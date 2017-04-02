Shakira tweets about floods in Mocoa (Colombia), calls for donations

The situation is horrific, but I wish she had also said something about the situation in Venezuela Reply

Thread

Link

it's not surprising she doesn't want to involve herself in Venezuelan politics. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Are you talking about the coup? Why would she get involved in Venezuelan politics if she's Colombian?



Unless what u talking about is a natural disaster that happened in Venezuela that I don't know about Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She used to comment about politics and for a long time fashioned herself as a socially conscious celebrity. All her Colombian contemporaries have spoken about political issues concerning Venezuela various times before. Especially when Colombians were being forcibly deported from Venezuela. Not a peep from Shakira. I don't care much anymore, but her political silence regarding any "controversial" issue (and sometimes even natural disasters) is disappointing. I mean, she never even comments anything important in Colombia (like the attacks to same-sex equality, i.e.) so it's a moot point now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

are you american? I'm honestly asking because everything that happens in one country here in Latin America affects the rest of them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's dumb seeing as neither of the situations are related. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

are you saying that nothing that happens in a country that's right next to them affects Colombia? lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Unless they're war, I don't see how she needs to say anything? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ok, educate yourself Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Perú did the right thing by withdrawing their embassador from Venezuela



I wish more Latin countries would follow



It's a full blown dictatorship now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Latin American countries are so fucking complicit that that's the LEAST thing they should do. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

excuse you, we were so ahead that we never sent one Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

great now that user with the cat icon that rants about the Venezuela government is gonna pop up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm a stan, but I've stopped wishing she tweeted about Latin American issues after she kept being disappointing. Back when Colombians were forcibly deported from Venezuela and all big Colombian celebrities tweeted about it, she was quiet. She was quiet for the deaths in Venezuela four or so years ago. She didn't comment on anything, from earthquakes and the like in forever. Took her forever to condemn Trump when the wall comment happened. Etc. I'm actually surprised she said something this time. She'll maybe care again if she ever splits. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She barely speaks about the situation in Colombia (we have a huge corruption problem, HUGE, besides LAS FARC, the peace treatment, etc ) so why whould she speak about Venezuela? not that she shouldn't, but if she doesn't speak about the political issues of her country, I don't see why she should speak about other countries. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

true, but since Colombia and Venezuela are neighbours, it affects them too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

But she does speak about the USA... Literally the last three times she's made political statements have been about the US. Ngl, it bothers me but whatever. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's a tragedy. Reply

Thread

Link

So sorry for these people.



But, with the dismantling of the EPA, this is what Trash and his dirty minions will be bringing to the USA. Just had to say that. Reply

Thread

Link

Jfc, time for South America to catch several breaks. I'll see what I can donate. Reply

Thread

Link

Right? SA is going through too much rn jfc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is there an organization that's not the Red Cross I can donate to? Reply

Thread

Link

unicef, it's in the post Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is so terrible omg :( A lot of people around here are doing stuff to raise money and other things to help, thankfully. I hope we hear some good news soon. Reply

Thread

Link

Dang that's sad as heck. Reply

Thread

Link

This is so awful and I was seeing it on the news yesterday with graphic pics of kids :(



OP mentioned that they're low on blood, are they taking blood donations? I'm several hours outside of Mocoa but bordering Putumayo and would skip work if need be. Reply

Thread

Link





http://www.cruzrojacolombiana.org/notic ias-y-prensa/reporte-3-cruz-roja-colombi ana-contin%C3%BAa-atenci%C3%B3n-de-emerg encia-en-mocoa yes they need blood donations, but I couldn't find information on where to donate. maybe you can call or email the red cross for information? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

rip to those who passed in the flood :( Reply

Thread

Link

Such a horrible situation. I hope they get all the possible aid. Reply

Thread

Link

It's awfull, complete and utter awfull, I live very far from there but watching the news it's just too much , I've made donations and I tried to donate blood but I can't because I have an industrial piercing and I made it less than a year ago, so they don't let me, it's an awfull situation and Mocoa needs all the help they can get :/ :/ Reply

Thread

Link

that's horrific :( Reply

Thread

Link