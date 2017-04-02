Madame Hydra to appear on Agents of SHIELD + the cast at WonderCon

LOL, I called weeks ago that Brett was going to show up as a surprise during the panel and then he did. So happy to be right, especially if they cancel the show - I wanted the original cast to be together one last time at a con.



Still a little mad but I love what Chloe's wearing! She looks pretty.



Brett looks great, and LOL, I love his and Iain's friendship so much.



For anyone wondering, Ming's hurt (she's in a leg brace and was in a wheelchair yesterday) so that's why she did press but wasn't in the press line.



God, I can't wait for the Framework arc! It sounds exciting. Although Madame Hydra finally? Really? Reply

Do we get Trip back in the framework? Might make me watch the show again if so Reply

Take it with a grain of salt because IMBD but BJ's stunt double is listed in an episode. Pretty sure he will be back and I'm pretty excited about it! Reply

I won't believe it until I'm watching a scene with him in it. Reply

Trying not to get my hopes up! Reply

Ahhhh I'm so excited if it's true!!! I loved him and there was so much potential with his storyline and they just fucked it all up Reply

Skyeward OTP. The shippers are right, you can see the BFFness rolling right off them here. Skyeward OTP. The shippers are right, you can see the BFFness rolling right off them here. Reply

Did something happen between them? Like did they date or did they fuck? Or they just didn't like each other because...idk Chloe looks like she just barely tolerate him. Reply

Chloe is really vocal about how much she hates Ward, I wonder if that soured things. I feel like some actors would take that personally. Reply

Except they were fine last weekend while they were at a con - teasing each other and everything. She was happy then. Thus why we're all getting more and more confused about Tuesday. Reply

Maybe that's why I have that impression. I think I read her tweets about it and now, we have another round of Skye & Ward being in the same scenes together. Reply

Brett's married and Chloe's in a relationship. They were completely fine over the weekend at a con and teasing each other and everything. She was even happy then!



Chloe seemed off in general, though. Just check my Tweets below. Reply

Brett who? #benstridge Reply

She and Brett are friends and she and Liz are friends and Liz and Brett are friends. LOL, they're okay. Yeah, that was clearly a joke that came off not sounding like one in the wake of everything else. She called Brett her "brother for life" when he left the show last season ( here ).She and Brett are friends and she and Liz are friends and Liz and Brett are friends. LOL, they're okay. Reply

She must be tired of being asked all the time if her character is in love with a nazi Reply

This obsession with real people's friendship... Reply

"everyone is Hydra except for Ward - he's part of the Resistance" Reply

God, I can't wait until Tuesday! Reply

Wait, is there a real chance it'll be cancelled?!! Reply

The ratings are shitty and keep hitting new lows. Reply

even tho i knew they're gonna make things rough for fitzsimmons after reading some spoilers i'm still all ☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️ leave them alone



Reply

SPOIL ME! Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] apparently fitz is #2 in hydra and is with madame hydra/AIDA. she's doing everything in ha power to keep him from being reminded of simmons or something. he builds a lot of terrible things. people are afraid of him (lmao)



yea someone who watched the episode said 'what they're doing to fitzsimmons is unacceptable' and liz henstridge said some cryptic things like 'i just hope simmons can be very forgiving' SOOOOOO IDK ☹️☹️☹️ lol i haven't read all of it but Reply

everyone is Hydra except for Ward - he's part of the Resistance.



I can't with this attempt to make us like the nazi assassin.... The episode posts will be glorious tho. Reply

I can't with Melinda May being Hydra but fucking Ward is part of the resistance, what SkyeWard fangirl wrote that framework storyline? Reply

Mo and Jed Reply

i came in to say the exact same thing! ahah cant wait for those posts! :) Reply

Melinda May is Hydra but fucking Ward is part of the resistance? Who wrote this framwork bullshit? Reply

And what makes even less sense is her reasoning for joining Hydra - she saved the girl in Bahrain. Saving a girl from dying would totally lead to joining an evil organization. Reply

