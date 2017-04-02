Amber Heard Sues Over Explicit Scenes with Body Double

That guy sounds like a fucking creep. Reply

That director is really trying to get the money that she "has" from Depp, isn't he. Absolutely disgusting really. She doesn't even have the damn money. Reply

i think it's the producer, not the director



Edited at 2017-04-02 05:38 pm (UTC)

The director is being sued by the producer, as is Heard. The producer is the piece of shit Reply

everything about that movie is a MESS Reply

awful Reply

D: omg Reply

reminds me of that video game that used ellen page and there's a shower scene and people were able to hack (idk if that's the right word) the game and see her nude, I think ellen sued because that means the devs actually created a nude body for her character without her consent



men remain scummy etc Reply

this made me think of that game too. beyond two souls Reply

omg that was in Beyond: Two Souls. I remember it, and how the game's director had pictures of her all over his desk. Not even of her version of the character, but of HER. I thought it was so creepy at that time, and the shower scene skeeved me out even more

(also terrible game, IMO) Reply

once again i am v happy to have been a talentless child bc engineering <<<<<<<<<< acting on the dramatic malicious bullshit scale :| i can't even imagine just how awful these people would be to work with and how gleeful they are to make her life a living hell Reply

jfc can she catch a break Reply

This poor woman! She seems to attract Creeps in her professional and personal life. Johnny Depp and this Hanley pornographer. Must be the profession that she is in. 🤔



But good for her, she doesn't put up with it. She speaks out, loud and clear. Reply

Ew wtf. Reply

Men are disgusting. Reply

Everything about this movie is messy as fuck. Reply

Men stay consistent in being the absolute worst. Reply

Remember when she was arrested for attacking her girlfriend? Reply

Remember when the charges were dropped and the gf said that it was basically much ado about nothing?



And do you remember when that angry alcoholic/druggie/worthless-excuse-for-a-m an Johnny Depp would beat on her and leave her with bruises and shit? Reply

Thats funny bc madonna said the same thing about sean Penn but nobody here believes her. Why? I guess bc it's not uncommon for the abused to defend their abuser. If it's true of course.



Also, yes I do remember the those Johnny deposit posts. I was there Reply

Most everyone on here believes Madonna about Sean Penn. Reply

Really? There was a post were she defended him & said the allegations were lies. People here seemed to disagree Reply

well for 1 thing bc madonna actually went to the police + the hospital after sean penn beat her and there is a police report about it so i mean Reply

Ok & heard was arrested bc the event happened in public & other people saw it Reply

Parent

johnny deposit is the best thing you've ever posted lmao Reply

men r trash Reply

Us gay guys are fucked. Reply

Amber just can't catch a break. Maybe Sofia Coppola will "adopt" her (she has the look) and she can just makes ethereal Cannes films with female directors Reply

mess. hope she wins. Reply

Oh yikes. Good luck to her! Reply

This producer needs to stop. He's suing like everyone involved in this movie. Take your lose and move on, jesus. Reply

she doesn't need this in her life Reply

Body doubles are the work of the devil. Reply

I'm always so flattered that you work time for ONTD into your busy reddit schedule. Reply

I've never been on Reddit. Not once. Reply

So the film isn't going to be released? Maybe that's for the better. I liked the book and the character played by Heard wasn't supposed to be white from the descriptions Reply

hanley filmed explicit scenes with heard's body double & then edited them to appear as heard herself



ergo, the point of a body double?

unless explicit scenes werent part of the agreement, the countersuit makes no sense Reply

I think that's what she meant, that she never agreed to have such explicit scenes in the movie, whether or not she or a body double filmed them. Reply

OC is a terrible troll, don't waste your time, sis. Reply

