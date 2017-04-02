13 reasons why, season premiere - red carpet

I watched the first ep and thought it was decent, the lead girl is a good actress. I wasn't really compelled to watch any more though... I don't really wanna watch a teen drama about a girl being (sexually) harassed to suicide.



Don't want to spoil, but there's more to it than that Reply

it picked up for me after ep two, if you were mildly intruiged i say give it a shot! Reply

I read this book a while ago but literally have zero recollection of it. Guess it wasn't so good. Reply

I read the book when Selena was originally planned as the main lead a few years ago. I forgot most of the storylines, but I remeber it being boring and that it took me long to finish it. the show is much better Reply

Just finished this and all I got was that Hannah was super emotionally manipulative.



IA Reply

I felt sorry for Clay. Reply

Same.



The idea that anyone is responsible for 'saving someone' from their mental health doesn't sit right with me. Reply

I did too, I felt bad for Hannah but it sucks how Clay possibly messed up his life/relationships for her, and now has to live with being guilty for just liking someone and being too nervous to act on it (esp. since he has anxiety). He was doing well in school and just kind of chilling on his own, now people actually hate him, he messed up his school and maybe police record, etc.



Same. Especially in that scene where he re imagined what he would say to her... Reply

me too Reply

mte. this whole thing is not cute. like, killing yourself and then leaving behind a tape for a bunch of people to blame them for your suicide and make them feel guilty af? my problem with the show/book is that it validates that line of thinking, like yeah, these people are really responsible for her killing herself which is fucked up. at least thats what im getting Reply

Ugh I stopped about five episode in and was hoping that would have a point but I was finding her really not all that sympathetic but looks like it's not going to be Reply

pretty much, it rubbed me the wrong way so i stopped watching it Reply

manipulative towards whom? her harassers, bullies, stalkers and abusers? like wtf? Reply

And how exactly she would be different to any other teenager? How exactly would she have the mental maturity to do something else?



The other ones were manipulative too, including good, innocent Clay. It is obvious that this book was written by a man.





She by no means was perfect, but she acted the best she could. Reply

I finished the series all in one day, which is rare for me. I read the book years ago but had no recollection of it, so everything was kind of brand new for me.I honestly really enjoyed it, and felt a little sad/empty once it was over (maybe because Hannah was truly gone). I enjoyed how it got darker throughout the episodes- ep 9 and onwards in particular. The last two episodes were so heavy, I cried when [ Spoiler ] Hannah cut herself and slowly bled to death, and her parents finding her like that. I can't imagine what it would feel like as a parent to see your child sitting there blankly, knowing they suffered alone.



I was also heartbroken and sickened viewing [ Spoiler ] Both Hannah and Jessica's rape scenes, especially Hannah's because she had witnessed Jessica being raped by the same person and didn't do anything, and now was stuck in the same situation. The way she went limp and her head was pressed against the edge and hot tub and just kind of flopping was so disturbing. I felt like looking away, but I couldn't, and I'm glad they made it uncomfortable for the viewer (although I do hope it doesn't trigger any rape survivors.) At that moment you could tell the light in her eyes had gone back, and that she felt as though her life wasn't worth anything, and almost as if there was no point in fighting back.



Almost all of the young actors in this were absolutely incredible (only Courtney and Sheri didn't impress me much, but they weren't horrible) which is crazy for a young adult show. The actor who played Bryce made me feel sickened, because he was the embodiment of the all-American white boy who would get away with everything and feel entitled to everything, but the actor seems sweet in real life so it shows how good he was.



I don't know what to think about the ending, though. On the one hand, I'm glad they didn't wrap things up perfectly (iirc the book didn't either, or did it) because it leaves us wondering how the case went. On the other hand, I wanted to know what happened with the other characters. [ Spoiler ] I wanted to see what happened with Alex's suicide attempt, and whether or not he survived. I saw it coming, but some people were speculating that Tyler shot him and planned to kill the others because of the pictures he put up, idk if I believe that though since the people involved in the show stated it was a suicide attempt in the documentary. I also wanted to know what happened with Justin, because the way he left Bryce made it seem like he was gonna kill himself, especially after Jessica and everyone (rightfully) pushed him away, and he had no one to turn to. He definitely didn't deserve the abuse he deserved at home, but allowing Jessica to be raped like that was disgusting.



Edit: I'm also so happy Netflix put specific content warnings at the beginning of the episodes that included graphic scenes, I hope it allows people who have underwent the same thing a moment to prepare or stop watching if they don't feel comfortable.



Edited at 2017-04-02 01:39 pm (UTC) I literally just came on ONTD to make a discussion post about 13RY after wondering why no one else did, so thank you OP!I finished the series all in one day, which is rare for me. I read the book years ago but had no recollection of it, so everything was kind of brand new for me.I honestly really enjoyed it, and felt a little sad/empty once it was over (maybe because Hannah was truly gone). I enjoyed how it got darker throughout the episodes- ep 9 and onwards in particular. The last two episodes were so heavy, I cried whenIt really brought me back to my depression, and made me glad I never attempted anything like that.I was also heartbroken and sickened viewingKatherine Langford was brilliant as Hannah, and especially so in that moment, I can't believe this is her first big project/she just started acting, I can see her having a long and amazing career.Almost all of the young actors in this were absolutely incredible (only Courtney and Sheri didn't impress me much, but they weren't horrible) which is crazy for a young adult show. The actor who played Bryce made me feel sickened, because he was the embodiment of the all-American white boy who would get away with everything and feel entitled to everything, but the actor seems sweet in real life so it shows how good he was.I don't know what to think about the ending, though. On the one hand, I'm glad they didn't wrap things up perfectly (iirc the book didn't either, or did it) because it leaves us wondering how the case went. On the other hand, I wanted to know what happened with the other characters.Edit: I'm also so happy Netflix put specific content warnings at the beginning of the episodes that included graphic scenes, I hope it allows people who have underwent the same thing a moment to prepare or stop watching if they don't feel comfortable. Reply

did what happened to jessica also happen to hannah in the book? i had no idea but i dont mind being spoiled lol



yeah, i like how it gets progressively darker. it's subtle but wow. it's so heavy but i can't stop watching. katherine langford really was amazing for a newbie, im shook



i agree about most of the young adults being good actors. justin especially imo. miles heizer/alex is fucking awful tho LOL. and there's something captivating about jessica's actress, idk why



idk how they could do a season 2 without just making up a bunch of random shit. like i am SHOCKED at how good this is but i think it hinges significantly on hannah's narration and presence, and u can't do flashbacks forever







[ spoiler ] iirc Hannah is also raped in the book like Jessica (and in the show), both by Bryce too which is disgusting.



Yeah ita, I'm really glad they got Katherine, I keep thinking about how Selena was gonna be Hannah originally and how she would have butchered it, lmao.



Mte on the actor who plays Justin, he blew me away, I felt so conflicted because on the one hand what he did was disgusting to Jessica, but on the other you can see how much he regretted it and how much pain everything brought him. Lmao IA about Miles, I forgot about him. At some points I feel as though he did well, but most of the time he was really wooden and it seemed like he was reading off of a script, which is ironic because he's one of the young cast members who has been acting the longest (child actor syndrome maybe? lol). I felt like we would have connected with Alex so much more if it was someone else.



I agree about Alisha Boe (Jessica), she seems so special, I was shook/happy learning that she's part Somali (since I am and we rarely have any representation).



I agree about season 2, since this season covered everything in the book! I kind of trust the writers and feel like there's so many ways to go, but I feel like it would fall flat without Hannah/Katherine to narrate like you said, it really needed that balance to avoid it from becoming an average thriller/mystery teen show imo.



Yeah,Yeah ita, I'm really glad they got Katherine, I keep thinking about how Selena was gonna be Hannah originally and how she would have butchered it, lmao.Mte on the actor who plays Justin, he blew me away, I felt so conflicted because on the one hand what he did was disgusting to Jessica, but on the other you can see how much he regretted it and how much pain everything brought him. Lmao IA about Miles, I forgot about him. At some points I feel as though he did well, but most of the time he was really wooden and it seemed like he was reading off of a script, which is ironic because he's one of the young cast members who has been acting the longest (child actor syndrome maybe? lol). I felt like we would have connected with Alex so much more if it was someone else.I agree about Alisha Boe (Jessica), she seems so special, I was shook/happy learning that she's part Somali (since I am and we rarely have any representation).I agree about season 2, since this season covered everything in the book! I kind of trust the writers and feel like there's so many ways to go, but I feel like it would fall flat without Hannah/Katherine to narrate like you said, it really needed that balance to avoid it from becoming an average thriller/mystery teen show imo. Reply

I don't think anyone was involved with Alex being shot. It's a horrible thought, but that scene with Tyler in his room with all the guns made me think that if they did a season 2 it could be to do with a school shooting? I don't realty wanna speculate it but it's where my mind went. Reply

I finished the series last night and loved it!!! I really liked the vulgarness in it - how they say fuck, shit, bitch, showed nudity, etc. it just felt more real. Reply

Same, it was true to how teens/young adults speak irl which I liked. Reply

same. it was shockingly not corny as fuck. surprisingly well done for the silly subject matter (13 reasons why i killed myself!!! u are all guilty bc u hurt me!!) i have three eps left tho Reply

the show has 95% on rotten tomatoes based on 21 reviews and people on social media seem to love it as well. I just finished episode 9. the cast is diverse, I like that there was even a muslim girl in hijab, although it was just a cameo it was cool to see. Katherine is great as Hannah Reply

I like it so far (I think I'm on the end of Justin's second tape). I just feel like Hannah was super manipulative and some of the reasons don't make sense. Jessica slapped you? So you killed your self?



I feel like once you get to the last couple of episodes it becomes understandable why she killed herself. She def overreacted at Jessica and stuff (esp. since all she did was slap her/stop being her friend), but I think with the Jessica stuff Hannah didn't want to kill herself, it's just symbolized when things went on a downward spiral and she needed friends. Reply

I think that tape was trying to show that it hurt her how even her best friends believed those rumors about her and how lonely she felt and how these little things have such an impact on a person, not necessarily that "this" was the reason why she killed herself, but that it led to how things turned out later Reply

i really enjoyed though it got hard to watch towards the end. it was just a lot to take in. Reply

Wasn't Selena attached to star in this like 5 years ago? Reply

Yeah, and it was supposed to be a movie, but it too forever to make, so her and her mom ended up just being executive producers on it. Reply

Ahh, I was wondering why she was on the red carpet and why one of the actors I follow on instagram was talking about how the whole show was possible thanks to her Reply

Selena would have ruined it if she was Hannah Reply

I am on episode 8 now and i LOVE IT. havent been obsessed with a show like this in years.



It is very heavy but I liked it Reply

I have to say, I straight up HATED the book. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] the episodes that contained rape/sexual assault.



fuck bryce. ugly mf. really appreciated they took the time to add warnings forfuck bryce. ugly mf. Reply

Same here, also with the warning for suicide. It gave me a moment to prepare myself, and hopefully gave survivors the warning they needed to stop watching if they felt uncomfortable.



Lmao mte with Bryce, the actor seems really nice though so I feel bad but he was so convincing/disgusting in the role. Reply

Agreed on all points. I knew it was coming and those scenes still got to me, can't imagine how it would be for those not getting a heads up. Reply

I had to fast forward..it was too much. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] how graphic the suicide scene in particular was (I'm not usually effected by stuff like that but that was HARD to watch tbh) Yeah, I thought that was a nice touch esp consideringand how young of an audience they were targeting. Reply

I have this downloaded. Is it worth watching? Reply

yes Reply

I'm literally watching it right now, and am probably going to stay up stupidly late to finish it tonight. It's pretty compelling. Reply

I guess I'll be doing the same! :D Reply

yes Reply

no Reply

I am surprised by all the positive reviews (95% on RT) Maybe I will watch it some time during the summer when pretty much all if my shows are on hiatus. Reply

also I'm pretty sure the guy who plays Alex is in a relationship with the guy who played Justin just based on their instagram history



omg



i'm jealous of irl alex. justin is hot af Reply

More pictures came out and they definitely are. Reply

