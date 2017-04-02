Phoenix Forgotten Official Trailer 1 (2017)
20 years after three teenagers disappeared in the wake of mysterious lights appearing above Phoenix, Arizona, unseen footage from that night has been discovered, chronicling the final hours of their fateful expedition.
source
the whole found footage/alien thing reminded me of it but IDK anyone who has actually seen it lol
More recently, there's The Void, which is kind of like The Thing meets Hellraiser. idk if it's playing around you (I know it has a very limited run here in Toronto), but it has amazing effects.
I saw a poster at the movie theater yesterday and was wondering what it was, so this post is timely
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.