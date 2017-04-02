Little Mix shot their video for "POWER" with their moms, Willam, Courtney Act and Alaska Thunderfuck
The MV Little Mix shot yesterday was for Power and will feature Willam, Alaska Thunderfuck and Courtney Act as well as the girls' mums pic.twitter.com/OkV4xoKHAO— LITTLE MIX UPDATES👑 (@UpdatingLM) April 2, 2017
as a fan, it's tiresome, so at this point, i just enjoy their music and accept the reality that they aren't ever going to be a presence over here, no matter how many times they insist it's their biggest priority.
it's sad bc they are actually talented. I wish they would change their sound
black magic was straight up disney channel tho
Willam and Courtney are amazing still haha
<3 Alaska so much <3
not the kind of video i envisioned but whatever, yesssss