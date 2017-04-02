i think nicole character kills her husband, Reply

Me too Reply

I spoiled myself for what happens in the book but somehow I think they'll change it up? Idk tho Reply

I think they're gonna change who kills the person but the outcome will be the exact same. Reply

and I dont think they will change who kills the person at all. Reply

Adam is so weird looking w/his tiny wittle baby mouth Reply

he really is but i'd suck his dick anyway even tho i feel like it's small too



i have a weird crush on him ok Reply

I bet his dick is average to above average! Boyfriend Dick™ Reply

You're so right and I still think he's cute I just like weird people tbh Reply

He looks like a rat to me Reply

lmao yeah he looks different with his hair pushed up, too Reply

he looks so much better without the beard, though. Reply

I read the book awhile ago so I already know and cannot wait for it to play out. I binged this show yesterday and I absolutely love it. Everyone is amazing. Hell, even Shailene whom I never thought much of before. Give this show all the fucking Emmys. Reply

Psyched for the finale! But, man, Adam Scott just does not look right with a beard. Or at least not with that beard + hair combo. Reply

It's the hair. He has to choose one bc both together just clash. Reply

exactly. something about the mop of hair + the beard makes his face disappear. Reply

agreed. He looks so much better without a beard (but I am generally biased against beards tbh) Reply

I'm so excited for tonight! I spoiled myself but idk if they'll go that route bc it seems kind of obvious at this point in the show who it may be. Reply

I spoiled myself too and i was right about two things but not about who did it, i don't think people would expect the ending tbh Reply

Oh I didn't expect that person to do it either but I meant Jane's rapist. Reply

oh is he on this too??? ive had a huge weird crush on him since i was 16 and no one knew who he was



nicole kidman is my love 5ever, skarsgard is 10/10, and adam scott 2?????? is this show amazing? should I watch? Reply

yes you should watch! i caught up on all the episodes in a night lmao Reply

omg! ok def going to watch when i get back home tonight Reply

The show is great, and you should especially watch for Nicole. She is INCREDIBLE in it. Reply

yeeeees it's so good! nicole fucking kills it but all the women are doing fantastic jobs



Edited at 2017-04-02 07:12 pm (UTC) Reply

Nicole slays on this show. She's such a great actress. ASkars is also really good in his role. You should totally watch.

yes if you are even remotely a nicole fan you should watch! she is fantastic Reply

its incredible. all the ladies acting their hearts out, house porn, beach porn, great music. Reply

I can't wait for tonight. I think it's pretty obvious Alexander Skarsgard is Jane's rapist. No idea who is hurting Annabelle though. Reply

Excuse you it's AMAbelle lol Reply

lololol Reply

Excuse you (2) it's AMAbellA lol Reply

lmao I thought it was "Emmabella" for a long time Reply

I read the book but I feel like they're going to change up who actually did it Reply

tbh i think that ending on the show would be a shock but I also am not a big fan of that ending since there was no indication that it would happen that way, they should have given a hint before Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] there's no way, they will absolutely keep who did it. it's the least obvious, and most removed person from motive (at the moment) so it will be a huge shock to the audience. they've made a few hints here and there of that persons backstory too so, I think they will totally keep who does it Reply

I'm so proud of myself for not reading book spoilers. Reply

me 2 tbh. im so tempted but i dont wanna spoil myself! Reply

Same here, I'm gonna read the book after the show and see if it matches up (or just read online spoilers of it). Reply

Same. I ususally spoil myself for everything and I'm glad I didn't for this. Reply

the book didn't sound appealing to me, but i wanna watch this series. let me login to my mom's hbogo account... Reply

I just finished this book like ten minutes ago lol and I'm shooketh. Someone alluded to a theory on here and they were definitely right. But the climatic part threw me for a loooooooooop.



Let me sign up for my free HBO trial today! Reply

You can totally binge watch this in a day Reply

Lmao all his who? What bullies? Who? He have the game away but they should know better than to guess like that Reply

My theory....



High probability for me is Madeline, she has stirred too many pots , is a target for many, the affair, the new wife of the ext, Renata, the wife of the guy who she had the affair.



Also high probability is Skasgard....but not by Celeste, but Jane.....they haven't been in a scene together and as you all have said he is probably his rapist. Reply

I can't wait for Ammabella's bully to be revealed b/c I'm sick of the shit Ziggy has been catching. Reply

i knooww i want justice for that little girl ): Reply

It's wrong for Ziggy and Amabella. Both are sweet kids Reply

