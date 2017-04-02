Little Mix shot their video for "POWER" with their moms, Willam, Courtney Act and Alaska Thunderfuck

They JUST released the video for No More Sad Songs and are already doing a video for Power? I guess they've given up on NMSS as a single? Reply

Thread

Link

it was apparently a u.k./ireland only single which they didn't even bother to promote so i guess #rip to that attempt Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i understand nothing about the decisions their management makes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao i've been a fan since 2012 and i feel the exact same way lmao. they start every album cycle with momentum from the first single, then they do the bare minimum promotion in the states, whine about being homesick, go home only to go on 37 vacations and then wonder why they aren't seeing any us impact. black magic was a weak song but it was steadily growing on the radio until they up and ran back to the uk and abandoned all efforts. columbia doesn't seem willing to invest in radio spins either, which doesn't help at all. they secure these b-list features for several of their songs (jason derulo, sean paul, mgk, and even some female legends like missy and t-box) and then don't even bother to promote the songs so it's like well what's the point.



as a fan, it's tiresome, so at this point, i just enjoy their music and accept the reality that they aren't ever going to be a presence over here, no matter how many times they insist it's their biggest priority. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

leigh-anne is the fucking worst with her whining. i'm so over her and her stupid bf and that annoying friend she always insists on including in her snaps Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They don't really seem to want to give their songs a chance over here. Black Magic was doing a lot better than all their other singles and they just up and dropped it after a while. Like wasn't Feb the push was for SOTME and then March was for Touch and now April is for what? NMSS? I don't know when Touch impacted radio but if they let things just grow gradually instead of throwing everything at the wall I think it could work out for them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Pretty much, the management is terrible. They could be huge but they just don't have the right people making smart choices. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They're probably releasing this over the summer, but NMSS was only kind of a buzz single in the UK while they were away. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

touch has been the only video that's disappointed me this era and that should have been their best one since it's their best song. i'm kind of excited to see this video tho, i hope it turns out good. Reply

Thread

Link

The Touch video was so fucking ugly and low budget. I still act as if it doesn't exist. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I. KNOW. it was so disappointing. i'm still mad about it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Touch's curse lives on, every single they release after it shall flop because they did not give it their all for their true breakout hit. Reply

Thread

Link

all their songs sounds like they're targeted at a young audience. young as in... kids.

it's sad bc they are actually talented. I wish they would change their sound Reply

Thread

Link

I think they're stuck in the Spice Girls situation - very young kids love them and it's difficult for them to grow out of it. I wouldn't be surprised if they felt they had a responsibility towards that audience. My friend's 7y/o loves them and my friend was not so happy when she heard some of the lyrics on the new album, lol. But the strange part is that the way they dress doesn't really fit their sound imo.



Edited at 2017-04-02 06:07 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

pop groups are usually targeted toward younger audiences



black magic was straight up disney channel tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i feel like their sound is a bit all over the place at times. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They peaked with Salute, that was a solid album. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is cute. And it makes me feel horrible because I just got into an argument with my own mother. She's very good at making you feel like you're in the wrong even when you're not (and she is) #mompowers. Reply

Thread

Link

I hope their management does it right this time and promotes the hell out of this song. It's my favourite on the last album. Reply

Thread

Link

I though this was saying that the AA girls are playing their mothers and I was interested Reply

Thread

Link

aw its cute how their mums are gonna be in it. i loved when spice girls did that with mama. Reply

Thread

Link

How nice. I hope that any Muslim girls in the video weren't bullied by Perald's mom. Reply

Thread

Link

is the protest gonna be sexy~~ Reply

Thread

Link

I'm so tired of female pop acts using feminism to only line their wallets 😴 Even artist I actually like who use it as a shtick it's just tiring Reply

Thread

Link

Really wish it was Down & Dirty, but I can live with this Reply

Thread

Link

Alaska still annoys me post Drag Race meltdown. Also, the vocal fry is fucking obnoxious.



Willam and Courtney are amazing still haha Reply

Thread

Link

My favorite on the album!! Reply

Thread

Link

Moms in the video? Girl Power?

Reply

Thread

Link

YAS power is my second fave song from their album Reply

Thread

Link

MY KWEEEEEEN

<3 Alaska so much <3 Reply

Thread

Link

YES MY PRAYERS HAVE BEEN ANSWERED!!



not the kind of video i envisioned but whatever, yesssss Reply

Thread

Link

i learned from reddit that Courtney's middle name is apparently Gilberto which is hilarious to me Reply

Thread

Link

I wish they wouldve done Nothing Else Matters, I love that song Reply

Thread

Link

Cool! I was hoping Power would be the next single. Hopefully the video is good. I didn't really like the NMSS vid. Reply

Thread

Link