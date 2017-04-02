13 reasons why, season premiere - red carpet
PHOTOS: Dylan Minnette, Katherine Langford et Selena Gomez sur le tapis rouge de l'avant première #13ReasonsWhy pic.twitter.com/JXMSZn8NNW— 13 Reasons Why FR (@13ReasonsWhyFR) 31 mars 2017
PHOTOS: Alisha Boe, Michelle Ang, Keiko Agena et Brian d'Arcy James sur le tapie rouge de l'avant première #13ReasonsWhy pic.twitter.com/0jQAM4Txn2— 13 Reasons Why FR (@13ReasonsWhyFR) 31 mars 2017
Amy Hargreaves, Christian Navarro, Tommy Dorfman et Derek Luke sur le tapis rouge de l'avant première #13ReasonsWhy pic.twitter.com/W87JLr8gOG— 13 Reasons Why FR (@13ReasonsWhyFR) 31 mars 2017
discussion post !
I think it'll be popular though!
The idea that anyone is responsible for 'saving someone' from their mental health doesn't sit right with me.
The other ones were manipulative too, including good, innocent Clay. It is obvious that this book was written by a man.
She by no means was perfect, but she acted the best she could.
I finished the series all in one day, which is rare for me. I read the book years ago but had no recollection of it, so everything was kind of brand new for me.I honestly really enjoyed it, and felt a little sad/empty once it was over (maybe because Hannah was truly gone). I enjoyed how it got darker throughout the episodes- ep 9 and onwards in particular. The last two episodes were so heavy, I cried when [Spoiler] Hannah cut herself and slowly bled to death, and her parents finding her like that. I can't imagine what it would feel like as a parent to see your child sitting there blankly, knowing they suffered alone. It really brought me back to my depression, and made me glad I never attempted anything like that.
I was also heartbroken and sickened viewing [Spoiler] Both Hannah and Jessica's rape scenes, especially Hannah's because she had witnessed Jessica being raped by the same person and didn't do anything, and now was stuck in the same situation. The way she went limp and her head was pressed against the edge and hot tub and just kind of flopping was so disturbing. I felt like looking away, but I couldn't, and I'm glad they made it uncomfortable for the viewer (although I do hope it doesn't trigger any rape survivors.) At that moment you could tell the light in her eyes had gone back, and that she felt as though her life wasn't worth anything, and almost as if there was no point in fighting back. Katherine Langford was brilliant as Hannah, and especially so in that moment, I can't believe this is her first big project/she just started acting, I can see her having a long and amazing career.
Almost all of the young actors in this were absolutely incredible (only Courtney and Sheri didn't impress me much, but they weren't horrible) which is crazy for a young adult show. The actor who played Bryce made me feel sickened, because he was the embodiment of the all-American white boy who would get away with everything and feel entitled to everything, but the actor seems sweet in real life so it shows how good he was.
I don't know what to think about the ending, though. On the one hand, I'm glad they didn't wrap things up perfectly (iirc the book didn't either, or did it) because it leaves us wondering how the case went. On the other hand, I wanted to know what happened with the other characters. [Spoiler] I wanted to see what happened with Alex's suicide attempt, and whether or not he survived. I saw it coming, but some people were speculating that Tyler shot him and planned to kill the others because of the pictures he put up, idk if I believe that though since the people involved in the show stated it was a suicide attempt in the documentary. I also wanted to know what happened with Justin, because the way he left Bryce made it seem like he was gonna kill himself, especially after Jessica and everyone (rightfully) pushed him away, and he had no one to turn to. He definitely didn't deserve the abuse he deserved at home, but allowing Jessica to be raped like that was disgusting.
Edit: I'm also so happy Netflix put specific content warnings at the beginning of the episodes that included graphic scenes, I hope it allows people who have underwent the same thing a moment to prepare or stop watching if they don't feel comfortable.
yeah, i like how it gets progressively darker. it's subtle but wow. it's so heavy but i can't stop watching. katherine langford really was amazing for a newbie, im shook
i agree about most of the young adults being good actors. justin especially imo. miles heizer/alex is fucking awful tho LOL. and there's something captivating about jessica's actress, idk why
idk how they could do a season 2 without just making up a bunch of random shit. like i am SHOCKED at how good this is but i think it hinges significantly on hannah's narration and presence, and u can't do flashbacks forever
Yeah ita, I'm really glad they got Katherine, I keep thinking about how Selena was gonna be Hannah originally and how she would have butchered it, lmao.
Mte on the actor who plays Justin, he blew me away, I felt so conflicted because on the one hand what he did was disgusting to Jessica, but on the other you can see how much he regretted it and how much pain everything brought him. Lmao IA about Miles, I forgot about him. At some points I feel as though he did well, but most of the time he was really wooden and it seemed like he was reading off of a script, which is ironic because he's one of the young cast members who has been acting the longest (child actor syndrome maybe? lol). I felt like we would have connected with Alex so much more if it was someone else.
I agree about Alisha Boe (Jessica), she seems so special, I was shook/happy learning that she's part Somali (since I am and we rarely have any representation).
I agree about season 2, since this season covered everything in the book! I kind of trust the writers and feel like there's so many ways to go, but I feel like it would fall flat without Hannah/Katherine to narrate like you said, it really needed that balance to avoid it from becoming an average thriller/mystery teen show imo.
Knowing i wont be able to finish it before work tmrw ugh 😫
fuck bryce. ugly mf.
Lmao mte with Bryce, the actor seems really nice though so I feel bad but he was so convincing/disgusting in the role.
i'm jealous of irl alex. justin is hot af
