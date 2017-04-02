Weekend Box Office: Boss Baby unseats Beauty and the Beast

|
|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count /Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|The Boss Baby
|Fox
|$49,000,000
|-
|3,773
|-
|$12,987
|$49,000,000
|-
|1
|2
|1
|Beauty and the Beast (2017)
|BV
|$47,543,000
|-47.4%
|4,210
|-
|$11,293
|$395,459,842
|$160
|3
|3
|N
|Ghost in the Shell (2017)
|Par.
|$19,000,000
|-
|3,440
|-
|$5,523
|$19,000,000
|$110
|1
|4
|2
|Power Rangers (2017)
|LGF
|$14,500,000
|-64.0%
|3,693
|-
|$3,926
|$65,062,170
|$100
|2
|5
|3
|Kong: Skull Island
|WB
|$8,800,000
|-40.0%
|3,141
|-525
|$2,802
|$147,848,204
|$185
|4
|6
|5
|Logan
|Fox
|$6,200,000
|-40.0%
|2,323
|-840
|$2,669
|$211,867,637
|$97
|5
|7
|6
|Get Out
|Uni.
|$5,813,715
|-34.3%
|1,844
|-630
|$3,153
|$156,887,675
|$4.5
|6
|8
|4
|Life (2017)
|Sony
|$5,625,000
|-55.0%
|3,146
|-
|$1,788
|$22,369,239
|$58
|2
|9
|7
|CHiPs
|WB
|$4,055,000
|-47.5%
|2,464
|-
|$1,646
|$14,367,366
|$25
|2
|10
|N
|The Zookeeper's Wife
|Focus
|$3,349,475
|-
|541
|-
|$6,191
|$3,349,475
|-
|1
|11
|8
|The Shack
|LG/S
|$2,170,000
|-43.8%
|1,430
|-900
|$1,517
|$53,085,007
|-
|5
|12
|9
|The LEGO Batman Movie
|WB
|$800,000
|-61.9%
|812
|-826
|$985
|$172,726,563
|$80
|8
|13
|10
|The Belko Experiment
|BH Tilt
|$541,445
|-71.2%
|473
|-868
|$1,145
|$9,003,635
|$5
|3
|14
|18
|T2: Trainspotting
|TriS
|$400,000
|+2.7%
|140
|+81
|$2,857
|$1,177,507
|$18
|3
|15
|N
|The Devotion of Suspect X
|CL
|$330,000
|-
|43
|-
|$7,674
|$330,000
|-
|1
|16
|15
|Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
|BV
|$240,000
|-46.3%
|224
|-43
|$1,071
|$531,712,496
|$200
|16
|17
|14
|John Wick: Chapter Two
|LG/S
|$230,000
|-49.7%
|210
|-193
|$1,095
|$91,295,921
|-
|8
|18
|13
|The Last Word
|BST
|$212,527
|-60.3%
|289
|-91
|$735
|$1,482,667
|-
|5
|19
|17
|Lion
|Wein.
|$211,980
|-46.3%
|175
|-145
|$1,211
|$51,131,032
|-
|19
|20
|26
|Kedi
|Osci.
|$165,500
|-20.2%
|105
|-2
|$1,576
|$2,040,544
|-
|8
|21
|23
|Personal Shopper
|IFC
|$159,450
|-25.7%
|150
|+43
|$1,063
|$791,973
|-
|4
|22
|24
|Sing
|Uni.
|$142,945
|-31.8%
|202
|-26
|$708
|$269,932,140
|$75
|15
|23
|28
|La La Land
|LG/S
|$142,000
|-27.3%
|143
|-69
|$993
|$150,468,591
|$30
|17
|24
|22
|A Dog's Purpose
|Uni.
|$124,980
|-51.6%
|189
|-110
|$661
|$63,658,165
|$22
|10
|25
|25
|Moana
|BV
|$117,000
|-44.0%
|175
|-37
|$669
|$248,564,777
|-
|19
|26
|19
|Wilson
|FoxS
|$115,000
|-65.8%
|311
|+1
|$370
|$592,329
|-
|2
|27
|29
|Split
|Uni.
|$89,850
|-52.6%
|141
|-121
|$637
|$137,415,325
|$9
|11
|28
|30
|A United Kingdom
|FoxS
|$87,000
|-53.5%
|86
|-73
|$1,012
|$3,702,965
|-
|8
|29
|42
|Frantz
|MBox
|$85,250
|+79.2%
|37
|+27
|$2,304
|$184,461
|-
|3
|30
|20
|The Sense of an Ending
|CBS
|$80,000
|-71.1%
|88
|-147
|$909
|$1,236,000
|-
|4
|31
|21
|Phillauri
|FIP
|$76,000
|-70.9%
|65
|-9
|$1,169
|$421,812
|-
|2
|32
|37
|Raw (2017)
|FCW
|$70,435
|-8.6%
|42
|+15
|$1,677
|$303,573
|-
|4
|33
|40
|Rock Dog
|LG/S
|$70,000
|+14.8%
|133
|+11
|$526
|$9,342,666
|-
|6
|34
|36
|The Great Wall
|Uni.
|$61,140
|-35.7%
|104
|-54
|$588
|$45,119,755
|$150
|7
|35
|32
|Song to Song
|BG
|$58,747
|-57.0%
|95
|+15
|$618
|$325,909
|-
|3
|36
|N
|Donnie Darko (2017 Re-Release)
|Arrow Films
|$53,200
|-
|21
|-
|$2,533
|$53,200
|-
|1
|37
|27
|Before I Fall
|ORF
|$36,247
|-81.7%
|98
|-253
|$370
|$12,045,847
|-
|5
|38
|41
|Paterson
|BST
|$33,782
|-31.0%
|31
|-5
|$1,090
|$2,114,806
|-
|14
|39
|43
|The Salesman
|Cohen
|$30,220
|-35.6%
|37
|+2
|$817
|$2,348,507
|-
|10
|40
|48
|The Founder
|Wein.
|$20,460
|-31.6%
|31
|-26
|$660
|$12,749,072
|-
|11
|41
|54
|I Called Him Morgan
|SD
|$20,437
|+44.4%
|5
|+4
|$4,087
|$40,546
|-
|2
|42
|N
|David Lynch: The Art Life
|Jan.
|$12,126
|-
|1
|-
|$12,126
|$12,126
|-
|1
|43
|89
|Tim Timmerman, Hope of America
|Purd.
|$120
|-80.9%
|1
|-1
|$120
|$87,768
|-
|5
|TOTAL (43 MOVIES):
|$170,874,031
|-15.4%
|34,662
|-897
|$4,930
|
Going to watch Return of the Jedi tonight and possibly rogue one again.
I keep meaning to go see Logan and Kong.
Edited at 2017-04-02 04:34 pm (UTC)
I fell down into the ER marathon on Pop (it's a regular thing now, I guess) again yesterday too. I had completely forgotten Tyra Farrell's character, but watching these early episodes now makes me wish she had stuck around longer; how she played off Benton was great. Also, Doug Ross is still the best Clooney has ever been.
LOL @ 19 million. Glad it's flopping.
I want to see The Belko Experiment. Has anyone else watched it? Is it good?
I've been buying limited edition IMAX tickets so I"m having fun with that. Want to buy a Kong one but that's like $5....I never pay more than 4$ after shipping.
I saw Beauty and the Beast last weekend with my mom and it just made me want to go back to France.
Also I thought it was going to be a wide release so I'm sad it made it to so few theatres.
Terrible for Ghost in the Shell. Hoping now that international box office doesn't save it. At least maybe that will kill Rupert Sanders career.
Must be nice to be a white guy :)
Maybe next time they'll rethink the unnecessary anime adaptations.
Also feel completely satisfied Ghost in the Shell is flopping hard.
Edited at 2017-04-02 03:59 pm (UTC)
Not feeling jason/kimberley either...
I did enjoy that brief montage of the zords tho. That took me back.