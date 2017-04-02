That still is disgusting for some reason

Reply

Thread

Link

Sooo the Blair Witch but aliens? Reply

Thread

Link

Only if they bitch about the map for the entire movie lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow i just rewatched BWP and they def spent the whole movie complaining Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That screencap..Damn what happened to Piper? Reply

Thread

Link

This reminds me was that area 51 movie that came out a year or two ago any good? Reply

Thread

Link

What movie was that? I remember, but can't remember. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Area_ 51_(film)



the whole found footage/alien thing reminded me of it but IDK anyone who has actually seen it lol the whole found footage/alien thing reminded me of it but IDK anyone who has actually seen it lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not really. and i love bad movies (resident evil movies are my fave) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is that Dakota Fanning in the screencap Reply

Thread

Link

Can anyone recommend some really good horror movies? Specially about zombies? I feel i´ve seen all of them Reply

Thread

Link

you've seen train to busan probably? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes, lol... It was great! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg fuck Train to Busan. Aloha 'oe 💔 😢 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Girl With All the Gifts is a zombie movie but its not really horror Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thank you! I saw the movie and yes, it was pretty good! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Descent is a really scary and good one. It's not about zombies though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love that movie. the 2nd one isn't bad either Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that last section in the descent... no thanks Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thank you!!! It is super highly rated everywhere and I had never heard of it! That´s so cool, I can´t wait to watch it, I´m sure it´s gonna be great, thank you!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Have you see Last Shift? It's not about zombies, but there is some zombie-ish gore/body horror, so you might be into it. I feel like it's pretty underrated tbh.



More recently, there's The Void, which is kind of like The Thing meets Hellraiser. idk if it's playing around you (I know it has a very limited run here in Toronto), but it has amazing effects. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Last Shift terrified me. Nightmares for days. Maybe I'm just a wimp. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg, thank you so much. Both of those movies sound exactly what I was looking for or better! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Last Shift was SO good, I literally started to watch and expected the worst but it was scary as hell, the lead actress was awesome Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's not really a horror movie, but Maggie is pretty good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow, i had never heard of it and it has zombies! and Arnold schwazzerhegerhfgner !! lol I don´t know how to spell his name but I love him! Thank you! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wyrmwood. Not sure if I spelled that correctly. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

haha yes, i remember that one! Thank you! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm terrified of aliens (but love watching movies about them lol) so I'll probs see this



I saw a poster at the movie theater yesterday and was wondering what it was, so this post is timely Reply

Thread

Link

Yes! Here for this! Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

This looks a lot like the most recent Blair Witch, especially the shots inside the house/cabin. Reply

Thread

Link

Speaking of aliens, just the trailer for The Fourth Kind fucked me up so bad. I would have to change the channel when it would come on tv. Aliens don't really bother me all that much, but that motherfucking trailer, man. Reply

Thread

Link

I was in the theatre watching that movie with my brother when it came out an he got SCARED. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Found footage needs to take a break for a while. Reply

Thread

Link

It's not my fave but I think it's here to stay in the horror genre. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nothing will top REC! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that thumbnail is so mean omg Reply

Thread

Link