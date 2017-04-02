The Good Fight 1x09 Promo



"Sweeney Agonistes" - Diane and Adrian find themselves involved in another police brutality case, this time representing a surprising but familiar face, Colin Sweeney. Lucca represents Maia for her interview with a federal investigator seeking information on the Rindell scandal. Dylan Baker and Jane Lynch guest star on an all new episode of The Good Fight streaming Sunday, April 9th exclusively on CBS All Access.

