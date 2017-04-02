Insane Clown Posse Sued for Stealing Chicken Noodle Soup for the Soul Poem
Plagiarism, how does it work?
Stanley Gebhardt, whose poem, "But You Didn't", appeared in 1994's A 2nd Helping of Chicken Soup for the Soul, is suing Insane Clown Posse over a 2007 Youtube video. Band member Violent J allegedly recited the copyrighted poem verbatim in the video titled "Violent J's Poem", which Gebhardt didn't discover until 2015, prompting him to file suit for damages and infringer profits.
source
video
2017's theme seems to be solidifying into "Completely out of left field."
Cackling!
Had to double check this wasn't posted on the 1st.
Read the title+article, cracked up, scrolled down only to see 33 comments?! ONTD is slacking