The Good Fight 1x09 Promo
"Sweeney Agonistes" - Diane and Adrian find themselves involved in another police brutality case, this time representing a surprising but familiar face, Colin Sweeney. Lucca represents Maia for her interview with a federal investigator seeking information on the Rindell scandal. Dylan Baker and Jane Lynch guest star on an all new episode of The Good Fight streaming Sunday, April 9th exclusively on CBS All Access.
Wonder what trouble Sweeney got himself into this time. he's always a fun character.
I forgot Maia had a girlfriend until she showed up for like 10 seconds in the last episode. They got rid of her real quick, lol.
ALSO HEY JANE LYNCH.
Edited at 2017-04-02 08:29 pm (UTC)
Maya's father is so fucking useless. I feel no sympathy for him.
Okay, not as bad as Maia's but still terrible.