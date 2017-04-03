zoolander

figure skating post! who won the world championships?

the 2017 world figure skating championships just wrapped up in helsinki and crowned 4 new world champions in men, ladies, pairs and ice dance! WHO WON???????

tessa virtue's qt face welcomes you in

Image and video hosting by TinyPic

MEN: YUZURU HANYU
LADIES: EVGENIA MEDVEDVA
PAIRS: WENJING SUI/CONG HAN
ICE DANCE: TESSA VIRTUE/SCOTT MOIR

-hanyu broke another world record and rallied from a fifth place finish after the short program
-nathan chen did not break his hips, but fell twice in a six-quad (!!!!) program and finished sixth. jason brown finished seventh and they qualify three american men for the olympics next year.
-medvedeva set another world record with a program based on 9/11 and is a lock for the next olympics..........unless current jr world champion and backloading kween alina zagitova has something to say about it
-karen chen finished just off the podium and ashley wagner underperformed, but both helped to secure three places for us ladies at the next olympics. (gracie gold owes them a fruit basket tbh)
-this was only sui/han's second competition of the year after the had surgery on both her ankles last year and didnt skate for four months.
-virtue/moir had a 5 point lead in the short dance over current world champions papadakis/cizeron which they needed after scott stumbled at the end of a step sequence and papadakis/cizeron set another world record in the free dance. their short dance score held up and helped them win their third world title, 7 years after their first in 2010, capping an undefeated comeback season
-shibutani siblings won bronze, but were disappointed with marks far below the two frontrunners



WINNING PROGRAMS

Yuzuru Hanyu LP to Hope and Legacy by Joe Hisashi (starts @ 7:56)




Virtue/Moir SD to Kiss/Purple Rain by Prince (was gonna post their fd but they messed up lmao. their sd is better anyway)




Sui/Han LP to Bridge Over Troubled Water by John Legend




Evgenia Medvedeva LP to Incredibly Loud and Extremely Close OST (aka the borderline offensive 9/11 program)


B.ESP(HD). Evgenia MEDVEDEVA Евгения Медведева... by figureskating2014



source: 1, 2, 3, 4

so who were your faves guys? are these winners all going to repeat as olympic champions next year?

mods: omg i hope this finally works lmao
Tagged: