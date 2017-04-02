NMSS

Little Mix shot their video for "POWER" with their moms, Willam, Courtney Act and Alaska Thunderfuck


  • Little Mix's next single is going to be Power.

  • The video was directed by Hannah Lux Davis.

  • Drag Queens Willam, Courtney Act and Alaska Thunderfuck are part of the video.

  • The girls' moms, Debbie Hogg, Debbie Pinnock, Norma Badwi and Jan Nelson, are also part of the video.

  • There are only women in the video, and it was shot at Warner Bros. Entertainment in Toluca Lake.

  • The video is supposed to be about girl power and it seems like it includes a march or protest.

  • There are also bikers, campers, a coffee shop, a gay bar and a dog named Kylie in the video.




    • source / source / source
    Tagged: , , ,