figure skating post! who won the world championships?

The Papadakis/Cizeron free dance is so beautiful I could cry. I was hardly breathing during their performance. They are my favourite ice dancers at the moment.



As for the ladies, I felt so so so bad for Anna Pogorilaya. Poor thing. :(



i didn't like their free dance this year as much as last years which was EXQUISITE. the music kind of gave me a headache LOL Reply

Last year's free was amazing, but I'm OBSESSED with the second half of this year's dance, tbh. Reply

Papadakis/Cizeron were robbed. Virtue/Moir only won cause it was their big comeback to worlds skating. Just how many comebacks have they had now? lol Reply

I've been watching ice skating/ice dancing for probably 25 years and that dance was the second to ever bring me to tears. So beautiful. Reply

i cried during Papadakis/Cizeron free dance



poor Anna :( Reply

I didn't really get to follow the world championships much at all this year due to my sister having a baby. But I looked at the scores and Ashleeeyyy why u flop? Karen Chen seems to have done fairly well though. I hope she has a fantastic season next year. Same for Nathan! Also I hope the ShibSibs have some solid programs next season. They have the talent and skill, but they just need the right programs to showcase it. Reply

i wonder if the shib sibs will bring back their 'fix you' program for the olympics....



.....might not be a bad call at this point LOL Reply

They really should Reply

They're such people pleasers that it wouldn't surprise me if they played it safe and resurrected that program. Reply

Yuzuru Hanyu is always fucking delightful to watch. What a true talent. Ohhh fuck yeah, Virtue & Moir!Yuzuru Hanyu is always fucking delightful to watch. What a true talent. Reply

yuzu + joe hisaishi is the perfect combination

and none for pchiddy bye Reply

Can't wait until PChiddy disappears entirely. Loved his hiatus. Reply

Truly shocked that the US managed to squeak out 3 spots for the Olympics in both men's and women's after that disappointing showing.



Having said that, Nathan Chen is the real deal and once he gets some more experience with big competitions under his belt, I can see him going all the way. Reply

Nathan Chen has amazing potential, can't wait to see what he becomes. Reply

i'm just thrilled that dabin choi didn't flop & managed to get south korea 2 spots. 10th place for anyone not named yuna is excellent lmao. Reply

Tired of tiny tiny jumps being rewarded so much in ladies figure skating. Reply

who are you talking about? have you seen the jumps of kaetlyn osmond or gabriella daleman? Reply

Link

Daleman's 3T3T is so good. I wish the rest of her skating were remotely as good because she seems like a nice girl. Reply

Those two are among the ones whose jumps don't get the proper credit under the current judging system and culture. Reply

Yuzuru Hanyu is fucking amazing and if he doesn't get gold then everything is rigged and the olympics should be canceled Reply

Truth. He's honestly just on a different level compared to everyone else. He's one of those rare talents that only comes along every so often. Reply

They're all skating for second unless he psychs himself out. Reply

The only person capable of beating Yuzuru is himself. Everyone else will be competing for silver if he's on. But there's a longer line of men ready to capitalize on his mistakes now. Reply

i can't believe the olympics are next year. was it really 4 years ago I was speculating on volosozhar/trankov and now they are married with a baby??? :') Reply

So happy for Tessa and Scott!!!! that SD really gave them the win tbh because Papadakis/Cizeron's FD was so beautiful TT





Bb Yuzu rising from 5th to 1st was amazing too!!!! Reply

Evgenia seems like a lovely, energetic girl with a great personality but her programs are such awful garbage. I'm still going to root for her to win the Olympics over Alina though.



Shibutanis were really underwhelming this year. Too bad about the other US ice dance teams.



Hope Anna can still make it to the Olympics. Hope Carolina has a plan for next season. Hope Kaetlyn won't win an Olympic singles medal with 2 triple flips in the short and 3 in the long. Reply

Adelina better not win. I'm still pissed about her win over Yuna. #JusticeForYuna Reply

adelina sotnikova is pretty much retired LOL, she never made it back to worlds after 2014. alina zagitova is a different person Reply

virtue/moir were so annoying in their reality show i just want them to flop. why have you forsaken me, figure skating gods? Reply

well they kinda flopped with scott's fall! i was saving all my ill wishes for gracist, but she's done a decent job of flopping on her own. Reply

Virtue/Moir should be grateful Davis/White gracefully retired. D/W are clearly the stronger skaters of the two pairs. V/M keep screwing up on simple steps like the twizzles. But of course they still won gold. 🙄 Reply

I was rooting for the Germans to win the pairs' medal but they were second again :/



The men's FD was sooo dramatic. I watched it yesterday with my family, we were all rooting for Javier to win because he is the only one I have seen perform live but he flopped so hard I wanted to cry. It gave me flashbacks to last year when my favorites Volosozhar/Trankov flopped in the FD and ended 6th.

I am not angry though because Yuzuru was perfection.



And then later during the ice dance FD when Scott tumbled I almost died. Still glad they did their SD flawlessly because it really is great. Reply

