDS
She still hasn't deleted the post
i don't care if she was 16, almost 17. she should've known better. especially since this was after the x factor
source: her tumblr
She still hasn't deleted the post
i don't care if she was 16, almost 17. she should've known better. especially since this was after the x factor
source: her tumblr
Also dolphins are known to decapitate fish and masturbate with them. Don't google that.
