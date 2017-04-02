Weekend Box Office: Boss Baby unseats Beauty and the Beast

finished hannibal and it was a pretty great show Reply

Sometimes I can't even be mad at NBC for canceling it for the pure fact they let it stay in the air for as long as they did. Because no sane network with those ratings and content (torso totem poles! 5-way orgies!) would have kept it more than a half season, but for some reason they did and hoboy it was awesome. Reply

One shitty movie unseats another! I saw the Belko experiment the other day and that was interesting....



Going to watch Return of the Jedi tonight and possibly rogue one again. Reply

What do you mean by interesting? Did you like it? Reply

I actually kind of did. It's a bad movie lol but I enjoyed it. Reply

Oh I thought this movie was a Trump documentary Reply

HA! Might as well be. Reply

tbh the baby is better at his job than trump is Reply

I spent all of yesterday binging 13 Reasons Why. Really good show.



I keep meaning to go see Logan and Kong. Reply

What's it about? Reply

Link

This girl who commits suicide. She leaves behind 13 tapes detailing what lead her to take her own life. Reply

Link

I really enjoyed 13RW too! Reply

i need to watch that! apartment is all clean, think i might :D Reply

that book pissed me off when i read it as a kid lol Reply

i wanna watch 13 reasons why because i kind of remember the book being interesting but my annoyance with selena lately makes me not want to give her the view lmao



Edited at 2017-04-02 04:34 pm (UTC)

I think I'm going to start watching that tonight. Reply

I started 13 Reasons Why and I'm not sure how I feel about it yet.



I fell down into the ER marathon on Pop (it's a regular thing now, I guess) again yesterday too. I had completely forgotten Tyra Farrell's character, but watching these early episodes now makes me wish she had stuck around longer; how she played off Benton was great. Also, Doug Ross is still the best Clooney has ever been. Reply

Oh man I love ER so much. Reply

Link

The pace and timing -- at least of the first season airing now -- holds up so well, even if some of its content is dated. The early cast (not just the main, but all the recurring too) was a well-oiled machine too, in terms of how they all fit together. Reply

ER is the best Reply

I wish ER would come to Netflix. I feel like it would be a great binge show. I've only seen random episodes here and there that I really enjoyed. Reply

I feel like a lot of the dramas that have came since (especially network drama) has been essentially cribbing from the formulas the early seasons of ER set and perfected Reply

Surprised The Boss Baby made so much. Doesn't look like anything special. My mom asked me if it was a kids animated film the other day, which made me chuckle.



LOL @ 19 million. Glad it's flopping.



I want to see The Belko Experiment. Has anyone else watched it? Is it good? Reply

I don't think it has great reviews Reply

I was wondering because I hadn't heard much about it. Reply

It's not a well made movie but I weirdly enjoyed it. Mainly bc I was like hmmm who would i kill first at work if I had to lmao. Reply

Belko like isn't a good movie but on the same note I kind of enjoyed it? Reply

As long as ANYTHING stopped Ghost in the Shell, I'm fine.



I've been buying limited edition IMAX tickets so I"m having fun with that. Want to buy a Kong one but that's like $5....I never pay more than 4$ after shipping. Reply

Judging anyone who watched boss baby. I was hoping it would bomb. Reply

I finished Legion, when's the next season. Reply

I need to finish the last 4 eps before I'm spoiled. Love it so far. Reply

I have like minor disagreements but besides those it's really really good imo Reply

Season two is on track to premiere next year with a few more episodes. I can't believe Legion and Logan restored my faith in live action X-men. I hope that the new show for FOX is just as good. Reply

I still need to watch the finale! Love the show so much. The cast is fantastic. Reply

I watched Allied last night. It was kind of all over the place and Brad Pitt was terrible.



I saw Beauty and the Beast last weekend with my mom and it just made me want to go back to France. Reply

Zookeeper's Wife is doing pretty well, but I wish it was doing even better.



Also I thought it was going to be a wide release so I'm sad it made it to so few theatres.



Terrible for Ghost in the Shell. Hoping now that international box office doesn't save it. At least maybe that will kill Rupert Sanders career. Reply

It won't kill his career tbqh and we all know why Reply

Must be nice to be a white guy :) Reply

He always gets like huge budget movies and it pisses me off. Reply

mte i doubt he'll be phased. i'm sure even his cheating scandal earned him some congratulatory slaps on the back from his colleagues Reply

Rupert Sanders is a white dude this isn't going to destroy him. Reply

He's a white male, he could murder someone and it wouldn't kill his career. Reply

Ghost actually had a decent international weekend. It might break even. Reply

Earlier this week I saw High Rise and ??? Reply

I watched Pride and Prejudice and Zombies and facepalmed like 9 times. Reply

Ghost In The Shell's fall from grace is pretty mind-blowing. Just two weeks ago it was tracking in the mid-$30M range, at the beginning of the weekend they were predicting $28M, and it ends up not even breaking $20M?!



I'm genuinely surprised by that but also pleased and find it hilarious. Reply

Yeah, I wasn't expecting that tbh. But, I hope they don't blame it on the japanese source material. I wonder how'll it do overseas though Reply

you know damn well they will and no other possible reason Reply

Cinemascore is a B, they have only the movie itself to blame.



Maybe next time they'll rethink the unnecessary anime adaptations. Reply

I'm curious about how much money they spent on marketing because I've seen a decent amount of commercials for The Zookeeper's Wife recently and that's not even a wide release, but I can't recall seeing any TV spots for GITS. Reply

Issues with the source material aside, the trailer didn't even LOOK good? Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] og Tommy and Kimberly cameoed/and that end of credits scene



Also feel completely satisfied Ghost in the Shell is flopping hard.







I saw Power Rangers. It was eh but I did get excited when. Still not here for Jason and Kimberly tho, although that's probably because I shipped Kimberly and Tommy hard when I was little lol. I wonder if for whatever reason they make a sequel and they decide to make Tommy a girl he'll be with Trini instead.Also feel completely satisfied Ghost in the Shell is flopping hard.

Tommy / Kimberly are obviously the OTP so I'm not here for this Jason / Kimberly nonsense. Reply

I'm just glad they got rid of that kiss in the trailer lol I hope if there's a sequel they dont have a love triangle but I'm 100% sure they would ugh. Reply

Do you read the Boom comic series? They revisited the dear john letter that Kim wrote to Tommy in the Pink miniseries and did such a great job as to why Kim wrote it. Reply

I mean, GITS is only flopping because people are offended by ScarJo supporting Planned Parenthood hood so its a loss for womanhood tbh :( :( :( Reply

Parent

