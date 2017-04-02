Honestly I'm HFT Reply

But I never could get through the one from the 90's so... Reply

Oh I thought this was about Tom Cruise's face Reply

He wishes Reply

the idea is that Mummy's are WELL preserved tho... Reply

but why when the original was so much more fun



and ofc it's a man's hubris and curiosity that unleashes evil in the world Reply

I'd only be on board with this if Sofia Boutella's character wins. Reply

mte



this trailer is more interesting when i imagine it to be a republican depiction of hillary winning Reply

LMAO I am dead Reply

Honestly no. This is so extra with such Hollywood bullshit attached. I feel like this trailer was tl;dw tbh and that I've seen everything of this movie. That's it. Reply

Yeah I feel like I've pretty much seen the movie just by watching this long ass trailer so I'm set now Reply

Russell Crowe: "You are alive because you were chosen."

Tom Cruise: "Chosen by what?"

Russell Crowe: "Evil. The Ultimate Evil."

Me:





This is exactly what I thought. Reply

omg and that leader dude is so gay he wants that TC D Reply

He hates Tom, poor Tommy thinks they're best friends though. He doesn't know his bff uses all his auditing sessions as a form of entertainment to laugh at him behind his back smh Reply

OMG @ Miscavige with that 45 handshake realness Reply

LMAO Reply

LMAO Reply

lool Reply

Do you ever just randomly think about the fact that TOM CRUISE is fully entrenched in a fucking cult? Like Jim Jones level of involvement. It's almost as ridiculous as a reality tv host being the damn president Reply

You know someone is crazy when they continue shaking the hand during the hug. Reply

the intensity of that hand shake is unnerving. Reply

at 2:10 did they seriously just use a stock scream

also this looks nuts Reply

I'll see it. Looks like it could be a fun summer film.



Thank goodness they stayed clear of remaking the remake. The 1999 version is percect.



I can't stand Cruise but I'm so here for Sofia. Reply

I don't get how she is using Tom Cruise. I guess that's why we need to see the movie.



I'm gonna bet he is reincarnated. Because that's a recurring theme in all these Mummy films. Reply

he's the last samurai mummy Reply

LOOOOOOOOL Reply

so is this like a remake? i'll take the 1999 Brenden Fraser version, thank you. Reply

It's a continuation of the original 1930s film, I think. It has nothing to do with the Brendan Fraser films. Reply

i'll have to rewatch that version, it's been a while since i've seen it. Reply

Two words: Oded Fehr. Reply

Y'all can hate, I think it looks fun.



I just wish the female lead was older. Whatever. Reply

It'll probably be decent, I just wish it were scarier feeling? Like the Mummy design looks kind of lame and more action/adventure comic book movie than sci-fi/horror. but maybe there will be some surprises. Reply

Yeah, same. A horror film site got the script and said it was solid and more scary than action, so I REALLY hope the studio didn't interfere too much and this trailer is just trying to get butts in the seats. Reply

I mean I'm grateful she is in her thirties at least lol Reply

The Mummy: Mission Impossible Reply

