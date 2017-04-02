Norman Reedus: Daryl Dixon Isn't Mature Enough to Get a Woman



The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus was asked why his fan-favorite character, Daryl Dixon, has never hooked up with anyone in the show's seven seasons. The 48-year-old actor, who was recently spotted making out with Diane Kruger, responded:

“It’s such a thing, the love story, you know what I mean? Once you throw someone up against a tree, it’s over. I kind of don’t know that Daryl is mature enough to do that.”

“Let Rick get all the girls. I’m like Spock on ‘Star Trek’ and he’s like Captain Kirk. He gets all the ladies and I sit in the background and say weird things.”

Due to the extreme "shipping" wars among fans (some want Daryl to be with Carol, while others are holding out hope that Beth will miraculously come back to life after being shot in the head and buried so she can be Daryl's bae), he refused to say who he would want Daryl to be with: “It’s super weird. People come to blows about it.”

