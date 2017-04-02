April 2nd, 2017, 07:43 pm evillemmons Adam Scott Tries Very Hard Not to Spoil Big Little Lies -He talks about the show and tries not to spoil the finale lolsourceShare your theories! Tagged: adam scott, james corden, nicole kidman, reese witherspoon, shailene woodley, television - hbo Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 134134 comments Add comment
i have a weird crush on him ok
nicole kidman is my love 5ever, skarsgard is 10/10, and adam scott 2?????? is this show amazing? should I watch?
Edited at 2017-04-02 07:12 pm (UTC)
Let me sign up for my free HBO trial today!
High probability for me is Madeline, she has stirred too many pots , is a target for many, the affair, the new wife of the ext, Renata, the wife of the guy who she had the affair.
Also high probability is Skasgard....but not by Celeste, but Jane.....they haven't been in a scene together and as you all have said he is probably his rapist.