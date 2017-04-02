Piper and Leo

Madame Hydra to appear on Agents of SHIELD + the cast at WonderCon






Mallory Jansen will be portraying her third character in the Framework - Madame Hydra. Picture at the source! It was also announced at the panel that Philinda don't even know each other, thus aren't together, and everyone is Hydra except for Ward - he's part of the Resistance.

And here are pictures of the cast yesterday











































Image and video hosting by TinyPic





























Sources 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7
Tagged: , , , , , , , , ,