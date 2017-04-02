Shakira tweets about floods in Mocoa (Colombia), calls for donations
More than 230 people were killed yesterday, many of them asleep in their beds, when a giant wall of water carrying tons of mud and debris surged through the city of Mocoa, Colombia, after heavy rains caused a nearby river to overflow. Many people are still missing, hospitals are overwhelmed and blood supplies are running low. You can read more about the tragedy HERE.
Translation: "I follow with my prayers the victims of this tragedy that happened in my country. I call for all possible humanitarian help for the affected. Shak"
She then tweeted a link for UNICEF donations: HERE.
NOTE: Website in Spanish. Donations in Colombian pesos. 1 dollar = 2846,45 colombian pesos. Take the value in colombian pesos and divide by 2846,45, you'll get the amount in dollars.
You can also donate to the Colombian Red Cross which is on site helping: HERE.
You can buy fresh water which will be delivered to Mocoa through Litros Que Ayudan, a Red Cross partner: HERE.
Sources 1 2
Unless what u talking about is a natural disaster that happened in Venezuela that I don't know about
I wish more Latin countries would follow
It's a full blown dictatorship now
But, with the dismantling of the EPA, this is what Trash and his dirty minions will be bringing to the USA. Just had to say that.
OP mentioned that they're low on blood, are they taking blood donations? I'm several hours outside of Mocoa but bordering Putumayo and would skip work if need be.
