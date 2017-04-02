April 2nd, 2017, 10:11 am sandstorm THE MUMMY Trailer #2 source Tagged: film - action / adventure, film trailer / stills, tom cruise, universal studios Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 9292 comments Add comment
and ofc it's a man's hubris and curiosity that unleashes evil in the world
this trailer is more interesting when i imagine it to be a republican depiction of hillary winning
All I got from this preview...
Russell Crowe: "You are alive because you were chosen."
Tom Cruise: "Chosen by what?"
Russell Crowe: "Evil. The Ultimate Evil."
Me:
also this looks nuts
Thank goodness they stayed clear of remaking the remake. The 1999 version is percect.
I'm gonna bet he is reincarnated. Because that's a recurring theme in all these Mummy films.
I just wish the female lead was older. Whatever.