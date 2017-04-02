Tina Fey slams "white, college-educated women" who voted for Donald Trump
speaking at the American Civil Liberties Union's Stand for Rights benefit:
"A lot of this election was turned by white, college-educated women who now would maybe like to forget about this election and go back to watching HGTV"
"I would want to urge them ... 'You can't look away' because it doesn't affect you this minute, but it's going to affect you eventually. Again, open two windows. Do watch HGTV, but [don't] turn our attention away from what is happening."
"Right now it's not just about fighting for progress. Gains we've made over the last hundred years are under attack. Luckily, [Vice President] Mike Pence isn't allowed to go down and shut down Planned Parenthood unless his wife goes with him. So, you know, if we can just keep Karen busy scrapbooking, we can all still get pap smears."
whew
Instead of mocking Tina for saying something(which can't be said enough) try supporting her.
You can call Tina Fey out for being a ~white feminist all day long, but you know the self hating cool girl heauxs who voted for 45 don't identify as feminists at all.
lmao so so accurate.
My coworker (liberal) asked my coworker (conservative) if we shouldn't have let coworker 'Jane' in the country since we're supposedly only hurting ourselves and people in other countries by taking them. And he was like that's ~different~ Jane and her family were being targeted by the government to be killed.
They are explaining a way a lot of stuff and choosing to see the best in terrible things
GOD
WOMYNZZZ
EMAILS
Give him a chance
It will get better
We had to suffer through Obama (but cannot properly articulate exactly how their life was bad or negatively impacted during Obama presidency
ABORTION (despite repeated correction that PP fed funds have never supported abortion and also, republicans want small government, except when it comes to being morally superior to another persons medical choices which may or may not include the need or choice to have an abortion, and by no means should WOMYNZZZ be allowed affordable healthcare or access to objective education, screening, and all the great things PP does, etc.
Poor martyrd victim that Christianity is under attack (by whom, and how so) and republicans are treated like they're dumb (because collectively the demographic base is less intelligent and less educated than non republicans
It's mind numbing and one of these superior righteous women is a nurse anesthetist at our city's renowned Women's Hospital
The mental gymnastics they go through to justify, or ever openly admit they made a mistake makes my head hurt. I just don't even bother because the level of ignorance e.g. Being uninformed while simultaneously believing the constant propaganda.
I usually so playfully with a smile oh I don't talk religion or politics with people I know ha and smile pleasantly shift the conversation
not, like, your post was sarcasm. lmao
She's uneducated, a single mom, has never held a job at 35, and supports herself via selling weed. Her entire family lives off of a combo of meth and weed distribution, and yet they all watch Fox News and talk about how POC are ruining the country by being lazy criminals.
Bitch literally had the nerve to say to my face (I'm half Hispanic) that Mexicans need to be kept out of the country because she's originally from California and she knows how they are. She's from Northern California and I'm probably the closest thing to a Mexican she's ever mouth breathed/spoken to
ETA- it sounds like I'm calling her out for being a single mom- my point was that she is the embodiment of what she thinks all WOC are (poor dumb single moms with a bunch of kids living off of benefits, according to her), and can't wrap her head around the irony
I don't think we're going to end racism by acting like racists are Deliverance style rednecks/fundamental Christian fringe groups. That's how we got in this mess in the first place. Lots of white people no one suspected to vote for Trump did. The kinds of white people we assumed because of their education, interests, and age groups would be ~beyond~ that kind of thinking went into voting booths and secretly showed us that they weren't.
There are definitely Trump voters who watch Kimmy Schmidt, love Beyoncé, and know the latest rap dance crazes.
White college graduates and white women actually majority voted for Trump. White people won him the election. That is the biggest common thread and there isn't really any way to deny that.
White college grad women only voted fifty-one percent in favor of Clinton. Hardly overwhelming. We can't just grab onto our degrees and state they made us morally better. That just allows us to ignore the real issues we had with letting Donald win the election.
My best friend voted for him (a 31-year old white, upper middle class, married woman with two Masters degrees - just FYI) because, as she told me, "my dad is voting for him and I don't want to disappoint my dad. And nothing he does is going to directly affect me... I just can't imagine LISTENING to Hillary for 4 years."
My dad started calling me a little communist when I was 10, which I'm sure was disappointing for his right-wing ass (not American right wing, obviously) but he just had to deal with it.
The Trump Regrets twitter is basically just people realizing that his policies WILL actually affect them and NOW they regret it.
Nice girl...really? The bar must be set REALLY low for nice. I mean, at least you could have said 'she's a selfish person, but she makes me laugh/is generous with her money/makes me feel better about myself in comparison' or something...
Eta: well, responded in the wrong thread, oh well...
Geena Davis would never do us this dirty :(
Oh, ok, great, then this has all been worth it.