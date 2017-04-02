The Good Fight 1x09 Promo

Ooh. I like that they're finally gonna give Maia some backstory. So far she's been written fairly thin, which I guess is because there's a lot of characters and only ten episodes. I think Rose has done a good job considering the character pretty much has three modes: confused, worried or petulant; but she's great at the emotional stuff and the Henry and Maia scenes are always particularly nuanced. Going off this promo they seem to be mirroring her storyline with previous episodes. I get why they had her shoulder the ponzi scheme thing but I'm really hoping it gets wrapped up by the end of the season... and hopefully without her in handcuffs. I'd really like to see her grow as a lawyer instead of all the family drama. And I want her to become bffs with Lucca because Lucca needs a friend and she already has a soft spot for her. ::cries::



ALSO HEY JANE LYNCH.



Edited at 2017-04-02 08:29 pm (UTC)