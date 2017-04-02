alia

Shakira tweets about floods in Mocoa (Colombia), calls for donations

More than 230 people were killed yesterday, many of them asleep in their beds, when a giant wall of water carrying tons of mud and debris surged through the city of Mocoa, Colombia, after heavy rains caused a nearby river to overflow. Many people are still missing, hospitals are overwhelmed and blood supplies are running low. You can read more about the tragedy HERE.


Translation: "I follow with my prayers the victims of this tragedy that happened in my country. I call for all possible humanitarian help for the affected. Shak"

She then tweeted a link for UNICEF donations: HERE.
NOTE: Website in Spanish. Donations in Colombian pesos. 1 dollar = 2846,45 colombian pesos. Take the value in colombian pesos and divide by 2846,45, you'll get the amount in dollars.

You can also donate to the Colombian Red Cross which is on site helping: HERE.
You can buy fresh water which will be delivered to Mocoa through Litros Que Ayudan, a Red Cross partner: HERE.

Sources 1 2
