Norman Reedus: Daryl Dixon Isn't Mature Enough to Get a Woman

Anyone who ships him with Beth needs Jesus. She was a child.

Well we're talking about the same fandom that has carl/negan shippers so...

wat

Excuse me?

isnt carl like 13

i saw a little bit of that on tumblr and wanted to die.

i'm willing to bet they are the same people who don't ship him with carol because she supposedly looks like his mother (even though they are basically the same age)

the daryl/beth shippers were wild af. like especially because daryl was CLEARLY looking at her as a kid or a little sister. it's really depressing that an adult male character can't be seen as caring to ANYONE without it automatically being given a sexual overtone ugh

I don't want to think about daryl's smelling looking ass getting it on with anyone. Not every character needs a love interest. Just let Daryl mumble his way through scenes and his fangirls imaginations will work everything out.

So... he ain't gay?

I thought people shipped him with rick? Oop

people still do

on tumblr some ppl ship him with jesus, no?

for a hot minute I wanted Daryl/Rickto be a solid bromance, à la SilverFlint in Blacks Sails (despite the ending).... But Daryl's hair needs to frenchkiss a pair of scissors.

I can't imagine this mumbling hairy mess to be fucntional with women

I can't imagine this mumbling hairy mess to be fucntional with women Reply

and he's never washed his greasy hair.

LOL so true but I get a little annoyed when the female characters come onscreen with these freshly shampooed luscious locks flowing in the wind, it's like, "there is no pantene in the zombie apocalypse!"

I don't really get the Daryl/Beth ship.

I thought he was asexual?

This is my headcanon & I don't even watch the show anymore.



I loved Daryl & Carol's friendship a lot but I've never gotten a sexual chemistry vibe from Daryl at all. Reply

Same

this is also my headcanon tbh

Haven't watched this season yet but I don't care to see Daryl in a relationship. I felt the same about michonne. It kind of weakened her character

he needs a shower first tbh

i have a feeling he's gonna end up with no one til the show ends Reply

while others are holding out hope that Beth will miraculously come back to life after being shot in the head and buried so she can be Daryl's bae

Nnnnn LMAO, the team delusional tag on tumblr delivers tbh.



Nnnnn LMAO, the team delusional tag on tumblr delivers tbh. Reply

Team Caryl

Is water contaminated in the Walking Dead universe?

Like if they drink it, they will turn? No, the water is safe in that sense.

so he can wash that oily hair?

Also, a bit spoilerish for non-comicbook readers [ Spoiler (click to open) ] I do hope they'll stick with the timeskip after the war, like in the comics. And I'd like to see them all look physically a bit different. Most importantly, Daryl getting the haircut and shower he desperately needs.



I actually like the Kirk/Spock comparison, it works and frankly there doesn't have to be a relationship for each character.Also, a bit spoilerish for non-comicbook readers Reply

He looks so much better with a haircut...

I do wonder if it's just something Norman won't budge on...but yeah, I think even cut similar to when he was first growing his hair out would be acceptable.

Someone needs to at the very least shove him into a lake or something. It's the only way he'll probably get near water at this point.

i still don't find him attractive but this is the best he's ever looked in his entire life lmao

I really liked Beth and Daryl together. Shame it won't ever happen.

Beth was under 18 so no it really isn't a shame.

the only that cares about this fucking useless white dude who has a chronic case of manpain



Oi miga!!!!! Quanto tempo! 😘

Oi, meu queridoooooooo!!!! <3 <3 <3 <3 <3

popular theory : Daryl & Rosita

idk how i feel about that...theyre both volatile thou so lol go for it

i think this could work tbh

ew



i kind of want rosita/tara



Edited at 2017-04-02 06:08 pm (UTC) Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I think this might work, as long as they don't keep with what happens to Rosita in the comics...because I'm not here for more damn Daryl manpain Apologies if you aren't a comic reader so in case not, please avoid my spoiler-cut, and I'm not sure if it will show in emails or not...

no worries, i love spoilers

Sis you know that's gonnna happen if they put them together lol that's how his character arc is fueled literally every season now.

