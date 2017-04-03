figure skating post! who won the world championships?
the 2017 world figure skating championships just wrapped up in helsinki and crowned 4 new world champions in men, ladies, pairs and ice dance! WHO WON???????
tessa virtue's qt face welcomes you in
MEN: YUZURU HANYU
LADIES: EVGENIA MEDVEDVA
PAIRS: WENJING SUI/CONG HAN
ICE DANCE: TESSA VIRTUE/SCOTT MOIR
-hanyu broke another world record and rallied from a fifth place finish after the short program
-nathan chen did not break his hips, but fell twice in a six-quad (!!!!) program and finished sixth. jason brown finished seventh and they qualify three american men for the olympics next year.
-medvedeva set another world record with a program based on 9/11 and is a lock for the next olympics..........unless current jr world champion and backloading kween alina zagitova has something to say about it
-karen chen finished just off the podium and ashley wagner underperformed, but both helped to secure three places for us ladies at the next olympics. (gracie gold owes them a fruit basket tbh)
-this was only sui/han's second competition of the year after the had surgery on both her ankles last year and didnt skate for four months.
-virtue/moir had a 5 point lead in the short dance over current world champions papadakis/cizeron which they needed after scott stumbled at the end of a step sequence and papadakis/cizeron set another world record in the free dance. their short dance score held up and helped them win their third world title, 7 years after their first in 2010, capping an undefeated comeback season
-shibutani siblings won bronze, but were disappointed with marks far below the two frontrunners
WINNING PROGRAMS
Yuzuru Hanyu LP to Hope and Legacy by Joe Hisashi (starts @ 7:56)
Virtue/Moir SD to Kiss/Purple Rain by Prince (was gonna post their fd but they messed up lmao. their sd is better anyway)
Sui/Han LP to Bridge Over Troubled Water by John Legend
Evgenia Medvedeva LP to Incredibly Loud and Extremely Close OST (aka the borderline offensive 9/11 program)
B.ESP(HD). Evgenia MEDVEDEVA Евгения Медведева... by figureskating2014
so who were your faves guys? are these winners all going to repeat as olympic champions next year?
As for the ladies, I felt so so so bad for Anna Pogorilaya. Poor thing. :(
poor Anna :(
.....might not be a bad call at this point LOL
Yuzuru Hanyu is always fucking delightful to watch. What a true talent.
and none for pchiddy bye
Having said that, Nathan Chen is the real deal and once he gets some more experience with big competitions under his belt, I can see him going all the way.
Bb Yuzu rising from 5th to 1st was amazing too!!!!
Shibutanis were really underwhelming this year. Too bad about the other US ice dance teams.
Hope Anna can still make it to the Olympics. Hope Carolina has a plan for next season. Hope Kaetlyn won't win an Olympic singles medal with 2 triple flips in the short and 3 in the long.
The men's FD was sooo dramatic. I watched it yesterday with my family, we were all rooting for Javier to win because he is the only one I have seen perform live but he flopped so hard I wanted to cry. It gave me flashbacks to last year when my favorites Volosozhar/Trankov flopped in the FD and ended 6th.
I am not angry though because Yuzuru was perfection.
And then later during the ice dance FD when Scott tumbled I almost died. Still glad they did their SD flawlessly because it really is great.