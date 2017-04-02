Florence

Tina Fey slams "white, college-educated women" who voted for Donald Trump



source

speaking at the American Civil Liberties Union's Stand for Rights benefit:

"A lot of this election was turned by white, college-educated women who now would maybe like to forget about this election and go back to watching HGTV"

"I would want to urge them ... 'You can't look away' because it doesn't affect you this minute, but it's going to affect you eventually. Again, open two windows. Do watch HGTV, but [don't] turn our attention away from what is happening."

"Right now it's not just about fighting for progress. Gains we've made over the last hundred years are under attack. Luckily, [Vice President] Mike Pence isn't allowed to go down and shut down Planned Parenthood unless his wife goes with him. So, you know, if we can just keep Karen busy scrapbooking, we can all still get pap smears."
Tagged: , ,